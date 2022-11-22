Chicago’s Brave Space Alliance reports former CEO for ‘substantial questionable spending’

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago’s first Black- and transgender-led LGBTQ organization, Brave Space Alliance , reported its former CEO to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office .

An independent forensic accountant spent months digging through the organization's finances and found evidence that suggests LaSaia Wade permitted BSA funds to be diverted to unknown bank accounts and revealed “substantial questionable spending.”

Earlier this year Wade was suspended and later terminated.

“The BSA Board is collectively taking action on this matter,” the Board of Directors wrote in a statement. “The Board of Directors are committed to keeping the BSA staff fully employed. The BSA Board of Directors have expressed disappointment and are working to ensure BSA survives and thrives.”

In addition to sending its report to the Illinois Attorney General Office’s Charitable Trust Bureau, the South Side organization also hired an external accounting firm to review its financial controls moving forward.

Former Director of Communications, Jae Rice, is currently serving as Interim CEO of Brave Space Alliance.

