ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Kevin Bacon Reveals His Darkest Six Degrees of Separation Yet

Watch: Kevin Bacon Said "YES" to Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Without Reading Script. Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon goes all the way back to Abraham Lincoln. Kevin Bacon is no stranger to the viral Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon phenomenon, but, as he exclusively shared with E! News, there's a person he's apparently connected to that came as quite the shock.
E! News

Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”

Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
E! News

Spencer Grammer Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Dad Kelsey Grammer

Watch: Kelsey Grammer Talks Working With Daughter in Lifetime Movie. Kelsey Grammer and daughter Spencer Grammer are in the Christmas spirit. The Greek star got candid over what it was like to film a Christmas movie with her dad—which marks the first time the pair has worked together—and how doing so brought them closer.
E! News

How Criminal Minds: Evolution's Zach Gilford Found Out He'd Be Co-Starring With His Wife

Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Criminal Minds: Evolution is a family affair for Zach Gilford. The Friday Night Lights alum is joined by wife Kiele Sanchez in Paramount+'s reboot of Criminal Minds, which returned with two new episodes Nov. 24. And while this may be news to fans of the couple, Gilford exclusively revealed to E! News that he too was surprised with the casting during production.
E! News

E! News

223K+
Followers
55K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy