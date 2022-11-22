Return to nature, Valley residents look to birding

People have made journeys outside as a way to socialize safely in the pandemic’s aftermath, with many picking up bird watching, or birding, as their hobby of choice.

Valley residents may be unaware of the number of bird species that call the region their home, with Arizona housing rich biodiversity for a state renowned for its deserts.

Residents locally can use birding as a way to relieve stress, develop patience and also build an intimate connection with nature, according to local bird fanatics.

Wild Birds Unlimited, which has locations in Mesa and Scottsdale, provides novice birders with all the supplies they may need for setting up a backyard viewing area or even getting out in the field to do some searching.

Store Manager Cheryl McCallister of the Mesa location, also a co-host of podcast “The Feathered Desert,” said in an email to the Independent that since opening in 2009, interest in birds and birding has grown considerably.

“The pandemic kept people home or closer to home and increased those who work from home,” McCallister said. “This provided many people with the opportunity to notice the diversity of bird life in their backyards and neighborhoods.”

Wild Birds Unlimited, according to McCallister, is a hub for all your birding needs, providing customers with the right tools and useful information about the local scene.

Arizona is one of the top five states in the country to enjoy birding with more than 540 species depending on the season. McCallister says because of this variety, there is “no better place” to start birding, and the local birding scene makes it even more accessible.

From advocating for conservation in local government to providing educational opportunities, the Valley birding community is eager to share their knowledge and passion for birds with anyone interested.

“Getting out with our local community can help you learn how to find them,” McCallister said. “Our local birding community is filled with people who work really hard to support and protect birds in Arizona.”

In our backyards

Birds and Brews hosts meet-ups about every two weeks where members can search together for rare and special birds in the Phoenix area and within Arizona. The group is targeted toward beginners, but all skill levels are welcome.

Group leader Mark Fechtel began organizing events in 2019 to fill the hole after a similar concept went inactive. Organized on the Meetup website, he created a new group that has more than 800 registered members.

“I loved the concept… but the guy who set that up just basically stopped scheduling meetings and several of us kept trying to keep the group going,” Fechtel said.

Recently, he’s noticed an increase in members online, but said attendance is much lower from the website’s numbers, ranging from 10 to 20 people with more than 50 attendees being a rare occasion.

Mark Fechtel (left) started birding with his wife (right) as an affordable hobby to partake in while they were living in Los Angeles.

But attendance numbers have minimal effect on the whole experience.

In a typical meeting, the group will start on the trails cataloging birds and then share a meal and drinks hashing out what they saw.

Birds and Brews has organized meet-ups locally at the Riparian Water Preserve in Gilbert, Lower Camp Creek by Cave Creek and most recently at the Glendale recharge ponds.

“There’s plenty of birds around and until you actually start looking at them with binoculars, you don’t really realize how beautiful some of them can be,” Fechtel said.

While he considers himself an amateur to a degree, he’s been an avid birder since 1988.

For other newbies, Fechtel said they’ll want a decent pair of binoculars and a good bird guide — standard tools for any birder. Finding rarer species can be difficult in large numbers and for the inexperienced, but beginners should look to a group like his or nearby Audubon societies to learn and socialize with fellow birders.

Beyond the Valley

Arizona birders extend past the Phoenix metro given the state’s large bird population.

In southeast Arizona, author and lifelong resident of the state Richard Cachor Taylor is an experienced birder with years of practice and research. Developing a passion for the activity, he has incorporated birds into his entire career.

Initially, he was drawn to birds for their beauty and behaviors; but the fellow birders who he’d cross paths with convinced him to continue pursuing it, saying these people were intelligent, kind and willing to share their time with him.

“With rare exceptions, birders are pleased to share information and locations and field marks that they find helpful,” Taylor said.

He even added birding is an experience where you’re able to share information unlike some other sports. Birding’s communal aspect helps new and old birders get further invested in the hobby, as seen in groups like Birds and Brews.

Taylor recently published a birding guide titled “Birds of Arizona,” a comprehensive tool for local and visiting birders of any skill level. He’s previously published a regional guide for southeast Arizona among others.

“It was legitimate to actually take time and indulge myself by producing the book that I’d always wanted since I was a fledgling birder in my teens in Arizona,” Taylor said.

During the pandemic, others were heading outside to see birds — which Taylor still indulged in — but the author spent a lot of time producing this guide that he said was the “perfect project.”

It covers all birds that regularly stay in Arizona, including rarities and those coming from Mexico, providing detailed information on each bird, like the elevations and habitats to find them.

Echoing Fechtel, Taylor said binoculars and a field guide are essential, but a guide like his would be a good asset for a seasoned birder.

“A phone just doesn’t get this kind of information with the kinds of map and references you need… but for the most part, this will save you quite a lot of computer time and it’s a small enough book that you can do it on the spot in the field,” Taylor said.