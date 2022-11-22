Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Lubbock shoppers back in stores looking for Black Friday deals
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You did not have to travel far to see shoppers taking advantage of Black Friday deals. Many Lubbock stores opened early to help customers check boxes off their Christmas lists, but the day after Thanksgiving has changed some in recent years. One shopper, Julie Bynum, says...
How Black Friday has changed in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Black Friday is the day where many go out to start or finish their holiday shopping. In Lubbock, the day after Thanksgiving is when many stores at the South Plains Mall have great deals. At the South Plains Mall on Black Friday, more families were able to enjoy a day of shopping […]
everythinglubbock.com
J. Hoffman’s has been a Lubbock local women’s boutique for 49 years
LUBBOCK, Texas— J. Hoffman’s offers fine brands like Kendra Scott, Brighton, Lagos Fine Jewelry and more. You can shop J. Hoffman’s at their original location for 49 years, 4918-50th street. Plus, keep up with all the latest styles on Facebook at J. Hoffman’s and on their website at jhoffmans.com.
fox34.com
Morning rain looking to die down before game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain showers, with a few snow flakes mixed in at times, will continue to develop and spread over most of the South Plains through the morning hours. However, the overall system that has brought this activity over the last few days will slowly be moving off to the east.
fox34.com
City of Lubbock to host 66th annual Santa Land
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department for a Lubbock tradition as it kicks off its 66th Annual Santa Land! The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, December 10th, and will continue through Thursday, December 22nd. Visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Parks and Recreation is happy to bring this annual event to the children and families of West Texas at no charge.
fox34.com
Be a Santa to a Senior: Home Instead Senior Care looking for volunteers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, Home Instead Senior Care is looking for volunteers to become Santas to Lubbock seniors. Stephanie Dodson, owner of Home Instead in Lubbock, says, “It becomes a very important mission to us to make sure that our aging adults aren’t forgotten this time of the year.”
fox7austin.com
Texas couple unknowingly brings their 5 pound Chihuahua to airport in suitcase
LUBBOCK, Texas - A Texas couple is sharing their story of when they unknowingly brought their five-pound Chihuahua to the airport, in their suitcase. "So yeah, we just accidentally took a dog with us," said Jared Owens. Jared and Kristi Owens of Lubbock were headed to Las Vegas last fall,...
fox34.com
‘They appreciate it more than you know:’ Local owners prepare for Small Business Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After the chaos of Black Friday, and before the online deals on Cyber Monday, business owners hope Lubbock families will remember to support them on Small Business Saturday. Kathy Potter, vice president of programs and events at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, says every dollar spent...
‘Brittany & Devins Angels’ annual community Christmas continues in Lubbock 17 years later
LUBBOCK, Texas — A tragic house fire that killed a 3-year-old son and 21-year-old mother 17 years ago in East Lubbock started “Brittany & Devins Angels” annual community Christmas. Brittany Lilly tried to save her son Devin as their home went up in flames as they were trying to stay warm on a cold night. […]
KCBD
‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
fox34.com
Winter weather, hazardous travel, this Black Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and precipitation are expected today. We are still designating today a First Alert Weather Day as road conditions are expected to become hazardous this evening and overnight. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Another breezy day with northeast winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
fox34.com
More rain, snow, cold temperatures to begin the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow and rain showers will continue across the South Plains through the night, finally tapering off by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to cool down into the 30s overnight. Winds remain breezy from the north around 15 mph, making it feel even chillier. Expect rain, snow, and/or a wintry mix to continue off and on across the South Plains through the night. Roadways, especially overpasses and bridges, will likely become slick as water freezes overnight tonight. Drive with caution.
fox34.com
Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather day with the potential for heavy snow and rain for the South Plains. A Winter Weather advisory (purple above) will go into effect for Lubbock county and the central portion of the viewing area at midnight. A Winter Storm warning (pink area above) will go into effect for the western third of the viewing area. Precipitation is beginning across the South Plains this evening and will continue off and on for the next 24 hours or so. Mostly rain expected for Lubbock but areas to the west, mainly along the NM/TX border will see snow. A wintry mix is possible for Lubbock overnight as temps drop closer to the freezing mark. Snowfall will be heaviest in the pink shaded areas above. Anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow possible there, but less than in inch expected in Lubbock. Driving conditions will become dangerous especially late tonight as roadways begin to freeze with dropping temperatures. Drive with extreme caution and remain off of roadways if possible.
Do You Remember When You Could Do This Vile Thing At The Mall?
Let's take a look back at the good ol' days. Do you remember those young, carefree days when you could do pretty much anything at the South Plains Mall? Do you remember when there was a nice big ashtray and plenty of places to sit down? Do you remember being able to tell your spouse, "go on in, I'mma have a cigarette"? Maybe you just remember ducking into Chelsea's for a drink and a smoke.
'Freak' snow storm over Texas panhandle to affect Thanksgiving travel
Texans traveling to the panhandle could see delays.
fox34.com
3 dogs die in West Lubbock trailer house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trailer house in West Lubbock caught fire Saturday morning, leaving three dogs dead. The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2200 block of Yuma Ave. just after 9:30 a.m. for reports of fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found a trailer house with smoke billowing out...
fox34.com
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a spring-like day today and will be again on Wednesday, then winter returns. We have Snow and winter precipitation in the forecast for the area beginning late on Thanksgiving and continuing into early Saturday. Therefore, we are declaring Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. With shopping and traveling occupying a lot of the weekend activities, we want you to be aware of the possible travel issues developing.
fox34.com
Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are quite a few restaurants and just a handful of stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock. If you know of any others that should be on the list, please emails us the details at news@kcbd.com. RESTAURANTS. Applebee’s - 4025 S Loop 289. Open regular hours....
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: One dead in Friday morning stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One man has died after being stabbed in northwest Lubbock early Friday morning. Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. for an altercation. There, they found 49-year-old Ruben Garcia with serious injuries that later took his life. The story continues:...
