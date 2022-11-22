Read full article on original website
wyo4news.com
Cowboys shutdown and shutout/Cowgirls drop road contest
November 26, 2022 — A bright Wyoming Cowboy football regular season ended on a sour note Friday night. The injury-depleted Pokes fell 30-0 at Fresno State. Wyoming ends the regular season with a 7-5 overall mark and 5-3 in the Mountain West Mountain Division. Fresno State, winners of the Mountain West West Division at 7-1, end the regular season with an 8-4 mark and riding a seven-game winning streak.
wyo4news.com
Cowboy football and Cowgirl basketball playing today
November 25, 2022 — The regular season will wrap up today for the Wyoming Cowboy football team, while the Wyoming Cowgirls will look to gain their first road win of the year. Both contests will take place in Northern California. Cowboy Football. The Cowboys (7-4 overall and 5-2 in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
capcity.news
Local craftsmen and vendors to gather at Cowboy Christmas Market in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The biggest craft fair in Cheyenne will be taking place at the beginning of December, and it offers the perfect opportunity to buy Christmas presents while supporting the local community, organizers said. The Cowboy Christmas Market will take place on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from...
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Warm Day Today, Then More Snow, Cold
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says we can expect a warm, pleasant day today [11-25]. But a cold front will pass through the area on Saturday, with snow accumulations possible early next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the weather...
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish proposing changes to back bear hunting rules for Laramie, Snowy, Sierra Madre Ranges
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is proposing some changes to black bear hunting season rules for Hunt Area 7 in the Laramie Range, Hunt Area 8 in the Snowy Range and Hunt Area 9 in the Sierra Madre Range. Game and Fish will hold a...
oilcity.news
With 65 mph gusts occurring, wind closures in effect on I-25 in Wyoming ahead of Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — With sensors recording gusts as high as 65 mph, wind closures are in effect on Interstate 25 as of 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Wheatland and Cheyenne. The interstate is open to other...
Laramie Business Recognized As Best Places to Work
Outside Magazine has awarded Trihydro, a Laramie business, as one of the “Best Places to Work,” according to the company's release. Trihydro is an engineering and environmental consulting firm founded in 1984. The company was started by a geologist and a chemist with a vision and a passion for developing sustainable solutions.
Wind, Blowing Snow In SE Wyoming May Hinder Travelers
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says motorists could face weather-related challenges as Thanksgiving Day approaches. ''A cold front is expected to move through the area this afternoon with snow starting initially in the mountains above 9000ft. Snow will also be probable in Carbon County at lower elevations late morning to this afternoon. Greater intensity and coverage of light to briefly moderate snow showers will be overnight into early Thursday morning across the High Plains of SE WY and partially into the Nebraska Panhandle. Gusty winds this afternoon into early Thursday morning could cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility resulting in some travel impacts. Per WYDOT, these conditions could cause slick spots and black ice. See wyoroad.info for latest travel conditions. Conditions will improve quickly Thursday afternoon as more sun returns to the area.''
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
cowboystatedaily.com
Modern Day Cattle Rustlin’? Wyo Third Grader Can’t Find Her 1,500-Pound Bull Named Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For more than a week, 8-year-old Kali Villarreal has been distraught, frightened and sad as she searches for her best friend, Sparkles. The 1,500-pound, 3-year-old Black Angus bull Kali bottle-raised and who followed the Albany County third grader around like a...
capcity.news
Parsley Bridge reopened in Cheyenne, Department of Transportation reports
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Parsley Bridge has recently been reopened to traffic, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced today. Numerous collisions in the past have caused several closures and the need for frequent repairs to the bridge. The new bridge has an increased clearance height above I-80 which should mitigate future collisions and closures at the location.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/21/22–11/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Dog rescued off I-80 by Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control was called on Saturday to rescue a Blue Heeler that was standing on the median of Interstate 80 West near the port of entry. The reporting party stated the dog looked like it was thinking about crossing the interstate. As Animal...
capcity.news
Man charged with punching liquor store clerk before hit-and-run, pursuit with deputies
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office says a man punched a liquor store clerk, crashed into an occupied vehicle, and fled from deputies in a work van before being arrested on foot Friday afternoon in south Cheyenne. Andy Lee Kirkendall, 44, heard three felony and seven...
capcity.news
Black Dog Animal Rescue working to give the gift of a forever home to its fosters
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the holiday season around the corner, Black Dog Animal Rescue is there to help give the gift of a new home to one of its fosters. Founded in 2008, Black Dog Animal Rescue is devoted to promoting, providing, and advocating for the needs of companion animals. It strives to make sure all animals which come to it are with a loving foster until they find their forever homes.
capcity.news
Cheyenne man charged with fleeing in stolen vehicle, catalytic converter theft, running over officer’s foot
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man was arrested and charged with felony auto theft, aggravated eluding, and interference with a peace officer in a pair of cases on Monday. Anthony Joseph Gello, 37, is accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle as deputies investigated the theft of a catalytic converter on Nov. 10.
