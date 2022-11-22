Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin boys basketball team prepared to take next step in Maha’s 2nd season as coach
A sleek, refurbished gym floor greeted the basketball teams at Norwin this year. Staying with the theme, coach Lance Maha hopes his boys basketball team can have a similarly varnished look as he begins his second year as coach. “We have some kids who have been around the program for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin girls basketball coach planning to manage team so it peaks at right time
Looking to allow recovery time between the fall season and WPIAL winter season, Norwin’s girls basketball team eased into practice instead of going all out like in previous years. “It’s a different approach,” coach Brian Brozeski said. “We’re a little bit behind. We had more fall involvement than in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional teams win youth football championships
Franklin Regional Youth football was double trouble for opponents in the Big East this season. The future Panthers raised a pair of trophies after winning championships last month at the Woodland Hills Wolvarena in Turtle Creek. The flag team defeated Penn-Trafford, 14-6, in overtime, before the 8U Cubs edged by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford girls shooting for more consistency on offense
Making open shots. That’s one of the biggest things the Penn-Trafford girls basketball team will be working on this season, according to veteran coach John Giannikas. “Last year, we were hot and cold from the outside,” Giannikas said. “If we shoot better, we’ll be pretty good.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Young Penn-Trafford boys roster ready to tackle new challenges
Just because the Penn-Trafford boys basketball team dropped from Class 6A to Class 5A this season, it doesn’t mean things will be easier. In fact, third-year coach Doug Kelly said he knows the Warriors’ new section, which includes McKeesport, Latrobe, Gateway, Franklin Regional and Kiski Area, will be tough.
No. 10 Union shocks No. 1 Bishop Canevin to win 2nd WPIAL football championship
Union was the definition of an underdog. • First appearance in a WPIAL championship game since 1973. • First double-digit seed to reach the WPIAL finals since 2010. • Playing top-seeded and defending champion Bishop Canevin, which averaged 41.8 points and scored 60 or more three times. On Friday afternoon,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A final by the numbers: Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14
SV: Cruce Brookins 56 run (run failed) BF: Trey Singleton 20 pass from Jaren Brickner (Da’ Sean Anderson pass from Brickner) SV: Brookins 53 run (A.J. Karstetter kick) SV: Donald Barksdale 53 interception return (Karstetter kick) BF: Da’ talian Beauford 2 run (run failed) SV: Brookins 5 run...
Belle Vernon Routs Avonworth in WPIAL Class-3A Title Game
PITTSBURGH — It was the Quinton Martin show on Friday night at Acrisure Stadium, as the junior five-star recruit scored three touchdowns to power Belle Vernon to a 24-7 win over Avonworth in the WPIAL Class-3A championship. Martin had a 32-yard touchdowns reception, a 51-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a 45-yard rushing score. Avonworth was just overmatched and didn’t have an answer for Martin.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unbeaten State College ousts North Allegheny from PIAA playoffs
STATE COLLEGE — For an instant, it appeared Logan Kushner had Khiryn Boyd for the touchdown that would have gotten North Allegheny, trying to rally from a 21-point deficit, back to within a score. State College’s Cooper Brushwood, though, not only closed on the play, but he managed to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin notebook: Graduates making impact on women’s college hardwood
Norwin has produced college-level talent before in women’s basketball, but the Lady Knights’ imprint on the game is large this season. At least six former Norwin players are contributing to college programs as various levels. At Division III Marietta (Ohio), junior guard Olivia Gribble started the first three...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After regrouping, Mt. Pleasant girls ready to make inroads in Class 3A
Scott Giacobbi is beginning his 18th season as girls basketball coach at Mt. Pleasant. He called last season a regrouping year. The Vikings were sometimes overmatched in Section 4-4A, but with a drop in classification, Giacobbi is looking forward to the new challenges his squad will face. Instead of playing.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach aims to make game fun again for Plum boys basketball
Justin Walther, a familiar face around WPIAL circles, is the new coach of the Plum boys basketball team. Walther was hired at the end of June and replaces Mark Marino, who went 23-25 in three seasons as the Mustangs coach. Walther graduated from Central Catholic in 1995 as the second-leading...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant boys need to overcome big loss of top scorer
If the Mt. Pleasant boys basketball team wants to improve on its dismal 2021-22 season, it must do so without leading scorer Dante Giallonardo. The junior forward who averaged 12 points per game will be sidelined this season with a knee injury sustained during football season. And while the loss...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Final WPIAL Championship games
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is at its end, and we’ve had great match-ups for high school football!
beavercountyradio.com
Link For WPIAL 2A Championship: Steel Valley vs. Beaver Falls; 11/25/22 at 1:30 PM
WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and Bruce Frey have the call from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh of this 2022 WPIAL Class 2A Championship high school football playoff game as the Tigers battle the Ironmen. If you can’t tune into the game you can...
Aliquippa rolls past Central Valley to capture 19th WPIAL football title
Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes landed in the end zone after leaping headfirst over his linemen, but the running back was quickly airborne again when guard Neco Eberhardt celebrated by lifting the sophomore off his feet. The big men upfront did a lot of heavy lifting Friday night in a championship...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Small roster doesn’t shrink expectations for Monessen girls
Monessen girls basketball coach Janine Vertacnik has kept a close eye on how hard she is working with everyone. The Greyhounds don’t have a roster with a lot of room for a lot of flexibility. Avoiding injuries and ailments will be important for a team trying to repeat last...
steelers.com
Follow the action from the WPIAL Championship games
The WPIAL Championship games will be held on Friday, November 25 at Acrisure Stadium, and the Steelers will be providing coverage of all of the action. Fans of all of the schools, and everyone in Steelers Nation, can follow @SteelersYouthFootball on Twitter and Instagram for live coverage of the games and all of the activity surrounding the action-packed day.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Returning starters, influx of talent make Monessen boys contenders in Class A
Becoming a better basketball player wasn’t going to be accomplished by doing the same old things. Jaisen Blackman, a senior at Monessen, decided he was going to find an outlet to help improve. “It was my first experience playing in the summer,” Blackman said. “Honestly, the most important thing...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Zach Edey's double-double powers No. 24 Purdue past West Virginia
PORTLAND, Ore. — Zach Edey had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 24 Purdue to an 80-68 victory over West Virginia on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Mason Gillis added 14 points for the Boilermakers (4-0), and Brandon Newman came...
