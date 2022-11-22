ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer, Dies at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actor who rocketed to pop stardom singing the title tracks to “Fame” and “Flashdance,” had died at age 63. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, writing that a cause of death is “currently unknown.”
CNN

Singer Irene Cara dead at age 63

Academy Award winner Irene Cara, best known for singing the theme songs for "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died in her Florida home, according to a statement from her publicist made on behalf of the singer's family. She was 63.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

The Beatles Vs. the Rolling Stones in Music and Cinema Tribute at Torino Film Festival

The Torino Film Festival, under the direction of Steve Della Casa, launched its 40th edition on Friday evening at the sumptuous Teatro Regio, not with a film screening, but with music. For this jubilee edition, the first one completely in person since the COVID crisis, Della Casa had bet on a real moment of sharing with the public. The audience responded to the event, interspersing the evening with a lot of applause and laughter.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Alba’s Kids Honor, 14, Haven, 11, & Hayes, 4, Are So Cute In Thanksgiving Photo With Dad Cash Warren

Jessica Alba had a fun family affair on Thanksgiving! The Dark Angel actress took to her Instagram on Friday, Nov. 25 to share an epic snap of her handsome husband Cash Warren and their gorgeous brood: daughters Honor, 14 and Haven, 11, and son Hayes, 4. Dressed to the nines, the group was all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other in the cute snap captioned, “The most grateful for my mains…”
SFGate

Bob Dylan Says He ‘Regrets’ an ‘Error in Judgment’ in Selling Machine-Signed Art and Books: ‘I Want to Rectify It Immediately’

He says the use of autopen signatures only occurred since 2019, when he was afflicted with a case of vertigo, and on through the pandemic, when he was not able to have staff assist him with the hand-signing he had previously done. Dylan says was given “the assurance that this kind of thing is done ‘all the time’ in the art and literary worlds.” Now that it has come to light and stirred controversy, the singer-songwriter says, “I want to rectify it immediately. I’m working with Simon & Schuster and my gallery partners to do just that.”
SFGate

Black Sands Entertainment gets boost from Hart, ‘Shark Tank’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Six years ago, Manuel and Geiszel Godoy were only looking to fill a need for their daughter and children like her. But they ended up exceeding those expectations. Mr. and Mrs. Godoy, owners of Delaware-based Black Sands Entertainment, were...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy