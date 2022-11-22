Read full article on original website
Kris Jenner Shades Tristan Thompson While Discussing Baby Names
A name says a lot about a person—and a family. The Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians featured the arrival of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy, who was born via surrogate in...
Dean McDermott Praises “Hot Wife” Tori Spelling
Dean McDermott's tribute to Tori Spelling has us saying 9021OMG. The former Chopped Canada host showered his wife of 16 years with affection in a recent social media post, putting continued rumors...
Kevin Bacon Reveals His Darkest Six Degrees of Separation Yet
Watch: Kevin Bacon Said "YES" to Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Without Reading Script. Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon goes all the way back to Abraham Lincoln. Kevin Bacon is no stranger to the viral Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon phenomenon, but, as he exclusively shared with E! News, there's a person he's apparently connected to that came as quite the shock.
Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”
Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
Why The Bachelor's Susie Evans Calls Relationship With Ex Clayton Echard "Emotionally Taxing"
Watch: Why Clayton Echard and Ex Susie Evans Are Still Talking. While it wasn't easy, Susie Evans knows she and Clayton Echard broke up for the right reasons. Two months after the Bachelor couple split, Susie reflected on what she's learned. "As time passes, I'm starting to realize that my...
Spencer Grammer Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Dad Kelsey Grammer
Watch: Kelsey Grammer Talks Working With Daughter in Lifetime Movie. Kelsey Grammer and daughter Spencer Grammer are in the Christmas spirit. The Greek star got candid over what it was like to film a Christmas movie with her dad—which marks the first time the pair has worked together—and how doing so brought them closer.
Iconic Horror Actress Eliminates Herself on The Masked Singer
It might be turkey time, but The Masked Singer dialed it back to spooky season. The Nov. 23 Fright Night-themed episode brought the arrival of two new celebrity competitors—and a self-imposed...
How Criminal Minds: Evolution's Zach Gilford Found Out He'd Be Co-Starring With His Wife
Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Criminal Minds: Evolution is a family affair for Zach Gilford. The Friday Night Lights alum is joined by wife Kiele Sanchez in Paramount+'s reboot of Criminal Minds, which returned with two new episodes Nov. 24. And while this may be news to fans of the couple, Gilford exclusively revealed to E! News that he too was surprised with the casting during production.
How Mauricio Umansky's Supports Kyle Richards After RHOBH Drama
When it comes to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama, Mauricio Umansky always has his wife Kyle Richards' back. Kyle had quite the rocky ride during season 12 of the Bravo series, which wrapped...
One Direction's Liam Payne Moves on From Maya Henry With Kate Cassidy
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy are going strong. The One Direction alum and his new flame were photographed stylishly stepping out for a dinner date in London, making this their second public...
