Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District TeamsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
fox4news.com
North Texas hospitals seeing spike in COVID-19, flu cases
DALLAS - Doctors are concerned about a rise in flu and COVID cases in North Texas. According to the DFW Hospital Council, nearly all area hospital beds are full. As many north Texans are celebrating the extended holiday weekend with family, others are lying in a hospital bed. Stephen Love...
Workforce crisis plagues Texas nursing homes
Long term care facilities are still facing a staffing crisis amidst this holiday season, and likely will continue for months to come.
Adults with mild cold symptoms could be spreading RSV to little ones during Thanksgiving
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ahead of Thanksgiving Day, here is the latest on the RSV surge still overwhelming regional hospitals. The Texas Department of State Health Services gathers data for both PCR and antigen tests reported voluntarily by sentinel Texas laboratories. The latest data was released on November 22, 2022. Examining the chart for PCR testing, […]
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
Abbott says, "Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather and severe storms"
"Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather & severe storms expected across our state this week... Thank you to emergency response personnel keeping Texans safe over Thanksgiving." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
ktxs.com
Holiday travelers encouraged to drive defensively
ABILENE, Texas — For several years now, Texas is in the top five for fatal car crashes during the holidays. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, last year there were more than 40,000 traffic crashes. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Marc Couch wants people to understand the...
Texas Snowstorm 2022: Rising Temperatures Spike Risk of 'Heart Attack Snow'
Although forecast models show varying amounts, snow is expected to start Thanksgiving night and continue through Saturday morning.
cbs7.com
Scientists warned West Texas’ earthquakes would get stronger. What happens next?
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While it’s nothing new for West Texas, last week’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the state, charting as the third most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Texas. It brings with it new worries that, until recently, were just theories. “We’re no longer talking about those...
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal
Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake not the only one reported in West Texas
The third strongest earthquake in state history struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas followed by a less powerful one about an hour later.
Parts of deep west Texas under blizzard warning as winter storm moves in
PINE SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Winter might not technically start until next month, but it's certainly not feeling like fall anymore for some residents living in far west Texas.On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the Midland/Odessa National Weather Service office extended a blizzard warning for parts of Culberson County, including the city of Pine Springs, until noon on Saturday. They said as much as 10 inches of snow could fall between now and then.The snow, however, is just part of the story. A blizzard warning is only issued when high winds are expected during heavy snowfall, creating whiteout conditions and severely...
What LGBTQ-related bills have Texas lawmakers filed?
As the LGBTQ+ community reels from the Saturday attack on their own in Colorado Springs, Texas advocates say a slew of "anti-LGBTQ" bills already filed for the upcoming legislative session are further harming their community.
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
ktxs.com
Fire department gives safety tips for frying turkeys
ABILENE, Texas — Over 900 homes are destroyed each year due to frying a turkey. This means that over 60 people are injured, 5 deaths occur, and the property damage is worth millions of dollars. Bryce Channell, an arson investigator for Abilene Police Department, gives us some safety tips for frying a turkey.
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
‘The demand is very high’: North Abilene training center teaches future wind techs repair, rescue techniques
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the rapidly expanding field of wind energy, jobs are plentiful and technicians are in high demand – especially in Texas. That’s where Safety Technology USA (STL) steps in to fill the gap with certification and technical skills. “We teach them how to work at heights safely, and then, in the […]
