Three hundred and fifty community volunteers and church members braced frigid temperatures on Saturday to serve their community and bring a little Thanksgiving assistance to those in need. The Fifth Annual Ark Salina Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway brought a total of 600 cars—some arriving as early as 5 a.m. to the Dean Evans Stadium, 851 Markley Road, in Salina.
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Chavez, Daniel Alberto; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body. Poss...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Meeting Santa Claus is a time-honored tradition for many families throughout the holiday season. Sometimes tracking him down can be a little difficult, he appears in so many places. To remedy that, Eagle Media reporters have compiled a small list to help parents track down where...
LINDSBORG - Experience firsthand the working studios of area artists as well as Lindsborg's museums and galleries during the annual Lindsborg Christmas Artists’ Studio Open House on Dec. 3. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3 in multiple studios and galleries, and is sponsored by the...
Les Lankhorst has been crooning his way into hearts for more than 20 years. This year he brings his acclaimed Holiday Show once again to Tumblweed, 5680 W. Old Highway 40, just west of Salina. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. with the...
Another special day for us. Our newest officer, Police Officer Lonna Savage, a US Navy Veteran, was sworn-in today. Officer Savage comes to us from Manhattan, Kansas, and was sworn-in by Training Sergeant Tim Brown. Officer Savage will be attending the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Basic Law Enforcement Academy...
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved final plans for the new Newton Public Library and moved ahead toward construction. According to city manager Kelly McElroy, the new library will be 25,000 square feet on the east end of Military Park, with a new parking lot on the northwest side of the new building. After construction of the new building, the library contents will be moved into the new building and the old building will be demolished. A large green space will be created west of the building in the park. The 1880 train engine will remain in its current location.
Join the fun in Lindsborg and search for glass Dala horses! Each one is unique and numbered. Will you find one?. All will be hidden outdoors, on public property- no need for digging or destroying to find. What a great way to work off those Thanksgiving calories! Watch for many more to be hidden in the coming months, and there is only ONE unicorn Dala to be found.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Chamber, along with Downtown Hutchinson, want to promote supporting local and small businesses with various events this week. Visit Downtown Hutch on social media to view shopping specials and details for Plaid Friday on Nov. 25, as well as Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: GOBLE, KYLE ALAN; 35; Woodbine. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
adastraradio.com
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved an amendment to a 2020 resolution of intent to issue water system improvement bonds for several BPU projects, including the south well field project. When the original resolution was adopted, the projects had a projected cost of just over $27.6 million....
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
On Friday, two unknown individuals committed a vehicle burglary and theft in the parking lot of Target, 2939 Market Place in Salina. The victim reported more than $400 worth of property was stolen from their vehicle while they were inside shopping. After reviewing surveillance video, officers could see the burglary suspects shoplifting property from inside the store as well.
SALINE COUNTY — A Saline County woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured when the SUV they were in rolled northwest of Salina Tuesday afternoon. Brittney Walters, 28, of rural Salina, and her daughter were westbound on W. Stimmel Road in a 2004 Honda Pilot when she lost control of the SUV, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The SUV went off the south side of the road, struck a fence, and rolled, coming to rest on its side.
A number of power tools were stolen from a residence in central Salina over the weekend. A 56-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between Friday and Sunday, slightly more than $1,000 worth of Milwaukee and Bosch power tools were stolen from a property he owns in the 400 block of W. Prescott Avenue.
ABILENE - From homes with connections to C.L. Brown, C.H. Lebold, bank presidents, WWII Veterans and immigrants to a special farmhouse and growing church, you won’t want to miss the upcoming Heritage Homes Association’s 45th Homes for the Holidays Tour. The tour is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Dec....
Nobody was injured after a fire at the Salina Landfill Tuesday afternoon. Salina Fire Department, responded to the blaze at 4292 S. Burma Road and was able to extinguish it. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
