ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Turkey Trots 2022: Thanksgiving races around San Diego County

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bjchj_0jKSKpfl00

Plenty of turkey trots are taking off in San Diego County this year on Thanksgiving and families can participate in these races before stuffing their faces with birds and all the fixings later in the day.

Several races will have distances between 5K and 10K with the option to run or walk, and the events are for any age or skill level.

RELATED COVERAGE Exploring San Diego: Things to do Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24-27 LIST: Restaurants in San Diego offering dine-in, takeout on Thanksgiving

Here's a list of runs happening around the county this year in celebration of Thanksgiving.

Father Joe's Villages Thanksgiving Day 5K
One of San Diego's longest-running Thanksgiving Day trots returns to help benefit Father Joe's Villages' meal program. Make an impact and hit the road through Balboa Park for this seasonal tradition.

Thanksgiving Day Thank You Run 5K
Help support the ALS Association – Greater San Diego Chapter during 4S Ranch's 13th annual 5K run on Thanksgiving. You're sure to work up an appetite after hitting the roads in 4S Ranch and Del Sur, and runners will get a complimentary beer after the race.

O'Side Turkey Trot 5-mile or 5K
Oceanside's 17th annual Turkey Trot run or walk is always a seasonal favorite among runners. Participants will enjoy live entertainment along the course as they help raise money for non-profits that support Oceanside residents.

Fallbrook Turkey Trot
Runners will come together to help support the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club Foundation, which in turn aims to support the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, and the Fallbrook communities.

Coronado Turkey Trot 5K
Lace up your running shoes for Coronado's 9th annual Turkey Trot to help benefit Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego and raise awareness of how their work impacts our region.

Encinitas Turkey Trot 5K & 10K
Wake up on Thanksgiving Day and participate in Encinitas' Turkey Trot along Coast Highway 101. Take in morning views of the Pacific and go home with a race day medal, as you support Encinitas 101 Main Street and Thanksgiving Meals in a Basket.

The San Diego South Bay Turkey Trot and Food Drive
With 5K, 10K, or 15K. With age divisions ranging from 17 and under to 70 and up, it’s perfect for the whole family, and everyone who crosses the finish line gets a medal. Proceeds benefit The Salvation Army.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition

We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
SAN DIEGO, CA
4kids.com

Best Places to See Holiday and Christmas Lights in San Diego with Kids

Create lasting memories by bringing your kids to festive events and holiday lights extravaganza in San Diego and feel the spirit of Christmas!. The Christmas season is here to bring families together, and what better way to get into the festive spirit than with some twinkling lights? As the holiday cheers take over San Diego, you’ll see the excitement of your kids and the smile on their faces as they engage in some festive events and express all the joy of the season. So, grab your kids, hop in the car, put on your favorite holiday tunes, and drive out to visit some of the best Christmas lights in San Diego!
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Winds up to 80 mph threaten vehicles headed east

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The day after Thanksgiving proved a dangerous morning to drive home in eastern parts of San Diego. Winds of up to 80 mph gusts pushed drivers out of their lanes on routes just outside of Alpine. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live to showcase the intensity...
SAN DIEGO, CA
scvnews.com

Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

These San Diego-Area Beaches Are Closed Following Advisory

An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Where to park for December Nights holiday festival at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s largest holiday festival is just days away and this year CBS 8 is partnering with December Nights to bring you all the fun!. Large-scale events like this one can make parking almost impossible to find. Here’s everything you need to know so you...
kyma.com

Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Black Friday attracts fewer AM crowds this year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black Friday is typically an insane and hectic day with injury reports pouring out of places like Walmart and Target from overzealous shoppers. This year, the crowds were less impressive at the front gates of local shopping centers. KUSI’s Mark Mathis went live at places...
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race

With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
ENCINITAS, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy