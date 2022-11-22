ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, ME

The Maine Writer

Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in Maine

If you still have relatives visiting and need something to do, or you are looking for something to do with the kids, check out all the events going on around Maine this weekend. There are tree lightings and parades, along with Santa making visits around Vacationland. Or you could do some of your holiday shopping at one of the holiday craft fairs. Have a wonderful weekend!
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers head to L.L.Bean for Thanksgiving

FREEPORT, Maine — Despite being Thanksgiving, Freeport was busy on Thanksgiving with folks looking to get some of their holiday shopping out of the way before the Black Friday rush. "We decided to have a Friendsgiving and wanted to spruce it up a little bit,” shopper Elaine Perry said....
FREEPORT, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Police Reveal That an Otter in Gardiner, Maine, Tested Positive for Rabies

While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
GARDINER, ME
Z107.3

Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?

Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman arrested in connection with Lewiston arson case

LEWISTON, Maine — A woman was arrested on Thursday after police found evidence of arson at a Lewiston residence. Police found an unoccupied stroller on fire that was being stored on an outdoor porch in the Summer Street neighborhood just before 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
LEWISTON, ME
B98.5

Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
AUGUSTA, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Remembering Windham’s Steve Quimby

I first met Steve Quimby in 1958, when my family moved from New Hampshire to the Goold House in Windham, two houses away from the Quimby residence. Steve was my classmate, and we became friends right away. We were both members of a club called the Tree Scouts. The only other members were Steve's older brother Jimmy and their cousin Dennis Hawkes.
WINDHAM, ME
WGME

Portland Pot Dispensary burglarized

PORTLAND, Maine -- Sweet Dirt Pot Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Forest Avenue in Portland was burglarized after midnight on Friday. There was a considerable amount of damage to the doors and displays. But Portland Police Department Major Robert Martin said that none of the material taken contained THC, the active...
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Fire Destroys Wolfeboro, NH Barn on Thanksgiving Day

Firefighters in Wolfeboro and several other communities responded to a barn fire that sent a plume of black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. The fire on Umbrella Point/Parker Island Road was reported to Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue around 2 p.m. and arrived as the heavily involved structure was beginning to collapse, according to the department. Several vehicles were stored inside the building but no animals.
WOLFEBORO, NH
WMTW

Adoptable pet of the week: Benjamin the puggle

WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Benjamin. He is an 8-year-old puggle, half pug and half beagle, who was recently surrendered from a home in the area. Even though Benjamin is an older dog, he still has plenty of energy...
WESTBROOK, ME
wabi.tv

Woman arrested after setting child’s stroller on fire

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston Police arrested a woman Thursday after she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire. It happened on Summer Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Lewiston Police say 32-year-old Kris Burgess, who lives in Maine and Florida, was charged with Class A arson. Police say...
LEWISTON, ME
