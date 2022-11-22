ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox4news.com

North Texas hospitals seeing spike in COVID-19, flu cases

DALLAS - Doctors are concerned about a rise in flu and COVID cases in North Texas. According to the DFW Hospital Council, nearly all area hospital beds are full. As many north Texans are celebrating the extended holiday weekend with family, others are lying in a hospital bed. Stephen Love...
Mix 97.9 FM

Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else

There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
ktxs.com

Holiday travelers encouraged to drive defensively

ABILENE, Texas — For several years now, Texas is in the top five for fatal car crashes during the holidays. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, last year there were more than 40,000 traffic crashes. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Marc Couch wants people to understand the...
LoneStar 92

Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal

Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
CBS DFW

Parts of deep west Texas under blizzard warning as winter storm moves in

PINE SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Winter might not technically start until next month, but it's certainly not feeling like fall anymore for some residents living in far west Texas.On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the Midland/Odessa National Weather Service office extended a blizzard warning for parts of Culberson County, including the city of Pine Springs, until noon on Saturday. They said as much as 10 inches of snow could fall between now and then.The snow, however, is just part of the story. A blizzard warning is only issued when high winds are expected during heavy snowfall, creating whiteout conditions and severely...
ktxs.com

Fire department gives safety tips for frying turkeys

ABILENE, Texas — Over 900 homes are destroyed each year due to frying a turkey. This means that over 60 people are injured, 5 deaths occur, and the property damage is worth millions of dollars. Bryce Channell, an arson investigator for Abilene Police Department, gives us some safety tips for frying a turkey.
Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
Mix 94.1

Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
BigCountryHomepage

‘The demand is very high’: North Abilene training center teaches future wind techs repair, rescue techniques

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the rapidly expanding field of wind energy, jobs are plentiful and technicians are in high demand – especially in Texas. That’s where Safety Technology USA (STL) steps in to fill the gap with certification and technical skills. “We teach them how to work at heights safely, and then, in the […]
