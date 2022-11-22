Read full article on original website
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
North Texan Shoppers Keep Black Friday Tradition AliveLarry LeaseDallas, TX
It's officially Christmas in Cowtown! Fort Worth Stockyards light tree and welcome ice skating rink for holidays
FORT WORTH, Texas — It's officially Christmas in Cowtown, and the Fort Worth Stockyards has a tree and ice skating rink to prove it. That's right, while many were still enjoying their turkey comas the day after Thanksgiving, the Stockyards wasted no time turning the corner toward the most wonderful time of the year.
The bald eagles at White Rock have relocated and are thriving in incredible new photos
DALLAS, Texas — Turkeys aren't the only birds in the spotlight this Thanksgiving. Photographers, nature lovers and anyone who hasn't seen a bald eagle is making their way to White Rock Lake to see what captivated North Texas earlier this year. A male and a female bald eagle are...
Culinary staff at AT&T Stadium preparing massive Thanksgiving spread for Cowboys fans on game day
ARLINGTON, Texas — This is one of the busiest kitchens in North Texas right now is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The chefs and the staff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are preparing holiday favorites for fans going to the annual Thanksgiving Day game. The culinary playbook for...
Many Fort Worth restaurants fully booked ahead of Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the phone rang minute after minute, Heaven’s Gate Restaurant owner Barbie Stanislawski rushed to answer as she handled multiple tasks at once. "It’s been very busy,” Stanislawski, known as “Mrs. Barbie,” said. “I think this is gonna be the biggest and the best year."
Black Friday to set off another record year, but more shoppers are spending fewer dollars in inflation year
DALLAS — Most major retailers in North Texas opted to stay closed on Thanksgiving. It resulted large swaths of empty parking lots. Some retailers, like Best Buy, had barricades staged out front in anticipation of early Black Friday shoppers. Best Buy is scheduled to open its doors at 5 a.m.
TCU punter Jordy Sandy kicking for a cause
FORT WORTH, Texas — If the Horned Frogs fail to get a first down, TCU punter Jordy Sandy knows fans don’t typically wait around to watch. “I'm usually like people's bathroom breaks,” Sandy, 29, said. “They don’t want to see me punt.”. But Sandy has...
Fried onion burgers, Indian tacos and the Native American heritage they help share
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a blend of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant owner will gladly share her heritage while, over a delicious meal, searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
Wide-ranging concert lineup at 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo includes popular K-pop group ONEUS
FORT WORTH, Texas — Whether you're into country music, K-pop or both, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo's concert series will have a wide range of musical genres during next year's event. The first lineup of the event's concert series at Will Rogers Auditorium was announced this week....
Immersive entertainment venue heading to The Colony
THE COLONY, Texas — Los Angeles' immersive technology company Cosm has announced plans to build its second entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, according to a news release. Upon completion, the venue, which will span between 65,000 and 75,000 square feet, will provide guests with immersive technology across...
North Texans celebrate culture and the holiday season
FORT WORTH, Texas — The holiday season is here and North Texans are in on it!. This is the season when thousands of people visit the Christmas Capital of Texas. Now, the City of Grapevine has something new to brag about this holiday season. April Rogers serves as the...
Meadows Museum hosts 'Picturing You!' event on National Adoption Day
DALLAS — This year on National Adoption Day, November 19th, the Meadows Museum located on the SMU campus, is hosting “Picturing You!” from 2-4 p.m. The event, modeled after the museum’s Family Day experiences, is free of charge. With the goal of celebrating the creation of...
Dallas, Fort Worth mayors proclaim National Adoption Day as 'Celebrate the Love Day'
DALLAS — For the second year in a row, WFAA is celebrating National Adoption Day -- which falls this year on November 19 -- by airing an adoption-centric broadcast special called "Celebrate The Love." And, after winning the National Association of Broadcasters' 2022 Service to America Award for last...
Celebrate the Love: 2022 Adoption Special
DALLAS — Whether you want to watch 'Celebrate the Love' in its entirety right now or are more interested in the stories featured within the special, you've come to the right place!. Watch the 2022 'Celebrate the Love' special at the top of this article.
Still the King: Here's how much it costs to see George Strait in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — It pays to be the King. Or at least it costs plenty to see him. While Taylor Swift fans couldn't even buy a ticket, no matter the cost, on Friday, fans of country legend George Strait at least had the option. If you consider $350...
Stylist offers confidence-boosting tips for North Texas women
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — How many times have you looked in your closet and thought – I have nothing to wear! Too many to count. Carolyn Wang’s mission as a designer and stylist is to give women confidence in their wardrobe and she hopes her family’s new fashion experience will transform how women feel about going shopping.
North Texas veterinarians keeping close eye on respiratory illnesses, canine influenza in dogs
LEWISVILLE, Texas — You might not be the only one in the house feeling a little under the weather these days. “In dogs, there's something called the canine infectious respiratory disease complex, which encompasses a bunch of different respiratory viruses,” Dr. Sonya Hansen of BluePearl Pet Hospital North Texas in Lewisville said. “It can be viruses and actually bacterial infections. And it can present very similarly, so we often don't know which one particularly a dog is being affected with.”
Thanksgiving cooking tips from barbecue experts
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Here are three Thanksgiving tips from the experts. ZAVALA’S BARBECUE: USE MAYONNAISE WHEN COOKING TURKEY. Joe Zavala told WFAA that covering a turkey with mayonnaise before putting it on the smoker is a secret his mentor told him many years ago. “It seems like...
'Love to our friends at Club Q': Dallas organizations respond to deadly shooting at Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub
DALLAS — LGBTQ+ organizations and notable figures across the country are sending love and honor for victims of the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night. The community is mourning five people that were killed and at least 25 others that were injured. That's in addition...
11-year-old girl featured on Wednesday's Child finds new home on National Adoption Day
DALLAS — This day before Thanksgiving, we're excited to bring you an incredible update about a little girl we featured as a Wednesday's Child last January. She was so starved of kindness -- which is why this update means so much!. When we met MaKayla in January, she filled...
