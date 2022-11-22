Read full article on original website
Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission provides Thanksgiving meals to over 100 people
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission served meals to over 100 people for Thanksgiving on Thursday. "We had a full house today of Thanksgiving festivities," director of operations Jamie Kincaid said. "We had all the food, all the fixings, all the pie, all the sweets and great company. The community really came together and just connected. We fellowshipped and had a great dinner."
Toledo organization buys gifts for kids in need, honors veteran
TOLEDO, Ohio — It wasn't too long ago that Dawn Pratt was down on her luck and couldn't afford to buy presents that year for her children. But then something happened that would change the direction of her life. "When my oldest was eleven years old, I had another...
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
Family House serves as a homeless shelter for all
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hanging out with family for the holidays can feel like a chore; but for some, it’s all they have. Lexie Thomas and her son, Levi, were evicted from their home in early September. They’ve bounced around from place to place ever since and, on Tuesday, they landed at Family House.
Happenings at Antwerp Manor Assisted Living
Welcome to Antwerp Manor Assisted Living located at 204 Archer Drive in Antwerp, Ohio. We are welcoming new residents at this time. October and November have been very fun filled month for us. We opened up our facility to the local Trick or Treaters and it was an experience that many of our new residents enjoyed for the first time. Many thanks to the generous friends and family who helped by donating candy.
Victory Center Gives Away Two-Thousandth Free Wig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Donna Meyer was vacationing with her family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when her hair began falling out. At first, she thought bugs were swarming her; later, she realized the tickling feeling was her own hair, detaching from her scalp and floating to the ground. The...
Libbey House to host holiday tours
TOLEDO, Ohio — A classic Toledo landmark plans a special holiday celebration this year. The Libbey House Foundation is hosting tours of the decorated home on Dec. 2, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. The Edward D. Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave., was the home of Edward and Florence Scott...
Supporting victims of domestic abuse during the holiday season
ROSSFORD, Ohio — A Rossford business is looking to help survivors of domestic abuse this holiday season. Brigitta Burks owns Ella Flora. Her wedding and floral boutique is collecting goods as part of a supply drive for the Bethany House. It's one of the only long-term domestic abuse shelters in northwest Ohio. Domestic violence survivors and their children are able to call Bethany House home for up to a year and a half if they need it.
Black Friday sales are here
TOLEDO, Ohio — The National Retail Federation estimates that over 166 million people are expected to shop over this holiday weekend. Stores around the country are having Black Friday sales today, including the ones at Franklin Park Mall. "The mall and the retailers have been preparing for months for...
ANTWERP SCHOOLS ANNOUNCE THEY ARE DEBT FREE!
The Antwerp Local School board meeting was held on November 17, 2022. Dennis Recker gave the Vantage Report and stated that Vantage has quite a few positions open for instructors at the school. Kristine Stuart presented the financial report for the last month and the entire school year:. Income: 923,791.32.
Former Park Hotel to become affordable housing for at risk young adults
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Park Hotel will soon become a four-story, affordable housing apartment building for young adults at risk of of homelessness. Lucas County Metropolitan Housing and Community Housing Network announced Tuesday that their partnership is receiving a $400,000 Affordable Housing Program subsidy from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati.
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Lima’s celebration of the holiday season will kick off with “Lights On Lima” starting at 4 p.m. Friday., Along with lighting up the tree display in Town Square, the event will feature a variety of family-friendly events to help everyone get in that holiday spirit. Grand Illumination.
Five Generations of Daeger’s Gather for a Rare Photo
Five generations of one family gathered in Antwerp on November 12, so patriarch Al Daeger could meet his great-great grandson, four-week-old Levin. Coming from South Bend, Warsaw and Goshen, Indiana, the four generations wanted to be certain to spend time with the oldest member of the family. Pictured is Great-Great Grandpa Al, Great Grandpa Bruce, Grandpa Nick, Dad Andrew and Levin. Al grew up in Antwerp, moving away in the mid-80’s and recently returned. Al and Bruce are Antwerp HS alums, while Nick moved away as a child. Andrew recently returned to the Midwest with his wife Adrienne so they could raise their son around family.
Old hotel, other buildings down
DELPHOS — Those entering downtown Delphos from the south will notice a change in the landscape on the east side of South Main Street just north of the railroad tracks. The building that most recently housed an antique mall and once was a restaurant and bar and the attached apartment, the former Marion Township building and the building for Cliff’s Small Engine Repair all came down over the last several weeks.
Firefighter injured in Thanksgiving day fire in Mercer County
MENDON — Firefighters in Mercer County spent roughly four hours on scene of a fire on Thanksgiving day. The fire was reported between 2-2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Denny Road. Mendon Fire Chief Darrell Etgen told our news partners at WCSM in Celina that crews were called...
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
Family's wheelchair van stolen in Detroit
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood native Alivianna Gallup and her family were at a concert Friday night at the Fillmore Detroit. But when they left the concert later that evening, their wheelchair van was gone. "It essentially is my life at this point, because I can't do anything without it,"...
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel
Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home
An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
