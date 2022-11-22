ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Return to nature, Valley residents look to birding

By Caroline Yu Mail
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1erb_0jKSLZvI00

People have made journeys outside as a way to socialize safely in the pandemic’s aftermath, with many picking up bird watching, or birding, as their hobby of choice.

Valley residents may be unaware of the number of bird species that call the region their home, with Arizona housing rich biodiversity for a state renowned for its deserts.

Residents locally can use birding as a way to relieve stress, develop patience and also build an intimate connection with nature, according to local bird fanatics.

Wild Birds Unlimited, which has locations in Mesa and Scottsdale, provides novice birders with all the supplies they may need for setting up a backyard viewing area or even getting out in the field to do some searching.

Store Manager Cheryl McCallister of the Mesa location, also a co-host of podcast “The Feathered Desert,” said in an email to the Independent that since opening in 2009, interest in birds and birding has grown considerably.

“The pandemic kept people home or closer to home and increased those who work from home,” McCallister said. “This provided many people with the opportunity to notice the diversity of bird life in their backyards and neighborhoods.”

Submitted Photos Wild Birds Unlimited, according to McCallister, is a hub for all your birding needs, providing customers with the right tools and useful information about the local scene.

Arizona is one of the top five states in the country to enjoy birding with more than 540 species depending on the season. McCallister says because of this variety, there is “no better place” to start birding, and the local birding scene makes it even more accessible.

From advocating for conservation in local government to providing educational opportunities, the Valley birding community is eager to share their knowledge and passion for birds with anyone interested.

“Getting out with our local community can help you learn how to find them,” McCallister said. “Our local birding community is filled with people who work really hard to support and protect birds in Arizona.”

In our backyards

Birds and Brews hosts meet-ups about every two weeks where members can search together for rare and special birds in the Phoenix area and within Arizona. The group is targeted toward beginners, but all skill levels are welcome.

Group leader Mark Fechtel began organizing events in 2019 to fill the hole after a similar concept went inactive. Organized on the Meetup website, he created a new group that has more than 800 registered members.

“I loved the concept… but the guy who set that up just basically stopped scheduling meetings and several of us kept trying to keep the group going,” Fechtel said.

Recently, he’s noticed an increase in members online, but said attendance is much lower from the website’s numbers, ranging from 10 to 20 people with more than 50 attendees being a rare occasion.

Submitted Photo Mark Fechtel (left) started birding with his wife (right) as an affordable hobby to partake in while they were living in Los Angeles.

But attendance numbers have minimal effect on the whole experience.

In a typical meeting, the group will start on the trails cataloging birds and then share a meal and drinks hashing out what they saw.

Birds and Brews has organized meet-ups locally at the Riparian Water Preserve in Gilbert, Lower Camp Creek by Cave Creek and most recently at the Glendale recharge ponds.

“There’s plenty of birds around and until you actually start looking at them with binoculars, you don’t really realize how beautiful some of them can be,” Fechtel said.

While he considers himself an amateur to a degree, he’s been an avid birder since 1988.

For other newbies, Fechtel said they’ll want a decent pair of binoculars and a good bird guide — standard tools for any birder. Finding rarer species can be difficult in large numbers and for the inexperienced, but beginners should look to a group like his or nearby Audubon societies to learn and socialize with fellow birders.

Beyond the Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwhzO_0jKSLZvI00

Arizona birders extend past the Phoenix metro given the state’s large bird population.

In southeast Arizona, author and lifelong resident of the state Richard Cachor Taylor is an experienced birder with years of practice and research. Developing a passion for the activity, he has incorporated birds into his entire career.

Initially, he was drawn to birds for their beauty and behaviors; but the fellow birders who he’d cross paths with convinced him to continue pursuing it, saying these people were intelligent, kind and willing to share their time with him.

“With rare exceptions, birders are pleased to share information and locations and field marks that they find helpful,” Taylor said.

He even added birding is an experience where you’re able to share information unlike some other sports. Birding’s communal aspect helps new and old birders get further invested in the hobby, as seen in groups like Birds and Brews.

Taylor recently published a birding guide titled “Birds of Arizona,” a comprehensive tool for local and visiting birders of any skill level. He’s previously published a regional guide for southeast Arizona among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGQg8_0jKSLZvI00 “It was legitimate to actually take time and indulge myself by producing the book that I’d always wanted since I was a fledgling birder in my teens in Arizona,” Taylor said.

During the pandemic, others were heading outside to see birds — which Taylor still indulged in — but the author spent a lot of time producing this guide that he said was the “perfect project.”

It covers all birds that regularly stay in Arizona, including rarities and those coming from Mexico, providing detailed information on each bird, like the elevations and habitats to find them.

Echoing Fechtel, Taylor said binoculars and a field guide are essential, but a guide like his would be a good asset for a seasoned birder.

“A phone just doesn’t get this kind of information with the kinds of map and references you need… but for the most part, this will save you quite a lot of computer time and it’s a small enough book that you can do it on the spot in the field,” Taylor said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

How to Grow an Evergreen Arizona Cypress – Ken Lain

A valid Arizona native growing naturally at the 3500 to 6000-foot elevation, the Arizona Cypress is collected by conifer lovers around the globe. It is an exceptional choice for xeriscape and desert landscaping for its toughness in dry, windy climates. Often used as a living Christmas tree through the holiday season. The tree grows at a moderate 2′ foot pace every season, growing 25′ H x 12′ W in most yards. Groves of Arizona Cypress can be found on Prescott’s backside, standing 40′ tall with age.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU taking reservations for April opening

PHOENIX — The $125 million Omni Tempe Hotel at Arizona State University is accepting reservations for stays after it opens in the spring. The 16-floor building at Mill Avenue and University Drive will feature 330 guest rooms, including 11 suites, four dining outlets and the “largest, continuous ballroom in Tempe, at over 15,000 square feet,” according to a press release.
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona rental demand softens as migration trends unfurl

With a spotlight on Arizona, Zumper’s just-released November rent report shows pandemic-era trends are beginning to unwind as Arizona rental demand softens. Zumper has been tracking rental prices and trends across the country since 2014. Some of this month’s findings that are especially relevant to Arizona audiences include:
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events

AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Surprise, AZ

Surprise, Arizona, is a wonderful place to live and work. The city has a diverse population and offers many amenities, including shopping centers, hospitals, and golf courses. Surprise also has many restaurants that serve delicious food at reasonable prices. Here are the 15 best restaurants in Surprise, Arizona. Nicks Diner...
SURPRISE, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years

A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Birds cause nearly 2,000 APS customers to lose power in Phoenix’s Moon Valley neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanksgiving didn’t go as planned for hundreds of APS customers in a Phoenix neighborhood. Nearly 2,000 customers didn’t have electricity in the Moon Valley neighborhood on Thursday. According to the APS outage map, the affected area was between Friess Drive, north of Thunderbird Road and Peoria Avenue and from Central Avenue to 20th Street. The power went out before 3 p.m. but was restored around 3:30 p.m. According to APS, birds in the equipment caused the outage.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

15 holiday events for Arizona families around the Valley

ARIZONA, USA — Winter is truly the most wonderful time of the year in Phoenix! The weather is beautiful, so it's the perfect time to celebrate the upcoming holidays with some of these local events and experiences around the Valley. Dec. 3. Downtown Chandler - 3 S. Arizona Ave.
PHOENIX, AZ
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Mesa City Council Updates Fireworks-Related City Code

The Mesa City Council approved updates to the Mesa City Code regarding the permissible use of fireworks. The changes align the City code with recent changes made by the State of Arizona while strengthening Mesa’s fireworks enforcement efforts. Changes to the Mesa City Code include:. Extending permissible use hours...
MESA, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy