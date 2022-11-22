Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
The death of passwords is near, so get your business ready
As we increasingly rely on biometric data such as fingerprints and facial recognition to secure our digital lives, many of us are reaching a point where using strings of characters such as passwords to encrypt our data will become a thing of the past - and perhaps quite soon. Big...
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could have satellite communications and a super bright screen
We’re likely just a few months away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, but as usual many of the new features and improvements might be rumored before launch, with two potential upgrades having just been leaked. First up, there’s the potential for the Samsung Galaxy S23...
TechRadar
Check out these super low Black Friday prices on Nintendo Switch OLED bundles
We're seeing some fantastic deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED this Black Friday, with the console itself going for a historic low price. But, if you're looking to set yourself up with some games and accessories, we have two great offers to share. For $399.99 (opens in new tab) you...
TechRadar
Why "quiet quitting" could be the hurry-up your business recruitment strategy needs
Industries across the world are seeing a "rebalancing" of the labor market as the surge of hirings caused by the pandemic begins to ease off, experts have warned. A senior LinkedIn executive has revealed that between 2020 and 2021, the world saw a 40% increase in recruitment across all industries - however this growth has levelled off significantly between 2021 and 2022.
TechRadar
This top video editor gets a stellar Black Friday discount
We’ve been tracking the best Black Friday deals - and with up to 40% off, CyberLink is offering some unmissable deals for creatives looking for video editing software, audio editors, and photo editors. This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can pick up CyberLink PowerDirector for $48.99 (opens in...
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU is teaching scalpers a well-deserved lesson
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 GPU is freshly on the scene, and we’ve seen stock shortages in the early days of the graphics card – but the good news is that scalpers trying to capitalize on reselling these cards appear to be mostly falling flat on their faces. As...
TechRadar
WhatsApp data breach sees nearly 500 million user records up for sale
A post on a “well-known hacking community forum” claims almost half a billion WhatsApp records have been breached and are up for sale. The post, which multiple sources have confirmed is likely to be true, claims to be selling an up-to-date, 2022 database of 487 million mobile numbers used on WhatsApp, which contains data from 84 countries.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2022: all the best sales happening right now
While Black Friday may be over, there are plenty of deals still live over the weekend and into Cyber Monday. And just because these deals have the Cyber Monday moniker attached doesn't make them any less excellent. For starters, we still have the best Macbook laptop, the M1 MacBook Air,...
TechRadar
There’s never been a better time to buy a Google Pixel phone
One of the things I like most about Pixel phones is their price and value. While Google has built the brand up to the point where these have widespread appeal – and can compete in terms of specs with the best Samsung phones – they still tend to cost less than most of the big-name competition.
TechRadar
The 50 best Amazon Black Friday deals still available today
You think Black Friday is over just because it's Saturday? Not by a long shot - Amazon Black Friday deals are still going strong, and we've got all the best offers still live on everything from TVs, AirPods, and smart home devices to robot vacuums, Nespresso machines, Christmas trees, and more. So whether you're going through your family's gift list or treating yourself to Black Friday gadgets, we'll help you find the best Amazon Black Friday deals still available now.
TechRadar
Fake World Cup streaming sites are targeting virtual fans
Zscaler has issued a warning to football fans looking to watch the World Cup online via streaming sites. The company's latest Zscaler TheatLabz (opens in new tab) research found there has been a recent spike in cyber attacks targeting football fans using fake streaming sites and lottery scams, which is “leveraging the rush and excitement around these uncommon events to infect users with malware.”
TechRadar
Save a massive $80 on this vibrant portable monitor
With remote and hybrid working on the rise, portable monitors are becoming increasingly popular for those who need more screen-space to work (and play) than their laptop allows. And there’s one major star in this year’s best Black Friday portable monitor deals. The Acer 16PM6Q is available from...
TechRadar
An honest-to-God discounted God of War Ragnarok bundle, it's a PS5 Black Friday miracle
There have been slim picking when it comes to PS5 deals this Black Friday, so it's good to see that one of the few discounts available is on exactly what you would want: God of War Ragnarok and an extra controller. With PS5s hard to come by since the console...
TechRadar
Amazon Black Friday deals: cheapest ever LG C1 OLED and Echo Dot from $14.99
Amazon's two-day Black Friday sale is full of huge savings. * Deals on Nintendo, Samsung, Hasbro, Adidas and more. Amazon has launched its 48-hour Black Friday sale. Early offers have been available for weeks, but this year's official Amazon Black Friday deals began at 12:01 PST midnight on Thanksgiving - and the epic discount event will run for two full days.
TechRadar
The world's cheapest laser printer just crashed to $79 before Cyber Monday
Laser printers have been the workhorse of small and medium businesses as well as enterprises all over the world. We tracked down the cheapest of them all for this Cyber Monday - the Pantum P2202W wireless laser printer - and it is one well worth including in our Cyber Monday printer deal page.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Cloud Storage deals: iDrive 10TB Cloud Storage from $3.98/year
Cyber Monday is only a few days away and most - if not - all offers from Black Friday have been carried over by cloud storage providers. There are some outrageously good deals for those looking to store their data and photos online in virtual vaults. We've trawled the interweb and spoken with our partners to collect the best Cyber Monday cloud storage deals as of November 26th.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals 2022: the best offers available right now
The Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals are just around the corner, with the big day kicking off on November 28. We're expecting continued deals of the Xbox Series X|S, loads of discounts on games, accessories, and Xbox controllers, too. We've curated the best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X|S deals...
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Fitbit deals 2022: The best fitness tracker discounts
Are there any Cyber Monday Fitbit deals out there? Well, yes and no. Right now, they're mainly all Black Friday deals that have persisted through the weekend to become Cyber Monday ones. So don't worry: there are loads of discounts on Fitbit trackers and watches that have carried over if you're still searching today.
TechRadar
Drop everything: Apple MacBook Air M1 Cyber Monday deal is the cheapest we've ever seen
This MacBook Air M1 deal may be the best Cyber Monday deal we've ever seen, with Amazon cutting the price of the base model to just £829 (opens in new tab) - the cheapest we've ever seen it. In the US, we've seen a similarly low deal for the...
TechRadar
The dirt-cheap Fitbit Inspire 2 is secretly the best Black Friday Fitbit deal so far
This is not the first time I've recommended this deal on the Fitbit Inspire 2, and it's not going to be around for much longer, as Fitbit has ended production on the device. Even before the Black Friday Fitbit deals kicked off in earnest, ever since it was revealed the Fitbit Inspire 3 would only arrive with six months of Fitbit Premium, I've maintained the Fitbit Inspire 2, with its free one-year subscription of Premium, is actually the better choice. It's on sale as part of the Black Friday deals at $49.00 at Walmart in the US (opens in new tab) and £44.99 at Argos in the UK (opens in new tab).
Comments / 0