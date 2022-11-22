Read full article on original website
Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday. Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game. The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
Detroit News
Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the ... same old Lions'
Detroit — Taylor Decker is the longest-tenured Detroit Lions player. After a crushing Thanksgiving Day loss in which many fans have been quick to point out just how much these Lions still feel like those Lions, you'll have to pardon his French. "This isn't the f------ same old Lions,"...
Detroit News
Lions rule out both starting guards for Thanksgiving game against Bills
Allen Park — Given the way things had been trending through the week, it wasn't a big surprise when the Detroit Lions announced both of the team's starting guards won't suit up for Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills. On Wednesday, the Lions ruled out five players, including guards...
Detroit News
Lions first-half observations: Offense, defense hanging in there with Bills
Detroit — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Lions game against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions had a tall order ahead of them, entering this game without starting left guard Jonah Jackson (concussion protocol) and right guard Evan Brown (ankle).
Detroit News
Lions' Josh Reynolds active against Bills after missing three straight games
Detroit — For the first time since Week 3, the Detroit Lions will have their starting receiving corps from the beginning of the season active for the team's Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills. Josh Reynolds, who entered the day listed as questionable with a back injury, will play...
Detroit News
Wojo: Lions battle Bills to final play, can't close the deal
Detroit — This was a fiercely fought game destined to come down to one play, and considering the pedigrees of the teams, it was surprising, even mesmerizing. And ultimately for the Lions, agonizing. No matter how many plays you make in an NFL game, it doesn’t matter unless you...
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Lions, Dan Campbell for brutal clock management
The Detroit Lions suffered yet another brutal loss on Thanksgiving and the NFL world was frustrated with head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions had every chance to go win the game on their final possession. They took the field with three timeouts and 2:40 on the clock. Despite that, the team played for overtime against the Buffalo Bills. They burned a lot of clock on their drive, all the way down to 23 seconds by the time the game-tying kick was made.
Detroit News
Wednesday's NFL: Rams QB Stafford back in concussion protocol, out Sunday
Thousand Oaks, Calif. — Quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second game in three weeks for the Los Angeles Rams after going back into the NFL's concussion protocol. Sean McVay confirmed Stafford will sit out when the Rams (3-7) visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the coach said Wednesday that his Super Bowl-winning quarterback doesn't necessarily have a concussion.
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Detroit struggles in trenches in loss to Buffalo
Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills. People are going to fixated on Goff's final throw. Whether you want to classify it as a miscommunication or an underthrown ball, the incompletion left enough time on the clock for the Bills to get into position for a game-winning kick. Still, it's unreasonable to suggest that one play negates a relatively good game from the QB, playing behind a patchwork offensive line and lacking a reliable running game.
Detroit News
Lions hang with heavyweight Bills, but late field goal spoils Thanksgiving upset bid
Detroit — In front of one of the biggest crowds to ever witness a football game at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions went toe-to-toe with a Super Bowl contender, but it was the Buffalo Bills who scored the knockout blow in the closing moments of the final round. Showcasing...
Lions Could Activate WR Jameson Williams for Week 13
As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports, the Detroit Lions could activate rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for Week 13’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Detroit’s first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (12th overall), Williams has yet to play this season as he continues to recover from an ACL tear suffered during his final year at Alabama.
Detroit News
Nebraska football closing in on Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule were finalizing a deal Friday to make him the Cornhuskers’ coach. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that after several days of discussions, Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL.
Detroit News
Lions tasked with stopping rebound game for Bills' Stefon Diggs
Allen Park — What does Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs have in common with your grandmother? Come Thursday afternoon, they'll both be looking to cook. Of course, the big difference here is that unlike whatever dessert you’ll be getting from grandma on Thanksgiving Day, the recipe to Diggs’ success is no secret. He has otherworldly athleticism and route running, phenomenal hands and has turned a 29.4% target share from an MVP-caliber quarterback into eight touchdowns and 103.3 yards per game this season.
Detroit News
Five things to watch: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills
The Detroit Lions have won three consecutive games for the first time since 2017. After a 1-6 start in which there was talk of firing Dan Campbell, they're now 4-6 and those people are awfully quiet. We've gone from talking about another top 3 pick to potentially talking playoffs. Here...
FOX Sports
Browns CB Newsome II out against Buccaneers with concussion
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland starting cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss his second straight game with a concussion when the Browns host Tampa Bay on Sunday. Newsome was injured last week when he collided with a teammate two days before the Browns (3-7) lost to Buffalo. He hasn't cleared NFL protocol and will sit out when Cleveland hosts Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
Detroit News
High school football picks: Predicting Friday's championship games
David Goricki of The Detroit News breaks down each of the four MSHAA high school football championship games at Ford Field on Friday. No. 3 Warren De La Salle (12-1) vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (12-1), Saturday, 1. ▶ How did they make it here?. De La Salle was...
markerzone.com
RED WINGS DEFENCEMAN SUFFERS SIGNIFICANT INJURY SETBACK
2022 has been a year of ups and downs for Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mark Pysyk. He underwent surgery to repair his Achilles in July and also signed a one-year contract with Detroit worth $850,000 during the same month. Due to the recovery from his injury, Pysyk has get to...
Detroit News
The News' Justin Rogers, Bob Wojnowski analyze Lions' loss to the Bills
The Lions gave a Super Bowl contender their best shot, but fell just short, snapping the team's three-game winning streak. We talk about what it means.
Texans vs. Dolphins injury report: CB Derek Stingley out with a hamstring
The Houston Texans will be without the services of their No. 3 overall cornerback as they take on the Miami Dolphins Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from Hard Rock Stadium. Derek Stingley will miss his second consecutive game as the former LSU product battles with a hamstring injury. Stingley...
FOX Sports
AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills' Miller's knee
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller's injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the...
