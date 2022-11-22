Read full article on original website
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Johnson City Press
Telford man arrested, charged with domestic assault after standoff
A Telford man has been arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault after a standoff that began late Wednesday night. Darrell Ogg, 59, was arrested by Washington County sheriff’s deputies after they responded to a domestic assault call on Eden Drive, according to a news release from Sheriff Keith Sexton.
Police: Missing Johnson Co. man found safe
UPDATE: Johnson County officials said Arney was located and is now safe. MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for a Johnson County man who hasn’t been contacted since last week. According to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kip Arney Jr. […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Two Charged with Felony Animal Cruelty
Last Saturday deputies with the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of animal cruelty, involving the abandonment of a dog. After an investigation into the allegations, felony warrants for the offense of Cruelty to Animals were issued for Rebekah Blankenship and Zoe Allen, both of Burnsville. Blankenship and Allen were both taken into custody yesterday, and held on $10,000 secured bonds.
993thex.com
UPDATE: Russell County man killed by officers during Interstate 81 shootout
A Russell County, Virginia man was identified as the suspect involved in a shootout with Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night off of Interstate 81. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, was reportedly being chased when he crashed his car near Exit 32 and Lee Highway in Glade Spring. State Police said Fields ran from the vehicle and fired shots at the officers from a wooded area.
VSP identifies man killed after allegedly shooting at deputy
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) identified a man who allegedly shot at police officers and died after Washington County deputies returned fire Tuesday night, according to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, Virginia, was located deceased around 20 yards away at the edge of the […]
Man arrested on federal warrant after Bristol standoff
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Marshals Services arrested a man on federal charges Tuesday following a standoff. Lt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) told News Channel 11 that authorities responded to an area on Eades Avenue around 8:45 a.m. to make the arrest, but the man refused to exit a […]
wcyb.com
Man arrested for identity theft of his father is Gray, Tennessee
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Gray, Tennessee man has been arrested for identity theft after he opened unauthorized credit cards in his father’s name, police said. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, back in October, Casey Cowden, 35, used his father’s information to open two credit cards without his father’s knowledge.
Kingsport Times-News
Police investigating fires at Norton, Coeburn Dollar General stores
NORTON — Police in Norton and Coeburn are investigating two Friday fires at Dollar General stores. A 12:51 p.m., an emergency call brought Norton police and firefighters to a blaze inside the Dollar General on West Park Avenue.
Sheriff: Man killed after shooting at deputy near Glade Spring
Authorities say a man is dead after he shot at police near the Glade Spring community following a pursuit Tuesday night.
EPD and CCSO joining forces for Shop with a Cop Program
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Law enforcement agencies all across the Tri-Cities region use Christmas as a time to make sure families have a special holiday. This year, two departments are joining forces, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Elizabethton Police Department. Patrol Captain Dan Kneaskern with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant Willard Johnson with […]
wcyb.com
Police: Woman arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was arrested Friday after stealing from a Johnson City Walmart, according to authorities. It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart on West Market St. Police say employees witnessed Lauren Arnold at a self-checkout register, but she didn’t scan the merchandise....
Officer-involved shooting after car crash being investigated in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Washington County. Troopers say the incident happened at approximately 9:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in the area of Lee Highway and Route 11 at exit 32. State Troopers say they responded […]
wcyb.com
Sheriff: Suspect dead following pursuit in Washington County, Virginia
UPDATE: At the request of Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. After leading Washington County Virginia deputies, Virginia State Police, and other agencies on a high speed pursuit, the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu...
wcyb.com
Family of missing Clintwood man asking for public's help
NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Norton, Virginia are asking for your help in finding a man who went missing last week. 41-year-old Jason Mullins is 5'10 with black hair and brown eyes. He's described as having an athletic build and a full beard. Family members tell us it's...
wcyb.com
A man is in federal custody following a standoff in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The U.S. Marshalls have released the man’s name who was arrested after a standoff that occurred Tuesday along Eads Avenue in Bristol. The man had been identified as Vincent Hines. Officials say he had a federal arrest warrant for a violation of supervised...
WCSO searching for suspect following road rage incident
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information. BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in an apparent road rage incident that led to shots fired in Bristol, Virginia on Sunday, according to Captain Hazlewood with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Interstate 81 […]
Raccoon causes fire at ammunition plant in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grass fire happened behind security fences at the BAE Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Spokesperson Justine Barati told News Channel 11 a raccoon chewed through a power line which sparked a grass fire at the plant. Barati said the fire was quickly put out […]
wbtw.com
Tennessee man considered Armed Career Criminal sentenced to 22 years in prison
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man has been sentenced to 264 months in prison after he was found to be an Armed Career Criminal following a jury trial. According to the release from the Department of Justice, Phillip Thomas Green, 36, of Kingsport, was found guilty of being in possession of a firearm in violation of United States Code 18 § 922(g)(1) after a two-day jury trial.
wcyb.com
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — There is new information on a Sunday night shooting that happened in Washington County Virginia. According to the Washington County Sheriff's office, The incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Travelite Road, just off lee highway. The victim told officers it started as...
