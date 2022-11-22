Turkey Trots 2022: Thanksgiving races around San Diego County

Plenty of turkey trots are taking off in San Diego County this year on Thanksgiving and families can participate in these races before stuffing their faces with birds and all the fixings later in the day.

Several races will have distances between 5K and 10K with the option to run or walk, and the events are for any age or skill level.

Here's a list of runs happening around the county this year in celebration of Thanksgiving.

Father Joe's Villages Thanksgiving Day 5K

One of San Diego's longest-running Thanksgiving Day trots returns to help benefit Father Joe's Villages' meal program. Make an impact and hit the road through Balboa Park for this seasonal tradition.

Thanksgiving Day Thank You Run 5K

Help support the ALS Association – Greater San Diego Chapter during 4S Ranch's 13th annual 5K run on Thanksgiving. You're sure to work up an appetite after hitting the roads in 4S Ranch and Del Sur, and runners will get a complimentary beer after the race.

O'Side Turkey Trot 5-mile or 5K

Oceanside's 17th annual Turkey Trot run or walk is always a seasonal favorite among runners. Participants will enjoy live entertainment along the course as they help raise money for non-profits that support Oceanside residents.

Fallbrook Turkey Trot

Runners will come together to help support the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club Foundation, which in turn aims to support the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, and the Fallbrook communities.

Coronado Turkey Trot 5K

Lace up your running shoes for Coronado's 9th annual Turkey Trot to help benefit Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego and raise awareness of how their work impacts our region.

Encinitas Turkey Trot 5K & 10K

Wake up on Thanksgiving Day and participate in Encinitas' Turkey Trot along Coast Highway 101. Take in morning views of the Pacific and go home with a race day medal, as you support Encinitas 101 Main Street and Thanksgiving Meals in a Basket.

The San Diego South Bay Turkey Trot and Food Drive

With 5K, 10K, or 15K. With age divisions ranging from 17 and under to 70 and up, it’s perfect for the whole family, and everyone who crosses the finish line gets a medal. Proceeds benefit The Salvation Army.