Sinbad's Family Shares Update About His Health Two Years After He Suffered a Stroke

By Nicole Wert
 3 days ago
Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Sinbad is still in the process of recovery from a stroke he suffered two years ago.

The comedian has been undergoing therapy after a blood clot traveled from his heart to his brain, causing an ischemic stroke in Oct. 2020, and his family is finally giving fans an update on his health.

In a note shared on Sinbad's Instagram, alongside a photo of him relearning how to walk, his family stated, "Sinbad appreciates all the love and support you have shown him over the last two years. Many of you have asked for updates and if there is anything Sinbad needs or what you can do to help."

They continued: "As a result, the family has created a site where you can keep up to date with his progress and also provide an avenue for those who wish to give. Follow the link in bio."

They ended the caption with his signature sign off, “Stay funky, stay blessed.”

Many celebrity friends shared their support for the comedian in the comments with Gabrielle Union commenting several red heart emojis under the post.

The odds of surviving what the comedian endured are "approximately 30%," according to the website the family shared on Sinbad's Instagram. "Sinbad has already beaten the odds and has made significant progress beyond what anyone expected, but there are still miles to go," read the statement.

"On July 7, 2021, nearly nine months after the initial stroke, Sinbad finally came home. He continues to receive therapy, fighting for every inch," it continued.

"I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again," Sinbad said of his recovery journey.

The website included a heartwarming note to the fans who have constantly supported the comedian throughout this difficult time. "The family believes, without exception, Sinbad is here because of the multitude of prayers from all who know and love him. We are eternally grateful," it added, noting, "Every outpouring of love and the memories of how he has touched all of you have not gone unheard, unseen, or unfelt. Thank you. You have lifted his spirits along the way and inspired the entire family."

Sinbad's "dead" limbs are "coming alive" 2 years after stroke

It's been two years since comedian and actor Sinbad had a debilitating stroke that left him hooked up to a ventilator and in a medically induced coma. While his family said that his particular situation only had a roughly 30% survival rate, today, the 66-year-old is recovering. "His progress is...
