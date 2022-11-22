ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, KY

Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County.

The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation.

Visitation and services announced for man who died in Sacramento fire

Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have been the cause of the fire, but Kentucky State Police detectives were brought in to investigate. An official cause has still not been released.

