Kansas City, KS

fox4kc.com

Kansas City police arrest man after standoff near 28th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department arrested a man after a standoff Thanksgiving afternoon on a report of a domestic violence incident. Officers were dispatched to a house near E. 28th Street and Highland Avenue on a disturbance call shortly before 4 p.m. Upon arrival, a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City is a big food town, but it also offers a buffet of classes for aspiring home cooks

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. With winter approaching, what better time is there to learn a new cooking skill? Whether it's baking bread, crafting an exquisite charcuterie board, or preparing dishes from another culture, a cooking class can help take your culinary skills to the next level.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

2 brothers charged in Kansas City double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City brothers have been charged in a double homicide Tuesday near 28th Street and Prospect Avenue. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, each face two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
KANSAS CITY, MO

