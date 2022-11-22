Read full article on original website
Why the USA can find vindication in World Cup's two big upsets
DOHA, Qatar — At Tokyo's iconic Shibuya Crossing, Japan fans were so exhilarated after their team's huge upset of Germany, they sprinted into the road … on one of busiest streets in the world. At a giant watch party in the Tokyo Dome — speaking of upsets, that's...
Is it OK for U.S. fans to support Mexico at World Cup?
AL KHOR, Qatar — Given that the World Cup group stage is a frenzied whirlwind of activity — 48 games across 13 days featuring the biggest names and teams soccer has to offer — there are all kinds of burning questions right now. But there's just one,...
Wayne Pivac remains defiant over future despite another Wales defeat
Wayne Pivac remains defiant about his position as Wales’s coach after his side blew a 21-point lead against Australia in the last 25 minutes of what ended up as their ninth defeat of the calendar year. Nine defeats equals their previous worst in 2010. Inevitably, the calls for his head have grown in recent weeks and will not abate after this.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Iran pulls away 2-0 after Wales keeper is sent off
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Iran shutting out Wales 2-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. The red card right before stoppage time to Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey gave Iran a man advantage and helped them push across the late goal by Roozbeh Cheshmi and earned Iran its first points of the tournament.
World Cup Daily: USA controls its fate after draw vs. England
The United States men's national team controls its fate entering the final round of group play despite failing to capitalize on its chances against England on Friday at Al Bayt Stadium. Here's everything that happened at the World Cup on Friday and what to expect Saturday. Iran got its first...
World Cup Now: How Spain pulled off a historic win over Costa Rica
Spain set a new team record for goals in a World Cup game in its 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday. FOX Sports soccer analysts Warren Barton, Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan discussed how they did it on "World Cup Now." 1. Barton: Spain doesn't...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet France vs. Denmark, pick
Group D features a matchup between France and Denmark in both teams' second game in Qatar. France is looking to become the first back-to-back winners of the World Cup since Brazil did so in 1958 and 1962. Before winning it all in 2018, it lost in the quarterfinals in 2014 and did not advance past the group stage in 2010.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Belgium vs. Morocco, pick
Group F features a matchup between Belgium and Morocco on Sunday in their second game in Qatar. On Wednesday, Belgium posted a 1-0 win over Canada in its World Cup opener and Morocco played to a scoreless draw with Croatia. Belgium finished third in the 2018 World Cup, its highest...
Thuram isn’t burdened by his father’s World Cup achievements
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Thuram doesn’t feel burdened by his father’s legacy for France. Lilian Thuram was part of France’s first World Cup title in 1998 and scored twice in the semifinals to lead Les Blues into the final against Brazil. Marcus Thuram made his World Cup debut on Tuesday in France’s 4-1 victory over Australia.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Cameroon vs. Serbia, pick
In both teams' second game in Qatar, Group G features a matchup between Cameroon and Serbia. Cameroon fell 1-0 to Switzerland in its opening match, while Serbia lost to favorites Brazil 2-0. Cameroon has not advanced past the group stage in its last five World Cup appearances, going back to...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
Group C features a matchup between Poland and Saudi Arabia. While Poland drew with Mexico in its opener earlier this week, Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina 2-1 in its opening match. That game's outcome is considered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Poland did not advance past the...
Yunus Musah has his World Cup moment, outduels England star Jude Bellingham
AL KHOR, Qatar — Quite soon, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected, according to multiple reports from various countries, to be the target of a Real Madrid transfer bid in excess of $100 million. Before the 19-year-old phenom makes the move to La Liga from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, however,...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Ghana, pick
South Korea and Ghana are seeking their first win at the 2022 World Cup on Monday in both teams' second Group H match in Qatar. South Korea played to a scoreless draw against Uruguay, and Ghana lost to Portugal 3-2 on Thursday. South Korea has made every World Cup since...
World Cup Now: Who was the Man of the Match in Switzerland vs. Cameroon?
Switzerland picked up three crucial points against Cameroon in its 1-0 win at Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday. Former United States men's national team players Jimmy Conrad, Cobi Jones and Sacha Kljestan picked their Man of the Match on "World Cup Now." It's the goalscorer for me. I think it's...
World Cup 2022 odds: Netherlands vs. Ecuador
Group A features a matchup between the Netherlands and Ecuador on Friday. The Netherlands won their opening match with a 2-0 victory over Senegal. Ecuador also won, dominating hosts Qatar for a 2-0 victory. The Netherlands is one of 17 nations that has made the World Cup more than 10...
Cricket flourishes among Qatar World Cup migrant laborers
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As dawn broke Friday in Qatar, the laborers who built this energy-rich country’s World Cup soccer stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play the sport closest to their hearts — cricket. The sport that spread across the...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia vs. Canada
Croatia and Canada face off for a Group F battle Sunday in Qatar. Croatia opened the tournament with a scoreless draw against Morocco and Canada lost to Belgium 1-0. Prior to making the final and finishing as runner-ups in 2018, Croatia had actually advanced far in the tournament prior to that. The team finished third in 1998. This year’s squad features several players that complement captain Luka Modrić. Those players include Chelsea’s Mateo Kovačić, Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozović and Tottenham’s Ivan Perišić.
Expert picks for USMNT XI: Who will Gregg Berhalter start vs. England?
McIntyre: 4-3-3 Goalkeeper: Matt Turner. Defenders: DeAndre Yedlin, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson. Forwards: Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic. After all the hand wringing about Reyna, the 20-year-old slides in for the banged-up Weston McKennie. Yedlin, who faced many of these England players in the Premier League, spells Sergiño Dest, who is also nursing a muscle issue. And U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter shows confidence in Zimmerman, who was rock solid against Wales before conceding the game-tying penalty.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Qatar-Senegal
Qatar and Senegal will face each other in the second match in Group A. Qatar lost its opening match 0-2 to Ecuador. Despite 2022 being Qatar’s first World Cup appearance, manager Félix Sánchez has a wealth of experience with the nation’s footballers. The Spanish native was a youth coach for Barcelona for 10 years before moving to Qatar in 2006. Since moving there, he coached the under-19 and under-23 teams before being named the senior side manager in 2017.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Costa Rica
Japan and Costa Rica will face each other in a Group E match that will mark the second game for both teams in Qatar. Japan got the stunning 2-1 victory over Germany earlier in the week. Costa Rica, on the other hand, comes into this match on the heels of a catastrophic 7-0 loss to Spain in its first match.
