FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
theriver953.com
FRPD arrest an adult attempting to solicit a minor
Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of an adult attempting to solicit a minor. The investigation began Nov. 9 and on Wed. Nov. 22 the arrest of Avery Wood of Charlottesville was made. A proactive undercover investigation found Wood began unsolicited communications with a person he believed to...
wsvaonline.com
Staunton man will go before grand jury
The case of a Staunton man charged in connection with the break-in of a Waynesboro business last summer will go before a grand jury. Online records showed that six of the nine charges against Jerry Marcus Kesterson the Second were certified to a grand jury during a hearing yesterday in the general district court. Among the charges moving through, include grand larceny.
Accused Bridgewater shooter indicted for murder in Rockingham County
Alexander Wyatt Capmbell, accused of shooting two campus officers at Bridgewater College in February, has been indicted on six charges in Rockingham County.
Manassas police looking for wanted fugitives
Police in Manassas are trying to find two wanted fugitives.
WHSV
Woman arrested for allegedly starting laundromat fire
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office, (SCFMO) on Friday Nov. 18th, around 8:00 a.m. an employee discovered a suspicious female inside a bathroom at Johnson Laundromat in New Market, Virginia. The female allegedly threatened the employee, who left...
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities investigate a case of animal cruelty
Page County Authorities report the investigation of a case of animal cruelty. The animal was found in the vicinity of 651 Egypt Bend Road. The animal was unable to move due to the chains and fence. After several attempts by Animal Control they were finally able to free the dog...
Loudoun County Public School faculty member charged with assault of student
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Loudoun County Public School faculty member has been charged after police say she assaulted a student twice. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 14, a school resource officer at Lightridge High School in the Aldie area of the county was made aware of a report […]
beckersasc.com
$15M malpractice suit brought against Virginia GI center alleging medical negligence
Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck is suing Fauquier (Va.) Medical Center, Advanced Digestive Care and Gastroenterology Associates for $15 million, alleging medical negligence that led to the death of his son, according to a Nov. 22 report from Fauquier Now. The lawsuit is taking place in a Fauquier...
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
WJLA
Loudoun County increases patrols after Chesapeake mass shooting
LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has increased patrols in shopping centers across the county following a deadly mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday. The agency tweeted, "In light of last night’s tragic event at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, LCSO will have...
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving Cheer
LURAY, Va – On November 19, the Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) held its second annual turkey drive, benefiting members of the rural Shenandoah Valley area. The drive, a joint effort by the PCSO and two local donors, served the selfless purpose of delivering free frozen turkeys to homes in Luray, Stanley and Shenandoah just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
wsvaonline.com
Staunton crash under investigation
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday night in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reports the accident occurred at around 11 o’clock on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225. Geller stated that a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was traveling north on I-81 in...
WJLA
'Road Rage': Md. man charged with assault, possession of CDS, 9mm semi-automatic pistol
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After a report of a driver pointing a gun at another driver on I-68, a 27-year-old Montgomery County man was arrested in Allegany County on Sunday. The “road rage” report came in at 11:37 a.m. to Maryland State Police, accusing a man who was...
Larceny suspect hit by SUV while running from police in Prince William
When the officers approached the man, he ran away from them towards Sudley Road. The man ran across the eastbound lanes of Sudley Road and while on his way across the westbound lanes, he was hit by a 2012 Infiniti QX65.
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash near Staunton
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Staunton. The crash occurred Nov. 21, 2022 at around 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225. According to police, a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was allegedly traveling north on...
27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
After enhancing campus security for Saturday's memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.
theriver953.com
SCFR respond to a fallen and injured hiker
Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) with the Strasburg Fire Department (SFD) report responding to a fallen and injured hiker. The unidentified victim had taken a significant fall down a rock ledge at Buzzard Rock Trail. The 54-year-old male was bleeding from his head and was found to be in...
NBC Washington
‘He Kills Things': Victim of Man Who Killed Pregnant Virginia Woman Wants Max Sentence
Another victim of the man who pleaded guilty to the murder of a pregnant Virginia woman missing since 2011 hopes her ordeal helps bring closure to Bethany Anne Decker’s family. The last person known to have seen Decker was her boyfriend, Ronald Roldan, on Jan. 29, 2011, at her...
36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly crash involving a 36-year-old man just north of Batesville.
