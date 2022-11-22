Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
‘Come Back to Us': Family Desperately Searching for Missing Miami-Dade Man
A family is in desperate need to find their loved one, a 58-year-old man who went missing in Miami-Dade. Jorge Bermudez has been missing since Wednesday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. “Come back to us. We need you," said his son, Jorge Bermudez Jr. "I don’t know where he...
NBC Miami
Coral Gables Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
The CEO of Coral Gables Hospital was killed in a murder-suicide Wednesday, police said. Cristina Jimenez, 61, was killed by her husband, Antonio Mazzorana, in their home in the Schenley Park neighborhood near Coral Gables, officials said. Mazzorana then killed himself. The holiday manager of Coral Gables Hospital called the...
NBC Miami
‘I Just Need Justice': Child Taken Off Life Support After Fort Lauderdale Crash
An 8-year-old boy who was hospitalized after a crash in Fort Lauderdale last week was taken off life support, and now his family is calling for whoever caused it to be held responsible. Rushawn Daley was standing on a sidewalk Nov. 16 when he was struck by a car. The...
NBC Miami
1 Child, 3 Adults Hospitalized After Crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a two-car crash that hospitalized one child and three adults on the night of Thanksgiving. The incident occurred on Thursday at 11:45 p.m. near Southwest 136th Street and 187th Avenue, officials said. MDFR crews freed a victim who was trapped in one of the...
NBC Miami
Driver Dies After Car Crashes Into Miami Springs Canal on Thanksgiving
Investigators were at the scene of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs on Thanksgiving morning, claiming the life of the driver inside. Miami-Dade Police Department officials said the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, where police found the car submerged in the water.
NBC Miami
Driver Found Dead Inside Car in Miami Springs Canal
Investigators were at the scene Thursday morning of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs, claiming the life of the driver inside. Sources confirmed to NBC 6 News the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, with police finding the car submerged in the water.
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Shooting That Left 2 Hospitalized in Hollywood
Police are investigating a shooting in Hollywood late Tuesday that left two people hospitalized. The shooting happened shortly before midnight near the 6600 block of McKinley Street. Hollywood Police officials said responding officers found one gunshot victim, who was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital. Around the same time, a second...
NBC Miami
Margate Police Search For Missing, Endangered Girl
The Margate Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered young girl. Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home by her mother on Nov. 25 at 1:47 a.m. Anivin is described by police as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.
NBC Miami
Residents Near Miami Beach Marina Say Charter Boat Partiers Out of Control
Residents living along a section of a South Beach marina say their paradise is going downhill, with partygoers on charter boats taking it way too far when coming past their homes. The residents say the foul language and exposed body parts are part of the scene when those out having...
