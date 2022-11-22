Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (health protocols) out on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McCollum is in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies list Steven Adams (illness) as questionable on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable for Friday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Adams' status is currently in question after the Memphis' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more minutes at the five position if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current projection...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (conditioning) starting Friday for Denver; Davon Reed back to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Davon Reed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Bruno Fernando (knee) starting in Houston's Friday lineup for inactive Alperen Sengun (groin)
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Fernando will make his third start this season after an extended absence with left knee soreness. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Fernando to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Fernando's projection includes 9.4 points, 6.3...
numberfire.com
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl coming off Thunder's bench Friday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Head coach Mark Daigneault has found a true passion for shaking up the starting lineup. On Friday, he will make another change, as Jalen Williams is being inserted back into the first unit frontcourt. Robinson-Earl will revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Pistons starting Rodney McGruder at shooting guard for inactive Jaden Ivey (knee) on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder is starting in Friday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. McGruder will make his first start this season after Jaden Ive was held out with knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Suns' team allowing a 108.8 defensive rating, McGruder's FanDuel salary stands at $3,500. Per...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) available Friday night for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Smith has been out weeks due to a calf strain. However, he has finally received the green light to take the court to kick off the weekend. In 5 games this season, Smith...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) available for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is active for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Anderson will be available off the bench despite experiencing back spasms. In 23.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 23.0 FanDuel points. Anderson's projection includes 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Heat list Caleb Martin (illness) as doubtful on Friday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) is doubtful to play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Martin is now unlikely to suit up on Friday after he was listed with an illness. Expect Tyler Herro to see more minutes at home on Friday night. Herro's current projection includes 20.0...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (hip) available for Nuggets on Friday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jokic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite some left hip soreness. Our models project Jokic for 24.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 53.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Terrence Ross (illness) out on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross will sit out on Friday night after Orlando's guard came down with an illness. Expect Gary Harris to log more minutes off the bench. Harris' Friday projection includes 9.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (thigh) starting on Friday, Jordan Goodwin to bench
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (thigh) is starting in Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Beal will make his return after sitting out one game with a thigh injury. In 36.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Beal to score 37.6 FanDuel points. Beal's projection includes 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Cory Joseph (illness) out for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Joseph will sit on Friday night after Detroit's veteran came down with an illness. Expect Hamidou Diallo to see more time off the bench. Diallo's projection includes 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Washington's Monte Morris (ankle) out on Friday
Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Morris will miss his third straight contest with right ankle soreness. Expect Jordan Goodwin to play more minutes at point guard on Friday night. Goodwin's current projection includes 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1...
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (knee) active for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) will play in Friday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo will be active at home after he was able to play through his recent knee contusion. In 35.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Adebayo to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 20.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Houston's Alperen Sengun (groin) inactive on Friday
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (groin) will not play in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Sengun will sit out with a groin injury. Expect Usman Garuba and Bruno Fernando to log more minutes at the five on Friday night. Garuba's projection includes 6.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Houston's Kenyon Martin Jr. starting for inactive Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) on Friday
Houston Rockets small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin Jr. will make his fifth start this season after Eric Gordon was held out for injury maintenance reasons. In 29.5 expected minutes, our models project Martin Jr. to score 24.8 FanDuel points. Martin...
numberfire.com
Davon Reed coming off Nuggets' bench Friday night
Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jamal Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Reed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) remains out for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Carter Jr. will miss his third straight game with a right plantar fascia strain. Expect Mo Bamba to log more minutes on Friday night. Bamba's Friday FanDuel salary stands at $5,600.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Clint Capela (dental pain) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (dental pain) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Capela's status is currently in limbo due to recent dental pain. Expect Onyeka Okongwu to log more minutes at center if Capela is ruled out. Capela's Friday projection includes 11.6 points, 11.7...
Comments / 0