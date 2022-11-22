ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury releases more details of Russian oil price cap plan

By FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press
 3 days ago

The Treasury Department released new details Tuesday of its long-awaited plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil, but the U.S. and its allies are still finalizing how much they'll pay for petroleum exports that have helped fund the war in Ukraine .

The new guidance is meant to help firms and maritime insurers understand how to abide by the price ceiling, according to a senior Treasury official who discussed the plans on a call with reporters on condition of anonymity.

The official said the plan allows the U.S. and its allies to reduce Russia's revenues while keeping oil on the market. The latest guidance defines what constitutes Russian oil and when the cap applies and states that the price cap could change depending on market conditions.

Oil is one of the Kremlin’s main pillars of financial revenue and has kept the Russian economy afloat despite import bans, sanctions and the freezing of central bank assets that began with the February invasion. Russia exports roughly 5 million barrels of oil per day.

A Dec. 5 deadline for setting the price for discounted oil comes just before a year-end wider European embargo on seaborne Russian crude oil and a complete ban on shipping insurance designed to prevent Russian oil from reaching non-European buyers.

European Union officials are set to meet on Wednesday, and the 27-nation bloc will need to come to unanimous agreement on the final price cap number. Treasury has declined to speak about what the range might be, but maintains that the European nations will come up with a final number.

While U.S. Treasury officials and leading economists are confident that the plan will work as planned, others are wary of trying to implement it before winter, in a global economy facing already high inflation and other economic uncertainties.

Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin called the plan “ridiculous" last week, on a panel at the Milken Institute’s Middle East and Africa Summit. Mnuchin told CNBC the idea was “not only not feasible, I think it’s the most ridiculous idea I’ve ever heard.”

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that the administration is “trying to be as supportive as we can be, particularly in terms of the implementation” of the price cap.

He added that the administration did not want to get ahead of European allies but reiterated the administration's view that it could be an effective tool against Moscow.

“We believe that this will effectively help prevent Mr. Putin’s ability to profiteer off the oil markets ... and fund his war in Ukraine,” Kirby said.

Associated Press reporter Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

Related
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Business Insider

Putin says he hasn't decided on a 2024 presidential run, a power move that a Russia expert says is how he keeps opposition 'off balance'

Russia's Putin hasn't decided whether he'll run for president in 2024, his spokesperson said. Western officials have suggested the Ukraine war has weakened his position, London's The Times said. But keeping people guessing is standard practice for Putin, a Russia expert told Insider. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not decided...
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane Used by the Russian Military

A report released in November estimated that the Russian military had lost close to 300 aircraft since the country first invaded Ukraine in February. A large number of those are drones, but more than 100 of the destroyed aircraft were fighter jets and helicopters. Even with these losses, Russia’s Air Force likely remains quite large, […]
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
