Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Man wanted in Morgantown murder arrested by US Marshals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man police have been looking in connection with a recent Monongalia County murder was taken into custody Friday. The US Marshal Service said Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown, was arrested without incident in the 1000 block of White Avenue in Morgantown. Williams allegedly killed Jamey...
U.S. Marshals capture Monongalia Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted out of Monongalia County in a homicide investigation. According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, without incident, near […]
Bomb threat under investigation in Randolph County
Law enforcement in Randolph County are investigating a bomb threat at the magistrate's office that was made on Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.
4 transported after Maryland wreck involving Mon County ambulance
Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.
WDTV
Woman crashes on I-79 with child in front seat, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she crashed into a guardrail and another vehicle with a child sitting in the front passenger seat while showing signs of impairment. Deputies responded to an accident on I-79 southbound near mile marker 133 on Tuesday, according to...
2 people arrested at the same time in Morgantown for unrelated drug crimes
Two unrelated incidents at the same location netted multiple drug arrests in Monongalia County over the weekend.
wajr.com
Suspicious vehicle investigation yields drugs, cash, a gun and two arrests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In Morgantown, a report of a suspicious vehicle resulted in two drugs arrests Tuesday. Deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department made contact with Stephanie Allen, 32, and Thomas Shaffer, 31 in the parking lot of the High Life Lounge at the Eastgate Plaza on Earl Core Road.
Woman accused of leading police on chase, fighting Greene County sheriff's deputy
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is accused of leading police on a chase and fighting a Greene County sheriff's deputy who was trying to arrest her. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Waynesburg police tried to stop Vicki Hoyle for traffic violations on Tuesday night when she took off. The sheriff's office said Hoyle stopped outside a home and ran inside. Deputies forced their way inside and the sheriff's office said a fight ensued with Hoyle, who allegedly head-butted a deputy in the face. Officers were eventually able to take Hoyle, who had an active probation violation warrant, into custody. Both Hoyle and the deputy were cleared by paramedics, the sheriff's office said. Hoyle was taken to the Greene County Jail on new charges.
West Virginia judge resigns after allegedly brandishing gun in courtroom
A West Virginia judge sent his resignation to Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday, effective at the close of business, after being accused of brandishing a gun in a courtroom.
wajr.com
One arrested in downtown Morgantown gun incident, two more remain under investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown have arrested a local for wanton endangerment after displaying a handgun inside a downtown restaurant. Police were called to the Jimmy John’s at 3:19 a.m. Saturday after Joseph Coston,m 22, allegedly pulled out a handgun and told employees he was looking for some guys.
WBOY
1 person transported following vehicle accident in Marion County
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
Man charged with stabbing another man 4 times at Webster County home
A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing another man four times at a residence in Webster County.
2 charged after deputies find drugs while looking for stolen vehicle
Two people were arrested in Marion County over the weekend after deputies found drugs while looking for a stolen vehicle.
2 people charged after officers find fentanyl during welfare check in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were charged after officers found fentanyl during a welfare check in Clarksburg. On Nov. 18, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were dispatched to the Mountain Mart on Buckhannon Pike in Clarksburg for a welfare check on two individuals, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived on scene, […]
WDTV
Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.
BURNT HOUSE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County. The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday. It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV...
Christmas lights display continues to grow in Monongah, West Virginia
The town of Monongah in Marion County is rapidly growing its collection of Christmas lights, starting with only seven in 2015, but now has over 60 lights scattered across the area.
WDTV
Juanita Sue Cogar
Juanita Sue Cogar, 54 of Bolair, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 at the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, after a faith driven 1 year and 13 day battle of Cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer. She was born May 6, 1968 in Webster Springs to...
One sent to hospital after Mon County I-68 crash
An accident, involving an semi truck, has led to Interstate 68 being shut down in Monongalia County, Tuesday evening.
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Left Dead as Result of ATV Accident in Region
WDTV is reporting that officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County. The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday. It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV was...
WDTV
1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marion County Monday afternoon. Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a crash involving three vehicles happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday on Rt. 250 at the intersection of Hillcrest Rd. One...
Comments / 0