ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Police arrest two on forgery, theft charges after involvement in forged check scheme

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163sPf_0jKSM6gv00

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – On Nov. 18, Auburn Police arrest Joseph Lamar Wilson, 34, from Opelika, Alabama, on felony warrants for the possession of a forged instrument (third degree), theft of property (third degree), and identify theft.

The following day, Nov. 19, Auburn Police arrested Salsa Carle Martin, 33, from Auburn, Alabama, for the same charges listed above.

According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrest are result of the department receiving a report from a business located near the 1100 block of Ware Drive.

Employees from the business reported that several checks were forged using the business’ account information. During the investigation, Auburn Police determined that multiple suspect were involved and had cashed the forged checks at different locations.

Wilson and Martin were both eventually developed as suspects, identified, and arrested for their involvement in cashing the forged checks. Both Wilson and Martin were transported to the Lee County Jail and held on $8,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police confirm a man was arrested on a manslaughter charge Thursday night. The suspect is 35-year-old Jason Popwell. Police have released limited information on what happened. Police Chief Mark Thompson’s statement said only that Popwell was “charged with manslaughter from the Investigation last night conducted by PPD in the Autauga Heights.”
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Tuesday night shooting. The victim, identified as Carlos Medrano, 61, of Montgomery, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. No motive or suspect/s was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Two Auburn suspects arrested on felony warrants for burglary and theft

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two suspects were arrested on burglary and theft charges, according to the Auburn Police Department. Auburn Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive. A victim told officers that a male suspect forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted the victim. During the assault, […]
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

61-year-old man killed in Montgomery shooting

An investigation is underway after a 61-year-old man was killed in Montgomery. The fatal shooting happened Tuesday night. Police on Friday identified the victim as Carlos Medrano. Officers and paramedics were dispatched about 10:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on a report of a shooting. Sgt....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus police investigating shooting on Colorado Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An east Columbus shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the intersection of Colorado Street and Samson Avenue. No word on any injuries or arrests being made. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

1 dead after car wreck in east Alabama

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
LOACHAPOKA, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
Wetumpka Herald

Police seeking identity of theft suspect

The Montgomery Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for theft of property. Monday investigators released a photograph of the suspect where a crime occurred in the 500 block of Arba Street in Montgomery in October. “The Montgomery Police Department is requesting assistance identifying...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Arson in Fire at Vacant Montgomery Home

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says a man has been charged with setting a fire at a vacant home earlier this month. Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says 29-year-old Quindarius Rashard Body is charged with second degree arson in the fire, which happened on November 2. Investigators say the fire happened...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder, aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder and aggravated assault in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning. 60-year-old Michael Simmons pleaded not guilty to the murder of 55-year-old Christopher Williams. The victim was found badly beaten at a residence on Blan Street in Columbus,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
AL.com

Montgomery County man killed in single-vehicle car crash

A single-vehicle car wreck has resulted in the death of 42-year-old Clinton Davis Lindsey of Montgomery County, according to officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous reports state that the incident occurred Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 231 about six miles north of Troy. Lindsey was reportedly...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy