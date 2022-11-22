Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving at the station with family
CHICO, Calif. - This Thanksgiving, many people are taking the day off to celebrate the gathering of family and friends. However, for first responders it can seem like another day on the job serving and protecting the community. Despite working this holiday, Action News Now spoke with local firefighters on...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville Rescue Mission serves hundreds of people a Thanksgiving dinner
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Rescue Mission served hundreds of people at their Thanksgiving community dinner on Wednesday. The event was from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and hundreds of meals were prepared for the public Wednesday. "It's open to anybody in the public, you don't have to be homeless,...
krcrtv.com
Free marijuana is being given out to veterans Sunday at High Times in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Veterans in the Redding area have the opportunity to receive free cannabis through an event being put on by "Weed for Warriors", that they are calling "Compassion Event Holiday Donation Drop", happening this Sunday. Weed for Warriors is a "social justice lifestyle brand" that supports holistic...
actionnewsnow.com
Hundreds participate in Redding’s first Turkey Trot since 2019
REDDING, Calif. - Many people came out for the Turkey Trot in Redding Thursday morning. The six-mile run started at 8:30 a.m. and the two-mile fun run and walk started at 8:45 a.m. This was the first Turkey Trot since 2019 due to the pandemic. More than 1,000 runners signed...
krcrtv.com
Animals at Turtle Bay Exploration Park paint for visitors
REDDING, Calif. — Turtle Bay Exploration Park holds many interactive events, as you may already know, but did you hear about the bird that paints? That's right! A bird shows off its truly impressive talent every Friday at Turtle Bay. An immersive painting class that's free with admission to...
actionnewsnow.com
A big day for small businesses
Action News Now spoke with a few small businesses about why they stretch their Black Friday sales into Small Business Saturday. Sales associate, Alexandria Nalley says, "A lot of places have expanded their days for Black Friday and everything but I feel like that actually helps with getting more people out, in case that you work on Friday or something like that you can have that occasion to shop around and still get those deals."
actionnewsnow.com
North State Shelter Team hopes to submit revised homeless campsite plan before 2023
CHICO, Calif. - New plans for a low-cost campsite are taking shape near the Chico airport. The location of the proposed site is about a 10-minute walk from shopping centers and near Eaton and Cohasset Rd. campground provided by the city. The North State Shelter Team wants to provide a temporary site to help people establish a rental history.
actionnewsnow.com
This place doubles as a coffee lounge and cat adoption shelter
CHICO, Calif. - If you're looking for cats, coffee and cookies, you can find all of that right here at Chico's new cat lounge, The Great Catsby. Action News Now spoke with the owners, Jodi and John Belonjie who explained exactly why cat lovers will be clawing their way into this cat cafe.
actionnewsnow.com
48th annual Orland Craft Fair returns this weekend
ORLAND, Calif. - The Orland Historical and Cultural Society is gearing up for the 48th annual Orland Craft Fair this weekend. There will be 150 sellers across three buildings displaying their handcrafted work. The event is free to attend at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, located at 221 E. Yolo St.
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Chico, California
Chico is a small city in Northern California. The city is located in Butte County, roughly 90 miles north of the state’s capital, Sacramento. Chico is most famous as the home of one of the largest municipal parks in the nation, Bidwell Park. The park contains numerous amenities, as well as the Chico Creek Nature Center, Bidwell Park Golf Course, Sycamore Pool and several hiking, biking, and walking trails. South of the city is the Butte Creek Ecological Preserve, a 93-acre site along a section of Butte Creek.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding firefighters extinguish 3 vegetation fires
REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters extinguished three vegetation fires on Thanksgiving. The fire department responded to a fire in the area of Benton Drive and Riverside Drive and was able to extinguish a 30-foot spot fire. The cause of the fire was not determined. Crews responded to another fire in...
krcrtv.com
Empty Redding retail space: progress is a process, but should there be concerns?
REDDING, Calif. — As the city of Redding continues its economic growth, the growing pains that come with progress are evident in the form of empty retail spaces. Currently, there is nearly half a million square feet of empty retail space in Redding -- 450,000 sq. feet, according to broker associate Jess Whitlow -- but that number is imperfect; there is no system for tracking empty spaces in the city, as there often is in larger cities.
actionnewsnow.com
Christmas tree cutting permits selling fast
Prices are rising this holiday season; from food, travel, gifts, and Christmas trees are no exception. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the average person paid $70 for a Christmas tree. One price that hasn't changed over the years is the cost a Christmas tree cutting permit. For $10,...
Gap in homeless services for North Sonoma County filled by new center in Healdsburg
photo credit: Courtesy of Graywalls/Wikimedia Sonoma County’s most recent point in time homeless count showed an increase in the number of unhoused individuals in Healdsburg and North County. Healdsburg continues to make moves to address the issue. Healdsburg Housing Director Stephen Sotomayor said the city has completed a major objective towards trying to end homelessness. "A council goal from a while back was to collaborate with the county regional homelessness plan that provides for, among other things a shelter and a navigation center in the North County," Sotomayor said. "And I'm proud to say that we're here." That new homeless...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters lay hose around Deer Fire in Jarbo Gap area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 10:40 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have a hose around the Deer Fire in the Jarbo Gap area. The fire burned about an acre of vegetation. Crews will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to get full containment. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the fire...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drivers beware – fall rut is here for deers
California Deer Association, El Dorado County Chapter. It’s that time of year again when bucks begin the chase portion of the annual deer rut. At this time of year larger bucks that are often primarily nocturnal become active. The bucks will remain active throughout the day and night in pursuit of the next doe that is in season to breed.
California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner
Two homeless women in California returned a large amount of cash to a neighbor whose van was recently destroyed in a fire.
Three California Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Paradise Post
Barney O’ Rourke’s returns to Paradise
PARADISE — Paradise institution Barney O’Rourke’s has been resurrected after being destroyed by the Camp Fire. The restaurant, known for its hamburgers, reopened November 10 with a soft opening. On Wednesday, the restaurant was packed to the gills. The owner, Patty Vandibber, has owned Barney O’Rourke’s for...
actionnewsnow.com
Donated Christmas tree arrives in Red Bluff after vandalism killed city's historic living tree
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The city of Red Bluff welcomed a new Christmas tree Tuesday to replace the tree that died due to vandalism. The fresh cut tree was donated by Sierra Pacific Industries and was cut from the forest near Shingletown. The tree was trucked in and set up...
