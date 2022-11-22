Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Related
atozsports.com
Cowboys defense expected to be down multiple players vs Giants
It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be missing multiple players on their front seven when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. According to the Cowboys’ injury report via Michael Gehlken from Dallas Morning News, the defense will be without LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) for another week. Mike McCarthy had already indicated earlier in the week the veteran would be “hard-pressed” to go on Thursday.
Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12
The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Odell Beckham Jr. BREAKING: OBJ Has 'Good Visit Today' with Cowboys, Says Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones is spilling the beans on his Thanksgiving Day pursuit of Dallas Cowboys target Odell Beckham Jr.
Cowboys WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Sends Odell Beckham Jr. Message on Live TV
The recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. continued with a post-game shoutout from Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Von Miller BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Star Carted Off - Knee Injury - OUT vs. Lions; VIDEO
Von Miller has been carted off the field in the first half of the Bills at Lions game with what is believed to be a knee injury.
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing? Giants Think Thanksgiving Win at Cowboys is Key
“To be honest with you, I don’t think it would hurt'' - Cowboys vs. Giants on winning Thanksgiving ... and on winning OBJ.
Odell Beckham Jr. reacts, sends prayers after Von Miller suffers knee injury
Von Miller suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ game at the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller was ruled out for the rest of the contest. Current free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was quick to react to seeing the injury. Beckham wants the...
Odell Beckham sparks speculation by attending NBA game
Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent destination has been a hot topic for speculation for some time now. That inevitably means that his every move is scrutinized for possible hints as to where he might land. That made Beckham’s attendance at an NBA game on Wednesday all the more noticeable....
FOX Sports
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Watch Live Tailgate Party with RJ Young
No. 3 Michigan is visiting No. 2 Ohio State in a contest that will determine entrance to the Big Ten Championship Game, a likely spot in the College Football Playoff, and of course plenty of bragging rights. The huge contest can be watched now on FOX and the FOX Sports...
FOX Sports
Colts try to turn tables on Steelers dominance in series
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday knows the score. The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers since last winning 14 years ago — when Saturday was still in the prime of his playing career. And if Indy hopes to change anything in this lopsided series,...
CeeDee Lamb's disappointment turns to joy, whack-a-mole celebration for Cowboys tight ends
Disappointment for CeeDee Lamb turned to joy for Cowboys tight ends during Thursday's Thanksgiving win against the New York Giants. Lamb thought he caught a tremendous one-handed touchdown in the back of the end zone to give the Cowboys a 28-13 fourth-quarter lead. But officials ruled that his left heel landed out of bounds in the back of the end zone, nullifying the spectacular first-down play.
FOX Sports
Michigan-Ohio State live updates: McCarthy's third TD gives Wolverines lead
Week 13 of the college football season is in full swing Saturday, starting with a monster matchup between classic rivals No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, which is underway at the 'Shoe. Watch The Game live on FOX and the FOX Sports App!. [Michigan vs. Ohio State: Watch...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin dismisses claims that offense was predictable vs Bengals
After the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt called out the Steelers offense. According to Pratt, their defense was able to dictate what Pittsburgh ran on offense and the Steelers continued to run the same plays over and over. When head coach Mike Tomlin...
FOX Sports
Who needs a win more in Week 12: Patriots or Vikings? | SPEAK
LeSean McCoy and Joy Taylor discuss Week 12’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings. Joy weighs in on the matchup and explains the Vikings need the win more to bounce back from last week’s embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. McCoy agrees with Joy and explains the Vikings need to show up and change the narrative in Week 12.
Phil Knight Tourneys Come Down to Compelling Championships
Duke-Purdue and UConn–Iowa State will cap a marathon weekend in Portland, and all four have the chance to make a statmeent.
FOX Sports
No. 19 Tulane tops No. 24 Cinci, will host AAC title tilt
CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Pratt found Shae Wyatt with a 30-yard touchdown pass with 5 minutes left to lead No. 19 Tulane to a 27-24 win over No. 24 Cincinnati on Friday, making the Green Wave the hosts for the upcoming American Conference Championship game. Tyjae Spears rushed for...
FOX Sports
NFL, College football odds: Michigan-Ohio State, Packers-Eagles best bets
I’m still trying to recover from last weekend’s Jets (+3.5) bet. Losing on a punt return touchdown in the final minute took a year off my life. Our best bets (27-24-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with five plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
Comments / 0