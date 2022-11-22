Read full article on original website
Related
Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
mocoshow.com
Flagship Proposal For Carwash on Rollins Ave Includes Demolishing Current Full-Service Carwash Building
The City of Rockville will vote on a site plan submitted by Flagship Maryland Propco, LLC (the “Applicant”), proposing several improvements to the existing Flagship Carwash facility located at 975 Rollins Avenue. The Applicant intends to demolish the existing self-service carwash building and install self-service vacuum spaces, full-service finishing spaces, and modify the on-site circulation. The existing full service carwash building will remain. The Applicant also cites that the hours of operation will be reduced from 7AM through 11PM to 8AM through 6:30PM because of the removal of the self-service carwash.
Wbaltv.com
Hopkins researchers working to make blood test to detect cancer
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University are working to make detecting cancer as easy as drawing blood. Hopkins scientists have developed a blood test called DELFI, which stands for DNA Evaluation of Fragments for Early Interception. It detects DNA from cancer cells floating around in blood. Dr. Victor Velculescu and his...
Baltimore Times
Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor
When Consquilla Carey was 16 years old, she participated in an apprenticeship at a hair salon in her hometown of Farmville, Virginia. Carey—who was born in Baltimore, Maryland— became interested in styling hair at the age of five. After styling her doll’s hair, she advanced to taking photos of her work to create a photo album book. Next, Carey began monetizing her skills by charging family and friends for doing their hair.
talbotspy.org
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Catching the Ferry
The Claiborne-Annapolis Ferry carried cars and passengers from Annapolis, Maryland to Claiborne, Maryland from 1919 to 1952 when the Bay Bridge opened! It’s hard to imagine how busy Claiborne must have been when the ferry terminal was there! 1938 photo from the Talbot Historical Society H. Robins Hollyday Collection. Contact: Cathy Hill cvhill13@yahoo.com to share your old photos and purchase our collections photos. Comment, Like our page and join the Talbot Historical Society.
WTOP
Takoma Park renters become owners of their building, and Montgomery Co. hopes more follow suit
Tenants of a Takoma Park, Maryland, apartment building have been able to go from renters to owners, and the county executive hopes their building won’t be the last place that happens. “This could be an important tool in our arsenal when it comes to preserving and protecting affordable housing,”...
foxbaltimore.com
Signal 13 Foundation donates 1,100 turkeys to Baltimore Police Department
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is the perfect time to give back to the community and those in need. This week the Signal 13 Foundation donated 1,100 turkeys to Baltimore City Police members.In a social media post, the police department thanked the foundation for all of their support, "The #BPD is thankful for the Signal 13 Foundation in Baltimore and all they do in supporting our members."
blocbyblocknews.com
Pigtown Neighborhood Loses A Grocery Store, Expanding Baltimore City’s Food Desert
Last week, Price Rite Marketplace, a discount grocery store chain, announced the closure of its location at the Mount Clare Junction shopping center, further expanding food deserts in Baltimore City’s low-income areas, Fern Shen reports for Baltimore Brew. At the same time, Giant Food announced the opening of a new store in the affluent neighborhood, Locust Point, highlighting the disparities in access to fresh meat, seafood, and produce that advocates say have been exacerbated by redlining and inaction by local politicians.
foxbaltimore.com
Rockville gun store broken into on Black Friday
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — The gun store Atlantic Guns was broken into late in the night on Black Friday in Rockville. In a Facebook post, Atlantic Guns said, "Unfortunately, what appears to be the same group of individuals returned early this morning and made a successful entry and theft."
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Fire Marshal: Investigation underway into 'intentional' fire at a vacant building
ELKTON, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is currently underway after a fire was intentionally started at a vacant building in Elkton on Thursday, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal said the fire was discovered by a passerby at 255 S. Bridge Street...
foxbaltimore.com
"There's no holiday from homelessness," advocate calls for more city collaboration
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Christina Flowers calls it her ministry - night after night, tending to the city’s homeless. "The weather is getting critical you have individuals laying on what they call the hot rocks trying to get the heat from the steam," she said. FOX45 News was there...
foxbaltimore.com
4 people escape southeast Baltimore fire, say officials
BALITMORE (WBFF) — Four people escaped a fire this morning in southeast Baltimore and are now looking for a place to live, according to Baltimore City Fire Officials. Fire officials say the fire broke out about 8 a.m. in the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they say they found fire coming from the back of a 2-story home. There were four people inside and fire officials say they were able to get out on their own.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City's pension plan bill hinges on Mayor Brandon Scott
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — All eyes are on Mayor Brandon Scott and his decision for the pension plan that split the Baltimore City Council during the last meeting when Council President Nick Mosby pushed his fast-tracked plan through the chamber. The fast-tracked bill went from introduction to final reader in...
foxbaltimore.com
Owner of Brick Oven Pizza says city's denial of late-night permit is forcing him to sell
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For decades, Brick Oven Pizza has been a late-night staple in Fells Point. Its location, at South Broadway and Lancaster streets, just feet from the popular Broadway Square was one of the main reasons Zion Graviel said he decided to purchase the pizzeria last year. But...
foxbaltimore.com
Looking ahead to the new year as Baltimore plans to take action with squeegeeing issues
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott said beginning Jan. 10, Baltimore city will be taking a number of steps, including banning squeegeeing at six major corridors in the city. New video obtained by FOX45 News shows a Baltimore police officer sitting at the corner of Light and Conway streets...
fox5dc.com
Black woman reports getting cup with 'monkey' printed as customer's name at Maryland Starbucks
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Starbuck employee is suspended, and an investigation is underway after a Maryland woman reported that the word "monkey" was printed as the customer's name on her cup. Monique Pugh said the incident happened on November 19 at a Starbucks store in Annapolis Mall. According to Pugh,...
DCist.com
Disability Groups File Federal Lawsuit Against D.C. Over Protected Bike Lanes
Disability organizations in D.C., including the DC Center for Independent Living (DCCIL) and several individuals with disabilities filed a federal lawsuit against the District over street redesign projects they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit, filed Monday, highlights concerns about the addition of protected bike lanes. The...
foxbaltimore.com
1 person injured in Baltimore County fire Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — One person received minor injuries at home in the WindsorMill neighborhood of Baltimore County, according to Baltimore County Fire Department. Authorities say the fire started outdoors and spread to the house on the 1700 block of Hill Rd. Fire crews were able to bring the...
foxbaltimore.com
Overnight road closures on I-95/I-695 in Baltimore County begins Nov. 28th
MARYLAND (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says they will begin shifting traffic lanes and installing work zone traffic barriers at the I-95/I-695 interchange in Arbutus, Baltimore County on Monday, November 28. The road work will help prepare for the rehabilitation of 10 bridges within...
Comments / 1