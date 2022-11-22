Read full article on original website
KHOU
Texas Supreme Court says Harris County can include 2,100 late-cast ballots in certifying midterm election results
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County can include about 2,100 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting when officials certify the midterm results. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.
cw39.com
Harris County establishes safety exchange zone for holiday transactions
HOUSTON (KIAH) — ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping. Whether it’s in person, or on-line, safety is key. And for those buying through social media in-person transactions or market places where you meet in person, law enforcement is aiming at keeping you safe. The Harris County Precinct...
“Calculated move to change the election results”: Ken Paxton trying to throw out thousands of votes
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to discard 2,000 provisional ballots cast in Harris County ahead of a Tuesday meeting where the county commissioners are set to certify their November election results.
Sheriff: Woman shot, killed in suspected domestic violence incident in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shot and killed Friday in what the Harris County deputies are calling a possible domestic violence incident. This happened at an apartment complex on Point Park Drive, which is just west of Highway 6 in northwest Houston. Deputies said Javian Paley, 28,...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County DA Kim Ogg had no choice but to investigate election allegations, deputy says
The Harris County District Attorney's Office is investigating alleged criminal activity in how the county ran the Nov. 8 election. While DA Kim Ogg has come under fire from local and state Democratic officials for opening the investigation, she had little choice in the matter. The Texas Secretary of State's...
WFAA
Republican senator expects criminal charges in Harris County elections investigation
TEXAS, USA — Now that Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has opened an investigation into the Nov. 8 election in the state’s largest county, the question is whether she will find anything criminal. State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Republican from Houston, thinks she will. “You’ve got 23...
KHOU
HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas
CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
Pearland city manager fired after unanimous vote following budget blunder
PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland City Manager Clay Pearson was terminated effective immediately after a unanimous vote by the city council. Editorial note: The above video is from a previous story. The city said it held a closed executive session Monday night and voted 6-0 to terminate Pearson. Last week,...
Man, woman killed in shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed in a shooting Thursday at a northeast Harris County apartment complex, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting just after 6 p.m. He said it happened at apartments on Uvalde Road just inside Beltway 8...
Man tries to buy 800 gallons of gasoline for $8 but deputies stop him in Harris County
A man in Harris County is behind bars after being caught with 800 gallons of gasoline for which he paid eight dollars. Or tried to, at least.
Mattress Mack claps back at Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo for victory speech dig
The Houston icon called the Democratic judge a 'sanctimonious bully' over her 'furniture salesman' remark.
The fight to return to Houston | DACA recipient stuck in Mexico for next 10 years after unknowingly breaking law
HOUSTON — Rep. Al Green is speaking up for a DACA recipient with an American wife and child who has been barred from entering the United States for 10 years. Jaime Avalos' mother brought him to Mexico when he was 7 so he could get a birth registration because he was about to be adopted. Decades later, while he was on track to obtain permanent residency, he went back to Mexico only to find out he couldn't return to the US.
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News Saturday
Houston morning newscast featuring breaking news from overnight, local weather and special reports. KHOU Stands for Houston.
Houston man to face capital murder charges a third time for deaths of his parents in 2016
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. will be tried for capital murder for the third time in connection with the deaths of his parents six years ago, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. The third trial is expected to begin on Feb. 24. The next...
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartels
Republicans across Texas continue to pressure the Biden administration over perceived failures to protect the southern border of Texas. Last week, Abbott called for Congress to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
HPD: Woman killed after driving the wrong way on North Loop
HOUSTON — A driver was killed and another person injured after a wrong way crash on the 610 North Loop, according to Houston police. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. on the North Loop near North McCarty Street. Police said the woman was initially spotted by Harris County...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County grand jury indicts Houston woman accused of transporting stolen dogs in U-Haul
A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a Houston woman accused of operating a dog transport business as a guise to sell stolen dogs. Tiara Alsaid, 26, was arrested Aug. 31 during a traffic stop in The Woodlands where four injured dogs were discovered in the back of a U-Haul. Alsaid is facing charges of animal cruelty and theft, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. She also had outstanding drug warrants in Brazos County, the sheriff’s office said.
Don't fall for it! Rosenberg police warn of common panhandler scam
ROSENBERG, Texas — If you've driven anywhere in and around Houston, you've seen them. They're at intersections across the city. Now, Rosenberg police are warning you not to fall for the scam. On Wednesday, police said they saw three people collecting money on Reading Road near I-69. They claimed...
PLANetizen
Proposed Park Yet Another Hurdle for Houston Interstate Expansion
If an initiative to designate Houston’s White Oak Bayou as a city park succeeds, the effort could throw another wrench in the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) plan to expand Interstate 45 in downtown Houston. According to an article by Jay R. Jordan on Axios, “White Oak Bayou...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Houston Business Litigation Firm Burford Perry Wins $7 Million Property Foreclosure Judgment
HOUSTON, TX—The Houston-based business litigation firm Burford Perry LLP has won a final judgment totaling more than $7 million in a hotly contested property foreclosure lawsuit tied to a strip center on Westheimer Road. Burford Perry partner Kevin Powers successfully represented WCW Houston Properties, LLC, in the case heard...
