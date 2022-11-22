Read full article on original website
The Witcher 3 Adding Fan-Favorite Feature 7 Years Later
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update is finally almost here. A few weeks ago, CD Projekt Red announced that the RPG classic is coming to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside a wide range of new content, enhancements, and improvements. This week all of this was finally revealed alongside word of the addition of a feature players have been asking for since the game was originally released in 2015.
The Callisto Protocol Developer Responds to Paywall Complaints
Earlier this week, The Callisto Protocol developer Striking Distance Studios revealed all of the content coming to the game's season pass. The season pass features story DLC and skins, which are basically the standard for extra content in the video game industry. However, it will also feature a new hard mode and death animations for both Jacob and his opponents. That rubbed some fans the wrong way, and many accused the developer of locking that content behind a paywall. Director Glen Schofield took notice of these complaints, revealing on Twitter that the team has not started any work on this content yet.
New Batman Game Leaked
A brand new Batman game has leaked online. Batman is one of the most iconic and popular superheroes out there, which has in turn made him a prime subject for video games. While the character has moved mountains for the superhero genre in film, he has also been responsible for a key turning point in video game adaptations. The Batman Arkham series was essential in helping superhero games feel more premium and not just cheap, yearly releases that often tied in with a new film. The Spider-Man games began to suffer over time as a result of this, but Batman managed to break this mold and create something that stood above all of the other games it was releasing against. Despite the conclusion of that series in 2015, Batman has still been around thanks to ensemble games like LEGO, MultiVersus, and Injustice, but it's been a minute since he had a proper solo game.
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
Zendaya’s latest selfie leaves fans weak in the knees
Between commercials for Smartwater and a slew of movies coming out, it feels like the actress Zendaya is everywhere. Her Instagram is a testament to this and she recently posted a breathtaking photo in the desert that has pretty much everyone fired up. The photo shows the stunning actresses’ hair...
Steam Makes Some of the Best Games Ever $1 Each
A few of the most popular games on Steam are on sale for $0.99 apiece, courtesy of the new Steam Autumn Sale. And all three games in question are from Valve itself, the company behind Steam and the company that has delivered some all-time classics over the years. While Valve doesn't make as many games as it used to, many of the games it made during yesteryear are still played to this day and continue to inspire new releases. And that's because they are of the highest quality.
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Confirms SPOILER Is Really Dead
Over the course of the first season of Star Wars: Andor, audiences both met and had to say goodbye to a number of compelling characters, though the nature of the Star Wars fandom means that speculation always surrounds the concept of a character truly being dead. Now that the Season 1 finale of Andor is streaming on Disney+, fans witnessed various compelling sequences that only saw speculation about the fate of select figures grow stronger in support of both their death and their survival, but at least as far as one significant figure is concerned, showrunner Tony Gilroy confirmed they are definitively dead.
Naruto Cosplay Resurrects Sasuke's Shippuden Look
Naruto has seen the former anti-hero, Sasuke Uchiha, come a long way over the course of the series, originally dedicating himself only to revenge but eventually coming to the realization that his true purpose was to protect his fellow ninjas in the Hidden Leaf Village. Along with his changes in personality, so to did the Sharingan-wielder change his overall look, with one cosplayer deciding to take us back to the time when he was learning from none other than Orochimaru and was willing to do anything to get revenge against his brother.
PS5 Fans Surprised With New Quality of Life Update
It looks like PlayStation 5 owners have been surprised with a new update to the console that improves one notable feature. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, PlayStation fans have continued to make it known that Sony has had some additional work to do with the platform's user interface. And while Sony has taken these criticisms to heart and has made small tweaks over time, not all of the PS5's annoyances have gone away. Fortunately, in regard to the "Explore" section of the PS5, it looks like it has now been altered to resemble what was previously seen on PS4.
Minecraft Is Getting Avatar DLC
Minecraft is getting another collaboration DLC soon with Mojang and Microsoft announcing this week some Avatar: The Last Airbender DLC coming to the game in just a couple of days. A preview of it was shared alongside the announcement to show what some of the characters would look like once they're transferred from the world of Avatar to Minecraft. Full details haven't yet been revealed, however, so we don't yet know what all is included in this DLC.
Xbox 360 Fans Get an Unexpected Surprise on Anniversary
Yesterday, the Xbox 360 celebrated its 17-year anniversary. That's right, it's been 17 years since the Xbox 360 was released in 2005. And to this day, it remains Xbox's best-selling console and by a comfortable margin. What made the Xbox 360 so popular? Well, it was at the cutting edge of online console gaming and saw the birth of Xbox series like Gears of War. It was a great and increasingly nostalgic console. And it had a great controller as well. While it's viewed fondly now, the original Xbox controller was far from the greatest. It was too big and too heavy. So when the smaller and sleeker Xbox 360 controller was revealed it got a lot of Xbox fans excited. And it delivered. The Xbox 360 controller was the best controller of that generation and is still one of the best modern controllers.
Popular Nintendo 3DS Game May Be Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon
A popular Nintendo 3DS game may be coming to Nintendo Switch soon. Masahiro Sakurai is best known for the Super Smash Bros. series, and that's partially because that's all he's worked on since 2008 with one exception. In 2012 he, as a director, released Kid Icarus: Uprising, the first game in the Kid Icarus since Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters was released in 1991 via the NES. The third and most recent release in the series, it was notably the only game to be made by Project Sora before it was shut down in 2012.
Nintendo Switch Stealth Release is a 2001 Classic
A new Nintendo Switch stealth release is here, and it's the re-release of a classic PC game from 2001. In other words, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a 21-year-old game. This is the first time the game in question has come to a Nintendo platform and consoles in general. More specifically, for $9 -- thanks to a 40 percent launch discount that knocks the game down from its normal $15 price point -- and 1.5 GB of space Switch users can now play an updated version of Blade of Darkness that was released back in 2021.
The Iron Sheik Takes Yet Another Shot At Hulk Hogan In Thanksgiving Post
Hulk Hogan is also no stranger to controversy, even excluding racist remarks. The Iron Sheik never stops his ongoing campaign to terrorize Hulk Hogan. Last year, he called him a dumb son of a bitch on his birthday. He has also accused Hogan of being “the jabroni of the Earth.”
Elon Musk's Twitter Brings on Noted PS3 Hacker
Elon Musk has brought on George Hotz to serve as a Twitter intern for the next three months. Hotz made a name for himself more than a decade ago when he hacked a PlayStation 3 and published exploit information. That led to a lawsuit from Sony, but the two parties settled when Hotz agreed to cease doing so further. These days, Hotz is a software engineer working on vehicle automation, but he recently took on an unpaid internship with Twitter. Earlier this month, Hotz decried employees that refused to sign Elon's "extremely hardcore" declaration for Twitter 2.0, stating that he would work 12 unpaid weeks in exchange for San Francisco living expenses.
Pokemon Is About to Release Its Own Slowpoke Beanbag
Pokemon is living the high life right now thanks to Ash Ketchum and the entire Paldea region. If you did not know, the anime is doing the most right now as Ash was just crowned the World's Strongest Champion after more than two decades, and the games are wilding with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Now, all eyes are turning to merchandise as Pokemon is moving into holiday mode, and it seems one of its big releases is a literal beanbag of Slowpoke.
The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand
As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
PS6 Release Date Seemingly Leaked by Official Documents
The PS6 release date, or at least its release window, has seemingly been leaked in new official documents, thanks to the ongoing drama involving Xbox's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. Ever since Xbox announced it was acquiring the makers of Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, World of Warcraft, Crash Bandicoot, and more for $68.7 billion, PlayStation has been speaking with regulators around the world to try and get the deal struck down. The latest development in this ongoing saga involves the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK which is investigating the deal. As you may know, the CMA has some concerns over the deal, particularly with Microsoft gaining ownership over Call of Duty.
New Avatar: The Way of Water Footage Shows Epic War on Pandora
New Avatar: The Way of Water footage has been released, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest look at Avatar 2 comes with the thematic tagline tease of "Our home. Our family. Our fortress." It teases the core themes of James Cameron's Avatar movie series, which is built on the story of Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) transformation into one of the Na'vi people of the Planet Pandora. This time around, Jake and his Na'vi soulmate Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have a lot more to lose, as they have created an entire family for themselves in the years since the first film. And when the human militaristic force known as the RDA returns, Jake and Neytiri indeed might lose their world, literally and figuratively.
Far Cry 6 Expansion Reveal Coming Soon; Reportedly Set in the Multiverse
Far Cry 6's new expansion is set to be revealed soon and apparently, it will deal with the multiverse. The Far Cry series is a pretty strange and unique series for Ubisoft. It's one of the key franchises that inspired the open-world formula of progressing through a world by taking down enemy bases and unlocking new areas on a map, creating a fun gameplay loop. However, over the years, Ubisoft has tried to find ways to do more than just taking players to a new island with some crazed villain. In between each game, there's usually an expansion or standalone game that takes the basic gameplay mechanics and spins it in a new direction. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon was a sci-fi shooter heavily inspired by 80s action films, Primal centered around cavemen, and New Dawn was a post-apocalyptic RPG.
