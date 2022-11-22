ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Flagship Proposal For Carwash on Rollins Ave Includes Demolishing Current Full-Service Carwash Building

The City of Rockville will vote on a site plan submitted by Flagship Maryland Propco, LLC (the “Applicant”), proposing several improvements to the existing Flagship Carwash facility located at 975 Rollins Avenue. The Applicant intends to demolish the existing self-service carwash building and install self-service vacuum spaces, full-service finishing spaces, and modify the on-site circulation. The existing full service carwash building will remain. The Applicant also cites that the hours of operation will be reduced from 7AM through 11PM to 8AM through 6:30PM because of the removal of the self-service carwash.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Hopkins researchers working to make blood test to detect cancer

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University are working to make detecting cancer as easy as drawing blood. Hopkins scientists have developed a blood test called DELFI, which stands for DNA Evaluation of Fragments for Early Interception. It detects DNA from cancer cells floating around in blood. Dr. Victor Velculescu and his...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

​​Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor

When Consquilla Carey was 16 years old, she participated in an apprenticeship at a hair salon in her hometown of Farmville, Virginia. Carey—who was born in Baltimore, Maryland— became interested in styling hair at the age of five. After styling her doll’s hair, she advanced to taking photos of her work to create a photo album book. Next, Carey began monetizing her skills by charging family and friends for doing their hair.
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Catching the Ferry

The Claiborne-Annapolis Ferry carried cars and passengers from Annapolis, Maryland to Claiborne, Maryland from 1919 to 1952 when the Bay Bridge opened! It’s hard to imagine how busy Claiborne must have been when the ferry terminal was there! 1938 photo from the Talbot Historical Society H. Robins Hollyday Collection. Contact: Cathy Hill cvhill13@yahoo.com to share your old photos and purchase our collections photos. Comment, Like our page and join the Talbot Historical Society.
CLAIBORNE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Signal 13 Foundation donates 1,100 turkeys to Baltimore Police Department

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is the perfect time to give back to the community and those in need. This week the Signal 13 Foundation donated 1,100 turkeys to Baltimore City Police members.In a social media post, the police department thanked the foundation for all of their support, "The #BPD is thankful for the Signal 13 Foundation in Baltimore and all they do in supporting our members."
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Pigtown Neighborhood Loses A Grocery Store, Expanding Baltimore City’s Food Desert

Last week, Price Rite Marketplace, a discount grocery store chain, announced the closure of its location at the Mount Clare Junction shopping center, further expanding food deserts in Baltimore City’s low-income areas, Fern Shen reports for Baltimore Brew. At the same time, Giant Food announced the opening of a new store in the affluent neighborhood, Locust Point, highlighting the disparities in access to fresh meat, seafood, and produce that advocates say have been exacerbated by redlining and inaction by local politicians.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Rockville gun store broken into on Black Friday

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — The gun store Atlantic Guns was broken into late in the night on Black Friday in Rockville. In a Facebook post, Atlantic Guns said, "Unfortunately, what appears to be the same group of individuals returned early this morning and made a successful entry and theft."
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 people escape southeast Baltimore fire, say officials

BALITMORE (WBFF) — Four people escaped a fire this morning in southeast Baltimore and are now looking for a place to live, according to Baltimore City Fire Officials. Fire officials say the fire broke out about 8 a.m. in the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they say they found fire coming from the back of a 2-story home. There were four people inside and fire officials say they were able to get out on their own.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City's pension plan bill hinges on Mayor Brandon Scott

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — All eyes are on Mayor Brandon Scott and his decision for the pension plan that split the Baltimore City Council during the last meeting when Council President Nick Mosby pushed his fast-tracked plan through the chamber. The fast-tracked bill went from introduction to final reader in...
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist.com

Disability Groups File Federal Lawsuit Against D.C. Over Protected Bike Lanes

Disability organizations in D.C., including the DC Center for Independent Living (DCCIL) and several individuals with disabilities filed a federal lawsuit against the District over street redesign projects they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit, filed Monday, highlights concerns about the addition of protected bike lanes. The...
foxbaltimore.com

1 person injured in Baltimore County fire Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — One person received minor injuries at home in the WindsorMill neighborhood of Baltimore County, according to Baltimore County Fire Department. Authorities say the fire started outdoors and spread to the house on the 1700 block of Hill Rd. Fire crews were able to bring the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Overnight road closures on I-95/I-695 in Baltimore County begins Nov. 28th

MARYLAND (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says they will begin shifting traffic lanes and installing work zone traffic barriers at the I-95/I-695 interchange in Arbutus, Baltimore County on Monday, November 28. The road work will help prepare for the rehabilitation of 10 bridges within...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy