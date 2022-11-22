Rutgers will get another ‘tune up’ game today before the schedule starts to really rev up. The 4-1 Scarlet Knights will host a Central Connecticut State team that is winless in six games this season. Last time out, Rutgers routed Rider by a final of 76-46. CCSU was once again on the losing end of its latest game, which was a 66-58 decision to Maine. The teams have met in four of the past seven seasons with Rutgers winning convincingly in all but one of those games.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO