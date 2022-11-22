Read full article on original website
Report: North Dakota in top five for fastest speakers in U.S and bottom seven for amount spoken
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota ranks among the top fastest speakers in the nation. Preply, a language tutor service, conducted a study which counted the average number of syllables spoken per second in each state. The study found the average rate of speech in a U.S resident is 5.09 syllables per second, with North Dakota ranking #5 for the fastest talkers in the nation (5.29 syllables per second). The data says Minnesota is state with the fastest talkers(5.34), followed by Oregon (5.33), Iowa (5.30), and Kansas (5.30). The slowest talkers across the U.S can be found in Louisiana (4.78), South Carolina (4.80), Mississippi (4.82), Alabama (4.87), and Georgia (4.89).
North Dakota has largest construction jobs increase in nation in October
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new report shows North Dakota with the largest increase in construction jobs in the country in October. The state added 600 construction jobs last month for a two-percent increase. The report came from the Associated General Contractors of America. North Dakota was among 27 states to...
North Dakota farmer returning to normal life after Ukrainian prison time
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota farmer is returning to normal life after being jailed in Ukraine for almost a year. Senator Kevin Cramer recently ate lunch with Kurt Groszhans and his sisters. Groszhans was released from custody last month and is back in North Dakota. He was accused of plotting to assassinate a former agriculture minister and was sent to a Ukrainian prison.
Several Minnesota political campaigns receive donations from Cryptocurrency leaders before collapse
(St. Paul, MN) -- Two leaders in cryptocurrency are among the donors to several Minnesota political campaigns. Then-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and co-CEO Ryan Salame made the donations just before the collapse of their company. The donations were part of a nationwide effort before the midterm elections. Campaign finance records...
North Dakota Department of Transportation worker seriously injured following afternoon I-94 crash
(Casselton, ND) -- A North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) worker is seriously injured following an accident that happened on I-94 on Wednesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the NDDOT was working on a cable median barrier on I-94 westbound near mile marker 335. Traffic in the area was limited to one lane due to the construction work at the scene. The highway was blocked by a two DOT trucks, one with a plow and both holding lit-arrow boards alerting drivers of the closure.
U.S Postal Service Investigator provides tips to protect packages from porch pirates
(Fargo, ND) -- A regional postal inspector is sharing ways to keep your packages safe from theft as the holiday season approaches. Rachel Williams is a Postal Inspector Team Lead who works with a Regional Contraband Investigation and Interdiction Team that covers North Dakota, Minnesota, and parts of Western Wisconsin. Williams says people talk about package theft pick up around the holidays more often, especially during Christmas, but she says the reality does not reflect the conversations.
Small North Dakota City Named The Ugliest In The Entire State
A website has named the city in each state that needs a makeover.
