Dallas, TX

Many Fort Worth restaurants fully booked ahead of Thanksgiving

FORT WORTH, Texas — As the phone rang minute after minute, Heaven’s Gate Restaurant owner Barbie Stanislawski rushed to answer as she handled multiple tasks at once. "It’s been very busy,” Stanislawski, known as “Mrs. Barbie,” said. “I think this is gonna be the biggest and the best year."
FORT WORTH, TX
TCU punter Jordy Sandy kicking for a cause

FORT WORTH, Texas — If the Horned Frogs fail to get a first down, TCU punter Jordy Sandy knows fans don’t typically wait around to watch. “I'm usually like people's bathroom breaks,” Sandy, 29, said. “They don’t want to see me punt.”. But Sandy has...
FORT WORTH, TX
Immersive entertainment venue heading to The Colony

THE COLONY, Texas — Los Angeles' immersive technology company Cosm has announced plans to build its second entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, according to a news release. Upon completion, the venue, which will span between 65,000 and 75,000 square feet, will provide guests with immersive technology across...
THE COLONY, TX
North Texans celebrate culture and the holiday season

FORT WORTH, Texas — The holiday season is here and North Texans are in on it!. This is the season when thousands of people visit the Christmas Capital of Texas. Now, the City of Grapevine has something new to brag about this holiday season. April Rogers serves as the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Celebrate the Love: 2022 Adoption Special

DALLAS — Whether you want to watch 'Celebrate the Love' in its entirety right now or are more interested in the stories featured within the special, you've come to the right place!. Watch the 2022 'Celebrate the Love' special at the top of this article.
DALLAS, TX
Stylist offers confidence-boosting tips for North Texas women

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — How many times have you looked in your closet and thought – I have nothing to wear! Too many to count. Carolyn Wang’s mission as a designer and stylist is to give women confidence in their wardrobe and she hopes her family’s new fashion experience will transform how women feel about going shopping.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
North Texas veterinarians keeping close eye on respiratory illnesses, canine influenza in dogs

LEWISVILLE, Texas — You might not be the only one in the house feeling a little under the weather these days. “In dogs, there's something called the canine infectious respiratory disease complex, which encompasses a bunch of different respiratory viruses,” Dr. Sonya Hansen of BluePearl Pet Hospital North Texas in Lewisville said. “It can be viruses and actually bacterial infections. And it can present very similarly, so we often don't know which one particularly a dog is being affected with.”
LEWISVILLE, TX
Thanksgiving cooking tips from barbecue experts

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Here are three Thanksgiving tips from the experts. ZAVALA’S BARBECUE: USE MAYONNAISE WHEN COOKING TURKEY. Joe Zavala told WFAA that covering a turkey with mayonnaise before putting it on the smoker is a secret his mentor told him many years ago. “It seems like...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
