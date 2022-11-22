Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
More tragedy for Texas border agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
86th Sun Bowl Parade draws in more than 200K people
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More than 200,000 people gathered to watch the 86th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving. “First, we’d like to thank the community for supporting the Sun Bowl Association and events such as the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade,” said Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas.
KFOX 14
PHOTOS: Sun Bowl Parade returns for 86th year, what you need to know
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso tradition returns for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thousands of El Pasoans are expected to attend the 86th annual Sun Bowl Parade on Thursday morning. The parade will take place on 2.7 miles of Montana Avenue, beginning at Ochoa and ending at Copia,...
KFOX 14
Colder temperatures reach the borderland in time for the holidays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Colder temperatures reached the borderland just in time for the holidays. KFOX14 on your side spoke with several people around town who were getting their Christmas shopping done or were just taking a walk around the park. We found that El Pasoans either really...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans do last minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping; inflation impacting budget
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Many El Pasoans were out making a final trip to the grocery store as they prepared for their Thanksgiving dinner. Inflation has increased the price of staple items. El Pasoans who were last-minute shopping told KFOX14 inside the grocery store was hectic. "It felt...
KFOX 14
Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
KFOX 14
Shoppers enjoy in-person deals even as inflation impacts pockets
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — Many shoppers in the Borderland took advantage of the store deals on Black Friday. The Cielo Vísta Mall opened its doors at 5:30 on Friday with shoppers lining up as early as 4 a.m. Even with inflation impacting the pockets of many, shoppers...
KFOX 14
El Paso food bank hands out hundreds of meals despite limited food supply
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank saw long lines on Wednesday as families cope with high prices of food. "There has been an increase in demand and an increase in people who have received our resources," said Safia Valenzuela, a volunteer coordinator at the food bank.
KFOX 14
Walmart shooting in Virginia opens old wounds for some El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A deadly shooting at a Walmart in Virginia has reopened old wounds for some El Pasoans who have gone through a similar tragedy. "I feel for them, for all those people that have sons, daughters, husbands and wives, you know it really hits the household," Pablo Salcido said.
KFOX 14
El Paso DA expected to appear in court in Walmart shooting, removal from office cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is expected to appear in court next week for the Walmart shooting case and for the case to remove her from office. Case to remove Yvonne Rosales from office. El Paso County Attorney JoAnne Bernal requested Rosales appear...
KFOX 14
Search ends in Sunland Park for 2 people in desert area near border wall
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search took place in Sunland Park for two people in the desert area near the border wall, the Sunland Park Fire Department confirmed Wednesday night. Personnel from the fire department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Sunland Park Police Department were searching near...
KFOX 14
FBI El Paso warns of online scams during holiday shopping
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you’re online shopping this holiday season, be on the lookout for scammers trying to steal a deal, too!. As you shop online, you may encounter more online shopping scams and they can take many forms. Scammers are often aggressive and creative in...
KFOX 14
Deadly crash along Hueco Ranch Road ahead of holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Rescue Patrol reported that at least one person died in crash Wednesday night near Hueco Ranch Road. The agency said in part " our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased and injured." All lanes of Montana...
KFOX 14
Police search for suspect that shot and injured one male outside eastside bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help in looking for a male suspect who shot and injured a man at an eastside bar Tuesday morning. According to the EPPD three men got into a fight at Bad Habit's Bar November 22. Two of...
KFOX 14
Access to some side streets will be blocked temporarily for Montana Road Project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Access to some side streets off of Montana Avenue will be temporarily blocked for the Montana Road Project, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). TxDOT officials said an update is taking place and drivers will not have access to side streets between...
KFOX 14
Female taken to hospital for injuries related to border wall fall near Mt. Cristo Rey
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A female was taken to the hospital after falling from the border wall near Mt. Cristo Rey Wednesday, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. The individual had "bilateral lower extremity injuries" and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Sign up to...
KFOX 14
USPS, FedEx and UPS 2022 holiday shipping deadlines
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The holiday shopping season is here and there are important deadlines you should know if you plan on sending gifts through the mail. UPS, FedEx and the United States Postal Service have deadlines to ensure packages arrive by Christmas Day. United States Postal Service.
KFOX 14
El Paso health experts provide tips for maintaining mental health during holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The holidays are meant to be a joyful time but with extra layers of stress this year, like the rise in inflation, psychologists say keeping an eye on your mental health is important. Dr. Melanie Longhurst is a licensed psychologist and assistant professor at...
KFOX 14
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Canutillo
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the shooting in Canutillo on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 22-year-old Andre Bryce Gilmer. The shooting happened at the 7100 block of 3rd Street. Officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Deputies said Gilmer was the person responsible...
KFOX 14
Shoppers cautious about holiday gift buying season as inflation drives prices up
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The holiday season has arrived and some families may have more than a wish list to keep track of when they go shopping. Experts report inflation may keep shoppers from breaking out their wallets no matter how deep discounts are this holiday season. “We...
KFOX 14
NMSU aware of previous altercation that led to deadly shooting; changes travel protocol
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — In the wake of a fatal shooting of a University of New Mexico student involving a New Mexico State University men’s basketball player, NMSU officials said they were aware of the previous Oct. 15 altercation at a UNM-NMSU football game. In a press...
