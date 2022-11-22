ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KTLO

Governor-elect Sanders announces inauguration plans

On Monday, governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made several announcements which gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Governor Hutchinson releases his weekly address: Thankful

Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family and reflect on the things with which we’ve been blessed. As I look back on the past year, I know I have plenty of reasons to be thankful this holiday season. One of the greatest blessings is the ability to live...
ARKANSAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case

LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTLO

Arkansas bill to focus on paid maternity leave

Ahead of the 2023 Arkansas General Assembly, multiple bills have already been filed tackling several subjects. On Monday, District 69 Rep. Aaron Pilkington filed a bill that would require certain employers to provide paid maternity leave. According to KATV, HB 1006 would require employers who cover abortions or travel expenses...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas flu activity remains high

Arkansas reported “very high,” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicators for the week ended Saturday, November 19 and reported Wednesday by the Arkansas Department of Health. The determination was according to clinic data provided to ILINet. Since October 2, over 9,500 positive influenza...
ARKANSAS STATE
actionnews5.com

Arkansas man charged in January 6 riot trial delayed again

GRAVETTE, Ark. (WMC) - Richard Barnett was involved in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Barnett was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on Jan. 29, 2021, with seven counts, including three felonies for his role in the breach of the Capitol building.
ARKANSAS STATE
beckersdental.com

Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program

Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Shop local for Small Business Saturday

This Saturday is Small Business Saturday; a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. According to Arkansas’ House of Representatives, it is estimated for every $100 spent in a local business, $68 recirculates and remains in the local economy. The numbers also show 47.2% of employees in Arkansas work for a small business.
ARKANSAS STATE
bestofarkansassports.com

Fallout from Arrest of Arkansas Lineman Involving $1700 Theft

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas offensive lineman Jalen St. John was arrested on a warrant Tuesday night, according to the Washington County Jail website. The 21-year-old St. Louis native has been charged with a Class D felony for theft of property between $1,000 and $5,000 and, according to the website, was released on bond shortly before noon Wednesday.
ARKANSAS STATE

