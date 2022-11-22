Collision shuts down Man o’ War at Palumbo, leaves one with life-threatening injuries

Motorists were advised to avoid the area of Man o’ War Boulevard and Palumbo Drive in east Lexington because of a serious crash late Tuesday afternoon.

Lexington Police Lt. Jeremiah Davis said police were called to the scene at 4:57 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV. He said one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit has been called to the scene. Davis said the cause of the collision was still under investigation.

LexWrecks tweeted that all lanes had reopened by 7:25 p.m.