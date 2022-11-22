Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freewayhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the CityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Related
Iconic Texas 'cowboy-style' BBQ joint's Katy outpost closure leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Iconic Texas 'cowboy-style' barbecue joint's Katy location quietly closes. Sadly, the local outpost couldn't replicate the magic of the original in Llano.2. Ken Hoffman urges Houston travelers to keep calm and enjoy the trip at the new-look Bush IAH. Our columnist explains why travelers might be in "for a big, pleasant surprise at Houston’s Bush-Intercontinental Airport."3. Houston's most spectacular winter light shows and events dazzle for the holidays. We rounded up where to see dazzling lights with family, friends, and visitors.4. Disgraced Theranos CEO and former Houstonian Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years for fraud. Additionally, Holmes faces a fine of $400 million.5. Houston's NASA leaders 'giddy' after historic Artemis 1 moon flyby. The spacecraft cruised just 81 miles above the lunar surface.
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this Thanksgiving weekend
This week, millions across America will gather with friends and family to feast and give thanks. Here in Houston, that means starting the day with the popular annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade downtown, which stars 50 Cent, Bun B, and the esteemed Dr. Peter Hotez. After Turkey Day, your weekend includes World Cup watch parties, art shows, plays ad performances, an appearance by Baby Shark (really), a cruelly intentioned '90s musical, and a visit by an internationally renowned food writer, journalist, and TV cook.Enjoy, stay safe, and have a Happy Thanksgiving: Here are your best bets for the long weekend. Thursday,...
Galveston's world-famous Victorian festival says 'ello' with 3 days of Dickensian fun
One of the Gulf Coast's most beloved thematic holiday festivals is back on the island. Dickens on The Strand, now in its 49th year, returns to Galveston with family fun, live entertainment, special events, and more. The three-day event runs Friday, December 2 through Sunday, December 4 at various venues along The Strand.Tickets range from $10 (youth) to $75 (adult VIP access) and can be found online. As always, visitors are encouraged to dress in period as they greet costumed hosts and characters. For the uninitiated, the event sees Galveston's Strand transformed into 19th-century Victorian England. That means street performers,...
Affluent Houston suburb leads region for highest holiday spending budgets in U.S.
As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, holiday shopping budgets are in the spotlight, and a study from WalletHub lists Sugar Land as one of the top cities where Santa doesn't need a whole lot of help.According to the personal finance website, the average holiday budget in Sugar Land is $2,793 per person, the 15th highest in the nation. As CultureMap previously reported, Sugar Land residents here make an average of $123,261; the average home price is $337,600.Fittingly, Fort Bend, home to Sugar Land, was recently named the second-richest county in Texas.As for Greater Houston, Santa's bag...
Houston gobbles up spot among best U.S. places for Thanksgiving
Texans still looking for the best place to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without breaking their banks might want to head to Houston. The Bayou City comes in at No. 53 on a new list of the best places to go for Thanksgiving.The study, published by WalletHub, compares the top 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics, including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, number of delayed flights, and even forecast precipitation.In addition to the cities’ overall ranking, WalletHub revealed the cities’ rankings for the individual categories they were evaluated by. Five of those categories include Thanksgiving Celebrations and Traditions, Affordability,...
Favorite Houston coffee shop and cafe brews up fourth location in West U
A growing Houston coffee shop and cafe will soon debut its fourth location. The newest Slowpokes will open Monday, November 28 in West University Place (6725 Stella Link Road). Slowpokes has developed a devoted following thanks to its combination of coffee, beer, and wine that are paired with a diverse food menu built around sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, and breakfast items. Those three beverages are represented by three mascots: a turtle named Mash (beer), a snail named Tasker Alexander (wine), and a sloth named Patches (coffee). First opened in Garden Oaks in 2016 by owner Mazen Baltagi — a Houstonian hospitality veteran...
Iconic Texas 'cowboy-style' barbecue joint's Katy location quietly closes
One of the most iconic names in Texas barbecue has closed its Houston-area location. Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que ceased operations on Monday, November 21.A sign posted at the door read as follows: “We are sad to inform you this location is permanently closed, and we are sorry for any inconvenience.” A call to the restaurant’s listed phone number went unanswered, and its social media pages on Instagram and Facebook are offline. CultureMap has contacted the restaurant for comment about the closure and will update this article when it responds.Opened in late 2019, the Katy location of Cooper’s replicated part...
New wine shop and bar bringing speciality sips, bites, and expansive patio to buzzy Heights street
The Heights is one of Houston’s most popular dining neighborhoods, and White Oak Drive is one of the area’s most prolific streets for restaurants and bars. Recent openings like EZ’s Liquor Lounge and Karne Korean Steakhouse will soon be joined a new place to enjoy wine.Padre’s Wine will open next year in the historic Obsidian Theater space at 3522 White Oak Dr. Born from a wine distribution company that specializes in South American wines, Padre’s will serve as both a retail shop and a wine bar. Owner William Farley started Padre’s in homage to his late father, Mike, who first...
Ken Hoffman urges Houston travelers to keep calm and enjoy the trip at the new-look Bush IAH
If you’re flying out of – and presumably back to – Houston over Thanksgiving this week, like I need to tell you, it’s going to be crazy crowded at the airport.Contrary to myth, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving isn’t actually the busiest travel day of the year, but it is in the Top 10, as is the Sunday after Turkey Day. So be like a Boy Scout and be prepared. (And, read our coverage or the Houston Airport holiday travel updates here.)Related note: Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S., isn’t the busiest shopping day in the world, either....
EaDo pizzeria and Houston Ballet dancers bake up 2 Nutcracker-themed pies for good cause
Over the course of the next several weeks, thousands of Houstonians will head downtown to watch the Houston Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker. While the ballet will undoubtedly leave attendees dreaming of dancing sugar plums and other sweet treats, an EaDo pizzeria has partnered with four of the company’s dancers to create two special pies.Vinny’s worked with the performers to create pizzas named for the story’s hero, the Nutcracker prince, and its villain, the Rat King. The restaurant will donate a portion of sales to the Lauren Anderson Young Dancer Scholarship Fund, which supports artists that reflect the rich diversity...
Houston named one of the 10 best U.S. metros to start a business in new report
A trio of Texas cities that were just recognized among the world's best have a new accolade to celebrate: they also rank among the best places to start a business.Commercial real estate website 42Floors has named Austin (No. 3), Dallas (No. 8), and Houston (No. 9) to its list of the best U.S. metros to start a business, making Texas the top state for startup-friendly metros.For the report, 42Floors "sought to determine which metros offered a mix of opportunity and affordability," focusing on those with at least 300,000 residents. "Starting out in a business-friendly environment, being able to afford a...
Inside the magical Harry Potter Yule Ball now casting a spell exclusively in Houston
Since we first announced the news that Houston is the sole North American city for the new Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration, locals have been clamoring for tickets — and the perfect costume to attend the holiday ball.We caught a sneak peek of the immersive fun, located in the Galleria-area venue Paraiso Maravilla (5714 Fairdale Ln.), which is now open through January 20, 2023. Tickets are available here, with parking outside around $5. Photo by Emily JaschkeRejoice: The ball is finally here. Photo by Steven DevadanamThe Paraiso...
Houston named one of world’s 100 best cities in prestigious new report
If you live in Houston, you can confidently say you live in one of the best cities on the planet — at least according to one new study.Houston ranks No. 42 on the new list of 100 best cities in the world. Two other Texas cities also make the list: Austin, at No. 43 and Dallas at No. 47.As for the Bayou City, the report describes the city as an “educated, diverse, and hard-working” powerhouse.Highlights for Houston include:A population increase of almost 300,000, thanks to both domestic and international immigrationA No. 26 global ranking for Culture, with more than 145...
Houston's most spectacular winter light shows and events dazzle for the holidays
The plunging thermostats, decorations decking the halls of stores and homes, and wintry music all mean one thing: the holiday season in Houston is finally here. For many, that means a merry tradition of donning warm winter wear and strolling through the dozens of holiday light displays around the city. From cosmic Christmas at Space Center Houston to a wild affair at the Houston Zoo to wondrous spectacles at Houston Botanic Garden and downtown Houston, these festive events are sure to light up Yuletime. Here's our roundup of where to see dazzling lights with family, friends, and visitors — from...
Houston's NASA leaders 'giddy' after historic Artemis 1 moon flyby
Five days after launching from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, NASA's Orion 1 spacecraft — part of the Artemis 1 mission — completed a historic moon pass.Orion cruised just 81 miles above the lunar surface early Monday, November 21 and completed an engine burn needed to continue on its historic mission. That distance from the moon is the closest NASA has come to our satellite since the Apollo 12 mission in November 1969.This burn "sent Orion close enough to the lunar surface to leverage the moon's gravitational force, and swing the spacecraft once around the moon toward entry into a distant...
Tilman Fertitta's new SoCal beachfront resort tops week's most popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning oceanfront resort in sunny Southern California. The craftsman-style resort features the luxurious 20,000-square- foot Spa Montage. 2. Downtown Houston lights up the holidays with 8 winter wonderlands, ice skating, markets, and more. Visitors can enjoy holiday markets, winter lights, a hot chocolate bar, and more.3. 13 Houston restaurants serving up Thanksgiving feasts to-go. Simplify the Thanksgiving cooking process by ordering mains, sides, and desserts from the professionals. 4. Houston Astros pitcher ties the knot with longtime partner in post-World Series wedding. The happy couple were joined in Florida by Astros ace Lance McCullers, Jr. and wife Kara, as well as pitcher Ryan Pressly and wife Kat.5. Alex Bregman rocks the red carpet with wife Reagan and returns to meet hundreds of Houston fans. “This offseason is going to be focused on getting back into great shape and getting ready to win another one,” the slugger tells CultureMap.
Houston's corn-obsessed Mexican eatery lands on Esquire's prestigious best new restaurants list
Esquire magazine has named three Texas restaurants to its list of The Best New Restaurants in America 2022. They are:Canje: Austin chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s acclaimed Caribbean restaurant (fourth)Tatemó: chef Emmanuel Chavez’s corn-obsessed tortilleria and Mexican restaurant in Houston (19th)Birdie’s: Austin’s natural wine bar and cafe from husband-and-wife duo Arjav Ezekiel and Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel (25th)Four writers — Omar Mamoon, Joshua David Stein, former Esquire food and drink editor Jeff Gordinier, and culture and lifestyle director Kevin Sintumuang — created the list by traveling the county. They found themselves drawn to restaurants that told a chef’s personal story.“We’re always hooked when there...
Sugar Land Town Square gears up for the holidays with outdoor ice skating, shopping pop-ups, and family fun
Fall and winter in Houston and surrounding areas means chilly outdoor activities, and few are more beloved than ice skating. Destinations like The Galleria and Discovery Green are packed this time of years with skaters of every skill level. Now, a booming 'burb is getting into the on-ice fun. Sugar Land Town Square will debut Skate the Square, which sees the bustling Square transformed into a winter wonderland ice skating rink, on Saturday, December 3.A large section of the massive town square overlooking city hall and the Town Center restaurants and retail will house the skating rink, where visitors...
Piping-hot pizzeria slinging signature, flavorful pies heats up Memorial with seventh Houston location
Memorial-area diners have a fresh new option for pizza. Dallas-based Zalat Pizza opened its seventh Houston-area location in Memorial at 12351 Kingsride Ln. on November 15.Founded by University of Houston alum Khanh Nguyen, Zalat puts its own spin on familiar pizzas with creatively topped pies like the Nashville hot chicken with pickles, Elote (Srirancha, corn, lemon pepper), or the Pepperoni Masterclass (all-beef pepperoni, oregano, cracked black pepper, chopped garlic).In addition, the restaurant makes all of its own dough and sauces — including its trademarked Srirancha, a combination of Sriracha and ranch — and bakes them in a traditional deck oven.Diners...
Meet the furry face who's the new mascot for the University of Houston — and his equally adorable brother
In August, the University of Houston’s beloved live mascot and school symbol Shasta VI passed away, ending an era for the Coogs and the Houston Zoo.But now, in a true reminder of nature's circle of life, two cougar cubs have relocated to the Bayou City to carry on the longstanding, cherished UH/Houston Zoo tradition. The Houston Zoo has rescued and relocated two male — and impossibly cute — cubs, according to joint announcements. The orphaned duo was discovered by a rancher on his property. The rancher contacted Washington State Fish & Wildlife Services, which determined the cubs — estimated at...
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0