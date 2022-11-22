ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

86th Sun Bowl Parade draws in more than 200K people

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More than 200,000 people gathered to watch the 86th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving. “First, we’d like to thank the community for supporting the Sun Bowl Association and events such as the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade,” said Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

PHOTOS: Sun Bowl Parade returns for 86th year, what you need to know

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso tradition returns for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thousands of El Pasoans are expected to attend the 86th annual Sun Bowl Parade on Thursday morning. The parade will take place on 2.7 miles of Montana Avenue, beginning at Ochoa and ending at Copia,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Colder temperatures reach the borderland in time for the holidays

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Colder temperatures reached the borderland just in time for the holidays. KFOX14 on your side spoke with several people around town who were getting their Christmas shopping done or were just taking a walk around the park. We found that El Pasoans either really...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shoppers enjoy in-person deals even as inflation impacts pockets

EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — Many shoppers in the Borderland took advantage of the store deals on Black Friday. The Cielo Vísta Mall opened its doors at 5:30 on Friday with shoppers lining up as early as 4 a.m. Even with inflation impacting the pockets of many, shoppers...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Walmart shooting in Virginia opens old wounds for some El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A deadly shooting at a Walmart in Virginia has reopened old wounds for some El Pasoans who have gone through a similar tragedy. "I feel for them, for all those people that have sons, daughters, husbands and wives, you know it really hits the household," Pablo Salcido said.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Search ends in Sunland Park for 2 people in desert area near border wall

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search took place in Sunland Park for two people in the desert area near the border wall, the Sunland Park Fire Department confirmed Wednesday night. Personnel from the fire department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Sunland Park Police Department were searching near...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

FBI El Paso warns of online scams during holiday shopping

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you’re online shopping this holiday season, be on the lookout for scammers trying to steal a deal, too!. As you shop online, you may encounter more online shopping scams and they can take many forms. Scammers are often aggressive and creative in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Deadly crash along Hueco Ranch Road ahead of holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Rescue Patrol reported that at least one person died in crash Wednesday night near Hueco Ranch Road. The agency said in part " our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased and injured." All lanes of Montana...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

USPS, FedEx and UPS 2022 holiday shipping deadlines

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The holiday shopping season is here and there are important deadlines you should know if you plan on sending gifts through the mail. UPS, FedEx and the United States Postal Service have deadlines to ensure packages arrive by Christmas Day. United States Postal Service.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man arrested in connection to shooting in Canutillo

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the shooting in Canutillo on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 22-year-old Andre Bryce Gilmer. The shooting happened at the 7100 block of 3rd Street. Officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Deputies said Gilmer was the person responsible...
CANUTILLO, TX

