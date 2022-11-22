ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington AG: Supreme Court should allow capital gains collection before ruling on tax

By By Brett Davis | The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson fired back at plaintiffs’ motion objecting to his office’s request to allow collection of a new capital gains income tax that has been ruled unconstitutional. The question of the tax’s constitutionality is likely to be decided by the state Supreme Court next year.

Ferguson’s response to the Nov. 16 brief against his office’s stay motion is the latest filing in a back-and-forth between the two sides in the case. The attorney general filed a motion on Nov. 3 asking the state Supreme Court to allow the Department of Revenue to collect the tax before a final ruling on the case.

The Monday brief by the attorney general contends its request for a stay is warranted because the state has demonstrated there are debatable issues in the case and because the balance of harm favors a stay.

“In opposing the State’s motion for stay, Plaintiffs make the remarkable claim that this appeal presents no debatable issues and that potential undefined ‘administrative costs’ to a few taxpayers make a stay inequitable,” the attorney general said in the brief. “In reality, the merits decisively favor the State, and are at the very least debatable – this Court would not have accepted direct review otherwise.”

On July 13, the state Supreme Court agreed to take direct review of the case at Ferguson’s request, bypassing the Court of Appeals, following Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber’s March 1 ruling the tax adopted last year under Senate Bill 5096 is an unconstitutional graduated income tax.

Huber used the words “void,” “invalid,” and “inoperable,” in his ruling striking down the tax.

The attorney general’s brief goes on to say, “Meanwhile, Plaintiffs’ ‘administrative costs’ argument all but concedes that a stay would impose no significant harm to them or others. And while they blithely suggest that the State has nothing to fear without a stay, their allies publicly denounce the Department of Revenue and threaten litigation absent a stay. This Court should grant the motion.”

In October, local government watchdog nonprofit Citizen Action Defense Fund sent the DOR a letter demanding the agency stop its rulemaking activities related to implementing the tax. Later that month, CADF sent a letter to the Joint Administrative Rule Review Committee asking for a review of the statutory authority for DOR’s capital gains income tax rules.

State lawakers have since advised the DOR to label any such rules as advisory only pending the state Supreme Court's ruling on the constitutionality of the tax. Wording to that effect is now displayed on the department's website.

Aimed at the state’s wealthiest residents, the new tax adds a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 a year, such as profits from stocks or business sales. Exceptions include the sale of real estate, livestock, and small family-owned businesses.

The state Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the case, Chris Quinn, et al. vs. State of Washington, on Jan. 26, 2023.

Comments / 71

Jody
3d ago

Allow them to collect an illegal tax and you’ll set a bad precedent much less never get it back. We need a tax payer revolt in this country….all 43% of us.

Reply(15)
77
Charles Varain
2d ago

pure crimal greed. They aren't even trying to hide their corruption. they know what's coming an are trying to get as much as they can before it hits. Washington needs to split the west side from the east side. let the left side of rhe state live in their own corruption.

Reply(2)
25
Gary Frahn
1d ago

Are you insane? That's like letting the execution go forward before ruling on the appeal. Are you an elected official or appointed? Are you even aware? You were probably appointed by Inslee, which answers a slew of unasked questions. Take your pill and take your knap.

Reply(1)
19
