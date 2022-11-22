Read full article on original website
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Inflation costs hit Maine Christmas tree industry
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The turkey was barely cold the morning after Thanksgiving. But, for many, the next holiday has already arrived. Cold rain didn’t stop families from browsing rows of balsams for the perfect Christmas tree in South Portland on Friday. The local Rotary Club has been...
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in Maine
If you still have relatives visiting and need something to do, or you are looking for something to do with the kids, check out all the events going on around Maine this weekend. There are tree lightings and parades, along with Santa making visits around Vacationland. Or you could do some of your holiday shopping at one of the holiday craft fairs. Have a wonderful weekend!
Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Mainers head to L.L.Bean for Thanksgiving
FREEPORT, Maine — Despite being Thanksgiving, Freeport was busy on Thanksgiving with folks looking to get some of their holiday shopping out of the way before the Black Friday rush. "We decided to have a Friendsgiving and wanted to spruce it up a little bit,” shopper Elaine Perry said....
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
L.L. Bean flagship store remains open on Thanksgiving, most have to close under law
FREEPORT, Maine (WGME) -- Most stores in Maine are closed on Thanksgiving because of state law. But one big retailer is allowed to remain open, despite the state's blue laws. L.L. Bean's flagship store in Freeport is open 24-7, with no exceptions. "I'm shopping for all my family but what...
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
Top Off Your Tank With $500 in Heating Oil From Dead River Company and Q97.9
You might just be able to take that coat off inside with the help of Dead River Company and Q97.9. You can't control the weather or the rising price of... EVERYTHING! So, Q97.9, Portland's Number One Hit Music Station and Dead River Company decided to join forces to help you beat the winter chill by topping off your tank.
Police Reveal That an Otter in Gardiner, Maine, Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
Missing Miyake? The Popular Japanese Restaurant in Portland, Maine, Set to Reopen
Portland's incredible food scene is about to get one of its heavy hitters back. There's excitement in the air as Miyake Restaurant has announced its reopening date, following a lengthy renovation. The official reopening is coming just a few days after the Thanksgiving holiday. According to Miyake's Facebook post, it...
Woman arrested in connection with Lewiston arson case
LEWISTON, Maine — A woman was arrested on Thursday after police found evidence of arson at a Lewiston residence. Police found an unoccupied stroller on fire that was being stored on an outdoor porch in the Summer Street neighborhood just before 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
Remembering Windham’s Steve Quimby
I first met Steve Quimby in 1958, when my family moved from New Hampshire to the Goold House in Windham, two houses away from the Quimby residence. Steve was my classmate, and we became friends right away. We were both members of a club called the Tree Scouts. The only other members were Steve's older brother Jimmy and their cousin Dennis Hawkes.
Portland Pot Dispensary burglarized
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sweet Dirt Pot Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Forest Avenue in Portland was burglarized after midnight on Friday. There was a considerable amount of damage to the doors and displays. But Portland Police Department Major Robert Martin said that none of the material taken contained THC, the active...
Fire Destroys Wolfeboro, NH Barn on Thanksgiving Day
Firefighters in Wolfeboro and several other communities responded to a barn fire that sent a plume of black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. The fire on Umbrella Point/Parker Island Road was reported to Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue around 2 p.m. and arrived as the heavily involved structure was beginning to collapse, according to the department. Several vehicles were stored inside the building but no animals.
Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Waterville along I-95
WATERVILLE, Maine — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Waterville on Friday evening. Emergency crews are working with surrounding communities and Maine State Police to assist on scene, according to a Facebook post from the Waterville Fire Department. Additional ambulances from Delta, Winslow, Clinton, and Albion...
Vegan Chain Copper Branch Permanently Closes Portland, Maine Location
Less than three years after it officially opened in Portland's Old Port, vegan chain Copper Branch appears to be exiting the city rather quietly. Despite their Google listing claiming the restaurant is only temporarily closed, a 'for lease' sign was placed in the window at 0 Canal Plaza which likely means the end has arrived.
Adoptable pet of the week: Benjamin the puggle
WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Benjamin. He is an 8-year-old puggle, half pug and half beagle, who was recently surrendered from a home in the area. Even though Benjamin is an older dog, he still has plenty of energy...
Woman arrested after setting child’s stroller on fire
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston Police arrested a woman Thursday after she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire. It happened on Summer Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Lewiston Police say 32-year-old Kris Burgess, who lives in Maine and Florida, was charged with Class A arson. Police say...
