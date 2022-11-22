Read full article on original website
KHBS
Arkansas' Asa Hutchinson looks back at his time as governor, talks 2024
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is nearing the end of his time in office. He takes a look back --- and then forward, discussing a possible presidential run in 2024.Watch the video above to see his interview on 40/29 On The Record.
KTLO
Governor-elect Sanders announces inauguration plans
On Monday, governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made several announcements which gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
KTLO
Governor Hutchinson releases his weekly address: Thankful
Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family and reflect on the things with which we’ve been blessed. As I look back on the past year, I know I have plenty of reasons to be thankful this holiday season. One of the greatest blessings is the ability to live...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case
LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
KHBS
Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is making plans for her reelection campaign
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced plans for a reelection campaign in 2026. Sanders will take office as governor on Jan. 10, 2023. She won the general election held on Nov. 8, 2022. Sanders will transfer more than $2.5 million from her 2022 campaign to...
KHBS
2022 Arkansas runoff elections: Where & when to vote in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several elections in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are headed to runoffs. Early voting in runoff elections starts Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. A runoff takes place in Arkansas county offices if no candidate gets more than 50% of...
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' inauguration events to include prayer service, bourbon & cigars
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Republican Party of Arkansas announced some details surrounding the inauguration of Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the next governor of Arkansas. The events will start with a Freedom Fest on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Sanders' husband, Bryan Chatfield Sanders, will host an...
KTLO
Arkansas bill to focus on paid maternity leave
Ahead of the 2023 Arkansas General Assembly, multiple bills have already been filed tackling several subjects. On Monday, District 69 Rep. Aaron Pilkington filed a bill that would require certain employers to provide paid maternity leave. According to KATV, HB 1006 would require employers who cover abortions or travel expenses...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas flu activity remains high
Arkansas reported “very high,” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicators for the week ended Saturday, November 19 and reported Wednesday by the Arkansas Department of Health. The determination was according to clinic data provided to ILINet. Since October 2, over 9,500 positive influenza...
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
Afrobites and Bulgogi | The rich history behind these Arkansas restaurants
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eat It Up is all about sharing stories of local eateries. Often the food is just as rich as those heartwarming stories of family and dreams come true. This week, we took time to pause and look back at some of the most memorable stories that we’ve been so thankful to tell!
Arkansas senator files bill to amend definition of ‘dependent’ on college scholarships
ARKANSAS, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Bill SB 3 is just one of numerous bills that have been filed for the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session. This bill was filed by Higher Education Subcommittee chair, Sen. Jane English, on November 21, 2022, after multiple people reached out to her with concerns. The bill is looking to expand the […]
actionnews5.com
Arkansas man charged in January 6 riot trial delayed again
GRAVETTE, Ark. (WMC) - Richard Barnett was involved in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Barnett was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on Jan. 29, 2021, with seven counts, including three felonies for his role in the breach of the Capitol building.
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
KTLO
Shop local for Small Business Saturday
This Saturday is Small Business Saturday; a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. According to Arkansas’ House of Representatives, it is estimated for every $100 spent in a local business, $68 recirculates and remains in the local economy. The numbers also show 47.2% of employees in Arkansas work for a small business.
Surprise bonus $1,500 checks now available for Americans – see special criteria for the cash
MANY Americans are eligible for $1,500 checks, and the money will arrive right before Christmas. Educators in Arkansas can get a bonus check for all the hard work they've put into school during the pandemic. The direct payments were designed to provide relief to teachers in Arkansas who were working...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas researchers screen spinach for pathogen resistance in vertical hydroponics
Researchers with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station are using a new vertical farming system to find spinach varieties that have resistance to a challenging root disease in hydroponic systems. The research is in collaboration with Bowery Farming as part of an effort to develop spinach that is resistant to Pythium....
bestofarkansassports.com
Fallout from Arrest of Arkansas Lineman Involving $1700 Theft
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas offensive lineman Jalen St. John was arrested on a warrant Tuesday night, according to the Washington County Jail website. The 21-year-old St. Louis native has been charged with a Class D felony for theft of property between $1,000 and $5,000 and, according to the website, was released on bond shortly before noon Wednesday.
natureworldnews.com
11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US
Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
Why there’s more deer on Arkansas roadways
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —As we begin a busy travel week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission urges you to be mindful of deer on the roadways. The AGFC’s Steve Dunlap said right now, the millions of deer in Arkansas are in pursuit of a mate. During mating season, deer are more active, and prone to crossing […]
