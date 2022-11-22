(Park Hills, MO) A Park Hills Teenager, 17 year old Billy James Kenaum Jr., is charged with three counts of first degree assault serious physical injury, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of delivery of a controlled substance after he is alleged to have been involved in a shooting at the Bone Hole access swimming area earlier this year. He's the fourth person charged in connection to the incident. According to reports St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives find three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident.

PARK HILLS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO