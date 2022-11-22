ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estherville, IA

kicdam.com

City of Spencer Hoping To Come To Agreement on Design of “North Y” Intersection

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is hoping to make some progress on a design agreement for the junction of Highways 18 and 71 north of town in coming weeks. The discussion began earlier this year when the Iowa Department of Transportation released the results of a traffic study that was requested following a number of crashes at the intersection which is when a roundabout was suggested as a possible solution.
SPENCER, IA
algonaradio.com

NW Iowa Man Killed in Pocahontas County Wreck Thanksgiving Morning

nwestiowa.com

Sibley woman cited for pot in Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sibley woman was cited about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Shyanne Renee Hunt stemmed from the stop of a 2015 GMC Sierra K-1500...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kicdam.com

Homicide by Vehicle Charges Filed in Palo Alto County

There are very few details available about an aparent fatal traffic accident in Palo Alto County Tuesday night. What we have been told by the Sheriff’s department is that 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner was taken into custody at 10:30pm on two warrants – one for Homicide by Vehicle – Operating under theinfluence, and the other for driving ont he wrong side of a two way highway.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Technicality could end Archer chicken change

ARCHER—The change to Archer’s chicken ordinance could be cooked due to a technicality. The Archer City Council has a proposed change in an ordinance that allows chickens in the city limits. The current ordinance allows for three chickens per residence, but a change to the ordinance would allow for six chickens per residence with no roosters.
ARCHER, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Pocahontas County Fatal

Havelock , IA (KICD) — There was a fatal traffic accident in Pocahontas County early Thanksgiving Day. The Iowa State Patrol says 75 year old Richard Leth of Hartley was driving North on highway 4 in a GMC Sierra when he crossed the center line and struck a Southbound semi driven by 65 year old Daniel Meyers of Spencer. Leth was pronounced dead at the scene.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Kossuth County Arrested on Forgery Charges

Algona, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County woman is facing charges related to alleged lottery forgery. 40-year-old Michelle Gruver was arrested last week on nine counts of lottery forgery and one count of third degree theft for crimes reportedly committed while she worked at an Algona convenience store. Online court...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Hot 104.7

Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
MALLARD, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Carl Waddell, 68, of Spencer

A Celebration of Life for 68-year-old Carl Waddell of Spencer will be Monday, November 28th at 1pm at Weasy’s Bar & Grille in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
SPENCER, IA
kiwaradio.com

ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa

Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
SHELDON, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

JoAnn Pugh, 58, Emmetsburg

Services for 58-year-old JoAnn Pugh of Emmetsburg will be Monday, November 28th at 10:30am at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation is Sunday at the Martin Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg from 3pm to 7pm. Martin Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg in charge of arrangements.
EMMETSBURG, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Man Wins Top Lottery Prize

A Storm Lake man has won a 250-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Lottery's 250-Thousand Dollar Extreme Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at The Brew at 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake. Damanhoury claimed his prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
STORM LAKE, IA
KAAL-TV

Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1

(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowan dies in crash with tractor-trailer

kiwaradio.com

Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft

Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
ALGONA, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

William “Ross” Harmonson, 94, of Spencer

Services for 94-year-old William “Ross” Harmonson of Spencer will be Monday, November 28th at 10:30am at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will take place Sunday from 2-4pm at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer.
SPENCER, IA

