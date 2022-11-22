Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Ishpeming Christmas parade kicks off holiday season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming kicked off its Christmas season Friday night with its annual Christmas parade. The streets were lined with onlookers Friday night as the annual Christmas parade made its way through downtown Ishpeming. Floats, fire trucks, and Santa Claus made up the parade, which ran from the...
WLUC
Iron County VFW Post to host winter holiday kickoff event
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A community event in Iron County looks to kick off the winter holiday season. On Saturday; Santa, Mrs. Claus and characters from the movie “Polar Express” will be in Iron River. Families can find them at the VFW Ottawa Post 3134 in Iron...
WLUC
Negaunee students perform Thanksgiving songs for local seniors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee students started their morning by spreading love to a nearby apartment complex. The kindergarteners from Lakeview Elementary performed three songs for seniors at Lakeview Apartments. The students also hand-made their own special thanksgiving hats. Lakeview Elementary Kindergarten teacher, Natalie Baroni said the goal of this performance is to show students how to give thanks.
WLUC
‘That’s what it’s all about’: Escanaba celebrates community at annual Thanksgiving Dinner
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie are some of the foods served at the Escanaba High School cafeteria for Thanksgiving. But the event is not about the food, it’s about the people. “Our event isn’t based on your income levels or your ability to pay....
WLUC
Dickinson County Community Chorus prepares for first Christmas concert since 2019
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Community Chorus is preparing for its first Christmas concert since 2019. Eighty adult singers and 30 children rehearsed for the concert Tuesday night. This is the first Christmas concert the group has put on in three years. Both singers and community members say...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Sign UP Graphics Holds Grand Opening Ceremony In Downtown Escanaba
Sign UP Graphics held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at its new location at 2424 Ludington Street, Escanaba (formerly 906 Flowers & Gifts), Escanaba. Sign UP offers graphic design and printing services, and sells custom apparel, promo items and U.P. swag, and many other items. The business phone number is (906) 789-7446.
WLUC
Ski Brule’s 31st annual race camp kicks off winter season
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend kicks off Ski Brule’s 31st annual Thanksgiving Race Camp. More than 200 skiers from across the country will participate in the four-day camp. “The one thing about ski racers is they will travel, do whatever they can to get on snow and...
WLUC
Parents, fans send off Negaunee Miners to Ford Field
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school football team left for Ford Field this Thanksgiving. The Negaunee Miners will play in the Division Six State Football Final Friday. The team went 13-0 after defeating Reed City in Gaylord last weekend. The Miners will face off against Grand Rapids West Catholic in their first championship in 20 years. Thursday, the team loaded a bus to Detroit and departed with a parade of parents, the fire department, and fans wishing them luck.
WLUC
97-year-old Dickinson County WWII veteran shares experience of surviving German prison camp in 1945
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 78 years ago, this December, the Battle of the Bulge was a pivotal turning point in World War II on the German front. John Moddie was a Corporal in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was drafted at the age of 18 and operated a 105mm Howitzer gun. In December 1944, he was on the front lines of one of the coldest battles of the war, the Battle of the Bulge.
WLUC
Kingsford home heavily damaged in fire
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Kingsford home has heavy damage after a fire Monday morning, Kingsford Public Safety says. On Monday around 5:56 a.m., Kingsford Public Safety was called to the 100 block of East Breen Ave. for smoke coming from a residence. Officers arrived at the scene and saw...
Detroit News
Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge
The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
WLUC
11-23-22: Negaunee Miners prepare for state championship in Detroit
Negaunee Miners final day before state championship matchup. Finlandia's Kalli Chynoweth knocks down a three-pointer in the second quarter. North Central wins three state championships in a row, Negaunee headed to Ford Field. High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit. Updated:...
West Catholic routes Negaunee to win state championship
West Catholic High School is playing Neguanee in the division 6 football state championship game at Ford Field
WLUC
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Ishpeming Police Department, the driver of the vehicle involved in Wednesday night’s deadly hit-and-run has been identified. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time. TV6 will keep you updated with the latest information as...
UPMATTERS
HIGHLIGHTS: Negaunee falls short in state championship game
The Negaunee Miners traveled to Ford Field in Detroit for the D6 State Championship Game. Highlights and post game reaction from the Miners who fell 59 to 14. Negaunee finishes the season as state runner-ups after going 13-1 on the season.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Man Dies In Hit=and-Run Accident; Suspect Identified
A Marquette man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Ishpeming Wednesday night, and Ishpeming Police say they have identified the driver that fled the scene. Officers were dispatched to 440 Ready Street at 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday following a report of a person being hit by a vehicle. The road is also known as Business Route 28 or County Road.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Police: Erratic Driving Incident Caused By Low Blood Sugar
The Marquette County Sheriff says it received multiple reports Monday evening about someone driving erratically in the Ishpeming area. The sheriff deputies in the area found the blue SUV and tried to pull it over on US-41, but the driver did not stop. A pursuit followed, at low speeds. Deputies...
Comments / 0