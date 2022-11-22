ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

247Sports

Rutgers vs Central Connecticut State: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

Rutgers will get another ‘tune up’ game today before the schedule starts to really rev up. The 4-1 Scarlet Knights will host a Central Connecticut State team that is winless in six games this season. Last time out, Rutgers routed Rider by a final of 76-46. CCSU was once again on the losing end of its latest game, which was a 66-58 decision to Maine. The teams have met in four of the past seven seasons with Rutgers winning convincingly in all but one of those games.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
247Sports

Villanova vs. Oregon Preview

The Match-Up: Villanova (2-4 overall, #46 kenpom) takes on Oregon (2-4 overall, #52 kenpom) on Sunday afternoon as part of the PKI bracket in the PK85 event. In his thirteenth season at Oregon, Head Coach, Dana Altman has guided the Ducks to a Final Four, an Elite Eight, and three additional Sweet Sixteens. So far this season, Oregon has posted convincing home wins over Florida A&M and Montana St. but lost at home to UC Irvine and Houston. At the PK85, the Ducks lost in the first round to UConn (83-59) and then fell to Michigan State in a close game (74-70).
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: ECU 35, Temple 24 - Third Quarter

PHILADELPHIA -- East Carolina closes out the regular season on Saturday at Temple, hoping to bounce back from its worst outing of the season last week against Houston. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field. ECU comes in at 6-5 on the year and already bowl eligible, but the Pirates are hoping to secure a seven-win season for the second consecutive year.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

ECU at Temple: Final Game Day Predictions

East Carolina’s football team returns to action this Saturday when it takes on Temple inside Lincoln Financial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Philadelphia and the game will be televised on ESPN+. As we always do on Hoist The Colours, the arrival of game day means...
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-62 loss to UNLV

Minnesota put forth one of their worst efforts of the season tonight falling to UNLV 71-62. The Runnin Rebels turned the Gophers over 17 times and that was the difference in the game, well, that and horrible Gopher defensive efforts versus one of the worst shooting teams the Gophers will see all year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

247Sports

