FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Subway Sicko Tried to Kidnap 10 Year OldBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
6 Injured, Including 4 Firefighters In a House Fire At 746 Manida Street, BronxAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
How a penny war raised hundreds of dollars to feed 96 families in Greenwich for Thanksgiving.
GREENWICH — After class Monday, 20 Greenwich High School students worked hard to parcel out food donations into boxes and bins for 96 families in their community. It was an organized effort that the school club Roots and Shoots has done now for a dozen years. Using competition and asking for donations, students in the school spent November collecting for those without.
New Haven-area groups to help provide 1,200 Thanksgiving dinners, but say need for food is year-round
NEW HAVEN — Folks from the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen and Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers of Greater New Haven who each year organize an effort to distribute turkeys and all the fixings for more than 1,200 Thanksgiving dinners — to be delivered Thanksgiving morning — appreciate all the donations and volunteer help they get.
Platt Tech culinary students serve first Thanksgiving meal at new Milford school building
MILFORD — Platt Technical High School on Monday hosted a community Thanksgiving lunch, something the school had not done since 2019. "This is the first time we are doing it since pre-COVID so this is a pretty big deal that we are doing it again," said Chef Daniel Dignon, head of the culinary department.
Susan Campbell (opinion): Celebrating this Thanksgiving takes a special kind of courage
I’m sitting in a beautiful Bridgeport church, waiting for a funeral to begin. I didn’t know the man whose life we’re celebrating, but I know his daughter and have listened to her stories about her father for years. I always thought of him as a man of great passions, and as the church fills with friends and loved ones, the organ sends to the heavens the first chords of “Day By Day.”
Despite concerns, Trumbull P&Z approves White Plains Road office
TRUMBULL — The Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a plan to add an attorney office at 807 and 811 White Plains Road, despite some concerns from neighbors about how a planned exit onto Sunset Avenue could affect that small, residential road. At the commission's Nov. 16 meeting, attorney...
Police: Naugatuck felon with 'history of violent acts' at-large after dismembering 11-month-old child
NAUGATUCK — A felon with an "extensive history of violent acts" remained at-large Monday after police say he dismembered his 11-month-old daughter in their home last week. Naugatuck police have identified the child as Camilla Francisquini, who was found Friday in the family's Millville Avenue home. The FBI is...
Police: Vernon man charged with manslaughter in 'horrific' Hartford crash that killed two pedestrians
HARTFORD — In what they described as a "horrific scene," police say two men were killed Wednesday morning after they were struck crossing Blue Hills Avenue by a driver suspected of speeding. The pedestrians were identified as 36-year-old Corey L. Richmond, of New Haven, and 49-year-old Steve Famiglietti, of...
Tractor-trailer driver hurt in rollover crash on I-91 in Meriden, police say
MERIDEN — A driver was sent to the hospital after his tractor-trailer rolled over in a crash on Interstate 91 Wednesday morning, according to state police. The crash, which was reported around 3 a.m., caused delays amid the Thanksgiving rush until it was cleared around 7:40 a.m., the state Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
Injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash on I-91 in Meriden, police say
MERIDEN — Injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 south Wednesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. The incident took place near exit 18 at around 9:10 a.m. Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area, but further information regarding how many people were injured and the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
When a closed Goodwill store became an overnight dump, Danbury’s blight fighting crew stepped in
DANBURY — It wasn’t the kind of “shopping” Danbury wants to encourage this holiday season. A closed Goodwill Store on a heavily traveled corner of White Street had attracted so much donated clothing, furniture, and downright junk on its empty parking lot that opportunists were perusing the makeshift dump for items they might like, scattering what they didn’t want in the process.
Female suspect in smoke shop armed robbery sought, Ansonia police say
ANSONIA — Police say they hope to identify a female suspect in an October armed robbery. The robbery occurred at Smoke Vibe, a smoke shop located at 50 Bridge St., around 9 p.m. on Oct. 15, according to Ansonia police. Photos released to the public depict a female suspect wearing a tie-dyed pastel sweatshirt and dark pants or leggings. She also has long, dark braids.
After 63 years, Trumbull cemetery to finally allow headstones
TRUMBULL — After more than 60 years, a Trumbull cemetery is getting something it never had before — headstones. The town's Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5 to 1 at a recent meeting to allow Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, to expand and allow headstones in the small expanded area. The decision amends a condition of a zoning approval from Aug. 8, 1959 that only allowed flat grave markers in the cemetery.
