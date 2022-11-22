Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
HS football photos: Barringer vs. East Orange, Nov. 24, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Football: Brown’s interception, three TD passes power Westfield over rival Plainfield
Westfield senior Trey Brown had not played defense since he was in eighth grade before Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day rivalry vs. Plainfield. The Blue Devils coaching staff installed a few defensive packages with Brown at safety, and considering he delivered a game-changing interception late in the first half, it paid big dividends.
HS football photos: Dumont vs. Tenafly, Nov. 24, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Newark, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Football: Roselle dominates Roselle Park in 103rd edition of Thanksgiving Day rivalry
Nafee Finney and his fellow Roselle seniors were not upset about having to have wait a few weeks to play a Thanksgiving Eve game against ancient rival Roselle Park. “Actually, they were starting to miss it after I gave them some time off,” said Rams head coach Ibrahim Halsey.
Football: Hackensack blocks late punt, beats Teaneck for 9th consecutive time
Hackensack defeated Teaneck by a score of 15-7 on the back of a strong ground game and a blocked punt to set themselves up to score the game winning points in the final minute on Thanksgiving Day. Junior Ayden Jones ran for 179 yards, a touchdown, and a two point conversion. His final yard came on the one-yard touchdown rush that gave Hackensack its first lead of the game.
Montclair man gives up corporate career to open bagel shop
MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...
CBS News
New Jersey man pivots to pursue his passion for bagels
A New Jersey man gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. He's celebrating one of the proudest moments of his life with the opening of his new store. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more from Montclair.
Weequahic feasts on turnovers as it rolls to 3rd straight Soul Bowl triumph
We understand that it’s customary pumpkin and apple pie, not turnovers, that help make up the traditional Thanksgiving Day fare. Try telling that to Weequahic’s players once their stomachs have digested. Turnovers checked in as the food of choice just five plays into the game when junior Zakai...
New Jersey Globe
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Black Friday shoppers flock to American Dream mall in New Jersey
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Shoppers across New Jersey are on the hunt for bargain deals this Black Friday. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon was at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, where shoppers lined up early Friday morning before the doors opened to kick off the holiday shopping season. She chatted with Paul Ghermezian, a board […]
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Sold Two $92.9 Million Powerball Tickets Over The Weekend!
This weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing was held in Kansas, where the jackpot-winning ticket was sold. Two people from New Jersey won consolation prizes of $50,000 each. Two people from New Jersey won a total of $50,000 because they matched four of the five white balls. One ticket was...
Rutgers adds depth with pledge from local legacy and ‘lockdown DB’ Joey Lis
Rutgers’ DB room just got deeper with the addition of this legacy and ex-Navy commit. Ramsey (N.J.) senior Joey Lis committed to Greg Schiano in his office on Monday after attending Rutger’s, 55-10, loss to Penn State on Saturday. A 6-0, 170-pound versatile DB, Lis earned DB MVP honors at the ESPN 300 camp in Hackensack in April.
This $11M N.J. house is a mini-resort with its own golf course, pools, 6 bars and a nightclub
Imagine living in your own private resort. You can, in Wall Township, for just under $11 million. The 23.4-acre Monmouth County compound, called Mattaccino, is for sale for $10.99 million. It has 32,500 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms all tucked behind a gate leading to a 500-foot oak tree-lined driveway.
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
Beloved Jersey Shore Native, Marine Academy Grad Molly Lada Dies, 19
Beloved Jersey Shore native and marine academy graduate Molly J. Lada died in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday, Oct. 27. She was 19. Born in Brick Township, Molly grew up in Point Pleasant, her obituary says. Described as an “incredibly kind and strong” member of the community, more than $26,300...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
I toured a Miami apartment to see how it compared to my NYC apartment, and I'm still daydreaming about the extra bathroom and outdoor space
Insider's reporter saw a $1,700 two-bed Miami apartment for rent that cost the same as her one-bed in NYC but was twice as large with outdoor space.
thepositivecommunity.com
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and Chief Executive Officer Darrell K. Terry Sr.,
Receives the Integrity House 2022 Outstanding Leadership Award. From Left to Right: Darrell K. Terry, Sr., MHA, MPH, FACHE, FHELA, President and CEO Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New. Jersey and Robert J. Budsock, President and CEO of Integrity House [photo courtesy of Alessandro “Fresco”...
