Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
iheart.com
New Hampshire Para-Athlete Voted Off "Survivor" Finishes In Top 8
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire para-athlete was voted off the show "Survivor" on Wednesday night, making her the first person with an above-the-knee amputee to compete on the show. Noelle Lambert, of Manchester, N.H., represented New England finishing in the top eight. In 2016, Lambert lost...
whdh.com
Lowell HS gets Thanksgiving football game thanks to squad from NH
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell High School’s football team got a Thanksgiving football game after all. The team was slated to take on Hingham High School on Turkey Day but that game was canceled when Haverhill suspended the remainder of its season over hazing allegations. But Lowell High School...
Pop Warner: Over half of disqualified East Lynn football team missing paperwork
According to the Pop Warner National Circuit, the East Lynn football team that recently had nationals dreams dashed is missing over 50 percent of the necessary paperwork. Pop Warner East Lynn president Duke Wilson previously told Boston 25 the Regional Board identified two players as missing up-to-date physicals. According to...
UMass Lowell alum Noelle Lambert finishes in top 8 of "Survivor"
BOSTON - Noelle Lambert, the "Survivor" contestant representing New England this season, was voted off in Wednesday night's broadcast.The UMass Lowell alum proved she could play the game with the best of them, finishing in the top eight."To be the first above the knee amputee to ever play this game of 'Survivor,' I'm absolutely satisfied with what I've been able to do and accomplish, especially physically," she told the audience. When Lambert returned from recording the show in September, she told WBZ-TV she wanted to inspire people just like her.Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a Paralympian setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo.Noelle and her mom also raise money for the cause that motivates them both - the Born to Run Foundation. In five years, they've raised nearly $1 million and given away 21 prosthetic limbs. You can watch "Survivor" every Wednesday on WBZ.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
WATCH: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Dancing in the Streets of Boston
I totally forgot about this! I'm so excited, because it's time to see the finished product. I'm talking about the movie musical based on A Christmas Carol that was filmed in the Boston area a year ago, and had Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell dancing in the streets of Boston.
MaxPreps
High school football: Thanksgiving rivals with most Turkey Day victories
The United States has been celebrating Thanksgiving as a national holiday since 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln first set aside the last Thursday in November as a day of remembrance and thanks. For nearly as long, football fans have been celebrating Turkey Day with an afternoon of pigskin against old rivals.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: La Vita Dolce — An Italian Bakery, Deli & Cafe — To Open In Tewksbury Within Next 2 Months
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire
The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite
When the lifts spun on opening day Wednesday at Wachusett Mountain, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country — with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering the...
The body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire
A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday.
country1025.com
Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well
Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
NECN
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
Boston Globe
It was a sunny, brisk morning for Thanksgiving football. Follow live as the final scores roll in.
It’s Thanksgiving morning and that means it’s time for high school football. Following last year’s triumphant return, Thanksgiving rivalries continue as one of the Bay State’s storied sporting traditions. The Globe has more than a dozen reporters blanketing Eastern Mass to provide up-to-the-minute updates while you wait for the turkey to roast, the pies to bake, and the Patriots to kick off.
everettleader.com
Casino Expansion Includes Dedicated Card Room Space
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced last week it is carefully discussing whether or not to allow the planned expansion of table gambling from the Encore site on the former Monsanto property. to a site across the street on property not part of the footprint where gaming is allowed by right.
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain that’s causing slippery road conditions as Thanksgiving travelers begin to make the trek home on Friday. The advisory is in effect for parts of New Hampshire and Maine including Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll,...
mynbc5.com
Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps in Vermont pending payment
A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
