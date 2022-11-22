Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Early-bird winner selected for $100k Montana Millionaire prize
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Lottery officials drew an early-bird winner for the Montana Millionaire contest on Friday. The ticket-holder of No. 080647 will take home a $100,000 prize. This year's Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in just over 24 hours. Two winners will be drawn for grand prizes of...
Hi-Country Snack Foods is truly Made in Montana
Hi-Country Snack Foods has shifted its focus to making its products using more Montana-born, raised and produced beef.
The Epic Addition That Montana Ski Mountains Need
This winter activity is fun, fast, and a great experience for people of all ages. So why don't we see it more often?. Montana's ski areas have slowly been opening up for the 2022-2023 winter season, and of course everyone is excited. Whether you enjoy small ski mountains or big resorts, Montana has winter fun for everyone. But what if we could make our ski areas even more fun?
KPVI Newschannel 6
Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities
The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
5 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Max Kleinen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service. Are you curious to see if your favourite restaurants made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
NBCMontana
Multiple systems to impact western Montana over the next week; the first arrives today
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 PM Friday through 8 AM Saturday for the Kootenai/Cabinet, West Glacier, and Lower Clark Fork Regions. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. 2 to 4 inches over Lookout and Marias Passes.
KULR8
Montana Family Farms: local women contributing to the backbone of the economy
Montana- In 2017, the Census of Agriculture reported 36% of producers in the United States were made up by women. Two years later the Agribusiness HR Review showed that more than sixty percent of companies surveyed showed significant increases of women in the workforce with signs of continued growth. Other...
A Railroad Strike Could Cost America Up to $2 Billion a Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana consumers and businesses, as well as those throughout the country, will be deeply affected if railroad workers go on strike and freight trains no longer roll through the country. KGVO News spoke to Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
KULR8
Montana wildlife officials requiring permits in order to salvage road-killed animals
HELENA, Mont. - Montana wildlife officials are requiring people who are wanting to keep road-killed deer, elk, moose or antelope to get a Vehicle-Killed Wildlife Salvage Permit. People must get permits within 24 hours after the animal is in their possession, according to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and...
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
viatravelers.com
14 Best Lakes in Montana to Visit
Also known as the Treasure State, Montana is well-known for its natural beauty, vast rolling plains, and mountainous regions. This is one of the most visited US states for outdoor adventures. From Glacier National Park to Logan Pass to breathtaking lakes to other natural attractions, Montana offers endless opportunities to its visitors.
Flathead Beacon
Montana Board of Education Rejects OPI Proposal, Retains School Staff Ratios
The Montana Board of Public Education (BPE) at their Nov. 17 meeting rejected a proposal by the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) to strike student-to-staff ratios for counselors, librarians and instructional aides in public schools. The board handed down the decision after hundreds of educators, parents and school employees throughout the state voiced opposition to OPI’s suggestions, citing student mental health crises and learning needs as principal concerns.
montanaoutdoor.com
Humongous buck of lifetime
Montana has some pretty darn incredible critters coming out of the state, and the same goes for other states across the country!. Check out Iowa hunter Paige Skinner’s buck of a lifetime, posted by The Sportsmen Party, that she tagged in Iowa! Wowza.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana AG warning of holiday scams
HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen is reminding Montanans to be aware of common scams, which tend to increase during the holiday season, as they begin Christmas shopping. “Scammers are out this Christmas looking to take advantage of unsuspecting Montanans, so be on high alert and be cautious as...
10 Smallest Towns in Montana Ranked By Size
People come from all around the country to vacation and live in Montana. Questions come to Montanans about cars, internet, horses, and even paved streets. With a population density around seven per square mile people can visit some the smallest places in our state without even knowing it. Some places are sometimes kept so secret that they still subscribe to satellite internet and only the toughest and most compact plows can clear a way for you to visit them.
montanasports.com
Still flying high after incredible state finish, Butte Central boys look to defend Class A title
BUTTE — Butte Central boys basketball coach Brodie Kelly figures he's watched the replay of Dougie People's Class A title-clinching triple against Lewistown hundreds of times. He's had plenty of time to analyze that play and marvel at the sequence of events that led to that unforgettable moment. Earlier...
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
Gun Shot Aids in Finding Montana Hunter in Horrific Blizzard
When everything goes white in the wind, and sights and sounds become distorted and confusing. That could be at least some of what happens to a person, disoriented when confronted by a fast-moving blizzard, the magnitude of which was greater than anticipated. Such was the situation one Montana hunter found himself in, and how brave and determined rescuers were able to locate and get him to safety.
What Are Montanans Most Thankful For? Here’s The Top 3 Things.
As the year starts to wind down and the Holiday Season begins, many Montanans will take this time to reflect and think about all of the things they've gone through over the last several months. It's been a rough year for many with the record-high cost of fuel, groceries, and...
