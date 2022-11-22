ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Coral Gables Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

The CEO of Coral Gables Hospital was killed in a murder-suicide Wednesday, police said. Cristina Jimenez, 61, was killed by her husband, Antonio Mazzorana, in their home in the Schenley Park neighborhood near Coral Gables, officials said. Mazzorana then killed himself. The holiday manager of Coral Gables Hospital called the...
CORAL GABLES, FL
NBC Miami

Driver Found Dead Inside Car in Miami Springs Canal

Investigators were at the scene Thursday morning of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs, claiming the life of the driver inside. Sources confirmed to NBC 6 News the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, with police finding the car submerged in the water.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Shooting That Left 2 Hospitalized in Hollywood

Police are investigating a shooting in Hollywood late Tuesday that left two people hospitalized. The shooting happened shortly before midnight near the 6600 block of McKinley Street. Hollywood Police officials said responding officers found one gunshot victim, who was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital. Around the same time, a second...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Margate Police Search For Missing, Endangered Girl

The Margate Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered young girl. Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home by her mother on Nov. 25 at 1:47 a.m. Anivin is described by police as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.
MARGATE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy