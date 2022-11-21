ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
trumbulltimes.com

How a penny war raised hundreds of dollars to feed 96 families in Greenwich for Thanksgiving.

GREENWICH — After class Monday, 20 Greenwich High School students worked hard to parcel out food donations into boxes and bins for 96 families in their community. It was an organized effort that the school club Roots and Shoots has done now for a dozen years. Using competition and asking for donations, students in the school spent November collecting for those without.
GREENWICH, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Susan Campbell (opinion): Celebrating this Thanksgiving takes a special kind of courage

I’m sitting in a beautiful Bridgeport church, waiting for a funeral to begin. I didn’t know the man whose life we’re celebrating, but I know his daughter and have listened to her stories about her father for years. I always thought of him as a man of great passions, and as the church fills with friends and loved ones, the organ sends to the heavens the first chords of “Day By Day.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Despite concerns, Trumbull P&Z approves White Plains Road office

TRUMBULL — The Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a plan to add an attorney office at 807 and 811 White Plains Road, despite some concerns from neighbors about how a planned exit onto Sunset Avenue could affect that small, residential road. At the commission's Nov. 16 meeting, attorney...
trumbulltimes.com

Tractor-trailer driver hurt in rollover crash on I-91 in Meriden, police say

MERIDEN — A driver was sent to the hospital after his tractor-trailer rolled over in a crash on Interstate 91 Wednesday morning, according to state police. The crash, which was reported around 3 a.m., caused delays amid the Thanksgiving rush until it was cleared around 7:40 a.m., the state Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
MERIDEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash on I-91 in Meriden, police say

MERIDEN — Injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 south Wednesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. The incident took place near exit 18 at around 9:10 a.m. Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area, but further information regarding how many people were injured and the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
MERIDEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

When a closed Goodwill store became an overnight dump, Danbury’s blight fighting crew stepped in

DANBURY — It wasn’t the kind of “shopping” Danbury wants to encourage this holiday season. A closed Goodwill Store on a heavily traveled corner of White Street had attracted so much donated clothing, furniture, and downright junk on its empty parking lot that opportunists were perusing the makeshift dump for items they might like, scattering what they didn’t want in the process.
DANBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Female suspect in smoke shop armed robbery sought, Ansonia police say

ANSONIA — Police say they hope to identify a female suspect in an October armed robbery. The robbery occurred at Smoke Vibe, a smoke shop located at 50 Bridge St., around 9 p.m. on Oct. 15, according to Ansonia police. Photos released to the public depict a female suspect wearing a tie-dyed pastel sweatshirt and dark pants or leggings. She also has long, dark braids.
ANSONIA, CT
trumbulltimes.com

After 63 years, Trumbull cemetery to finally allow headstones

TRUMBULL — After more than 60 years, a Trumbull cemetery is getting something it never had before — headstones. The town's Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5 to 1 at a recent meeting to allow Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, to expand and allow headstones in the small expanded area. The decision amends a condition of a zoning approval from Aug. 8, 1959 that only allowed flat grave markers in the cemetery.
TRUMBULL, CT

