atozsports.com

Cowboys defense expected to be down multiple players vs Giants

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be missing multiple players on their front seven when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. According to the Cowboys’ injury report via Michael Gehlken from Dallas Morning News, the defense will be without LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) for another week. Mike McCarthy had already indicated earlier in the week the veteran would be “hard-pressed” to go on Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12

The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
HOUSTON, TX
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
FOX Sports

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Watch Live Tailgate Party with RJ Young

No. 3 Michigan is visiting No. 2 Ohio State in a contest that will determine entrance to the Big Ten Championship Game, a likely spot in the College Football Playoff, and of course plenty of bragging rights. The huge contest can be watched now on FOX and the FOX Sports...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Colts try to turn tables on Steelers dominance in series

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday knows the score. The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers since last winning 14 years ago — when Saturday was still in the prime of his playing career. And if Indy hopes to change anything in this lopsided series,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
102.5 The Bone

CeeDee Lamb's disappointment turns to joy, whack-a-mole celebration for Cowboys tight ends

Disappointment for CeeDee Lamb turned to joy for Cowboys tight ends during Thursday's Thanksgiving win against the New York Giants. Lamb thought he caught a tremendous one-handed touchdown in the back of the end zone to give the Cowboys a 28-13 fourth-quarter lead. But officials ruled that his left heel landed out of bounds in the back of the end zone, nullifying the spectacular first-down play.
FOX Sports

Who needs a win more in Week 12: Patriots or Vikings? | SPEAK

LeSean McCoy and Joy Taylor discuss Week 12’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings. Joy weighs in on the matchup and explains the Vikings need the win more to bounce back from last week’s embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. McCoy agrees with Joy and explains the Vikings need to show up and change the narrative in Week 12.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

No. 19 Tulane tops No. 24 Cinci, will host AAC title tilt

CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Pratt found Shae Wyatt with a 30-yard touchdown pass with 5 minutes left to lead No. 19 Tulane to a 27-24 win over No. 24 Cincinnati on Friday, making the Green Wave the hosts for the upcoming American Conference Championship game. Tyjae Spears rushed for...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

NFL, College football odds: Michigan-Ohio State, Packers-Eagles best bets

I’m still trying to recover from last weekend’s Jets (+3.5) bet. Losing on a punt return touchdown in the final minute took a year off my life. Our best bets (27-24-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with five plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
