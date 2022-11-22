Read full article on original website
Babylon featurette explores indulgence and excess in early Hollywood
Damien Chazelle’s Babylon is shaping up to be one of the year’s wildest epics. A new featurette released by Paramount teases gluttony, indulgence, and corruption during the days of early Hollywood. After a four-year hiatus from directing feature films, Chazelle returns with his most ambitious project to date.
Chucky Creator Confirms Crossover Talks Are Happening (Exclusive)
Ever since the days of Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman and House of Dracula, horror movie characters have been crossing over in some form. The potential hasn't really been explored all that much in recent years, though fans were gifted Alien vs Predator, Freddy vs Jason, and Sadako vs. Kayako (a battle of the spirits from Ringu and The Grudge) to mixed results. One character that has always felt ripe for a title match against another character is Chucky, and series creator Don Mancini has long been vocal about the potential for it all. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about the season 2 finale of the Chucky TV series, Mancini confirmed to us that crossover talks are not just pie-in-the-sky ideas, but something that is actively being considered.
Netflix's Wednesday: Will Tim Burton Be Back For Season 2?
Now that Wednesday is streaming on Netflix, viewers are getting to see what, exactly, a TV show directed by the legendary Tim Burton is like. Turns out that it's a silly, creepy, gothic thriller that harkens back to the director's glory days of the '80s and early '90s. While Burton only directed the first four episodes, he was very involved in bringing the show to life, even beyond the episodes he helmed, as an executive producer. What comes next, though?
Netflix's Wednesday Showrunners Were Surprised By One Breakout Character
With the launch of Wednesday on Netflix, we meet a number of new characters when Wednesday Addams is enrolled into the Nevermore Academy boarding school that seems to exclusively teach supernatural misfits. We also get to know brand new takes on the iconic Addams Family characters Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, and Fester, along with an all-new version of Wednesday, herself, played by Jenna Ortega.
New HBO Max Movies and Shows in December 2022
If you're looking for another reason to put off Christmas shopping, HBO and HBO Max have a bunch. The best new shows and movies coming to HBO and HBO Max in December include the latest season of Gossip Girl, the final season of His Dark Materials, and the return of South Side. But there are some surprising returns, too, like the second seasons of Billie Piper's British dark comedy I Hate Suzie and Terence Nance's experimental comedy Random Acts of Flyness. Looking a little deeper, Doom Patrol returns to HBO Max and HBO has the docuseries Branson, covering billionaire and space enthusiast Richard Branson. And for you movie buffs, there's Amsterdam and The Banshees Of Inisherin.
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Irene Cara, '80s pop star behind 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of "Fame" and "Flashdance" in the early '80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63.
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand
As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
All For Nothing: 10 Best Movies Where No One Wins By The End
When you start watching a movie, you can be reasonably confident things will end well for the heroes. After all, a surefire way to end a story on a satisfying note is by having things turn out well for the characters we like. Plenty of good stories have their characters overcoming obstacles and making sacrifices, yet ultimately being better off at a movie's conclusion than they were at its beginning.
‘Ant-Man 3’ merch reveals new look at a not-very comic-accurate MODOK
It is very hard for those at Marvel Studios to always create totally accurate comic book characters for live-action, and whilst sometimes updates on designs work, many fans want to see the character exactly as they remember them from the pages of their favorites. This is certainly the case with MODOK, and with the release of merchandise from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the shelves, fans aren’t sure what to make of it.
A forgotten sci-fi bust that ripped off a much better movie by its own director crash lands on streaming
If you were to name a big budget studio project directed by Ivan Reitman that revolved around a team of bumbling scientists getting caught up in a fantastical end-of-the-world scenario that finds them battling against creatures the general public widely believed to be a myth, would it be Evolution?. Of...
Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art Teases Arrival of Major Marvel Characters
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took fans on a trip to all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, further expanding on the mind-melting concepts that comes standard as part of the Doctor Strange franchise. While movie-goers were shown all kinds of multiversal goodness, even more was cut from the film—including some of the character's most important supporting cast.
10 Movies Below 10% On Rotten Tomatoes That Are Actually Worth Watching
Bringing a film to life is tough work, and naturally, various things can go wrong while making one. Inevitably, many films with difficult productions end up with a less-than-satisfying final result. Most things need to go right for a film to effectively "work," and it's fair to expect that most films that don't end up working probably aren't worth your time and/or hard-earned money.
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
Black Panther and Namor team up versus the Avengers ... no, really
The usual bitter rivals put aside their differences in January's Black Panther #13
Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Introduces Popular Transforming Robots To The MCU
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special takes viewers on an adventure that takes Drax and Mantis to Earth in order to get Peter a very special Christmas gift. However, the wildest moment of the entire special is that it introduces GoBots to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's right. Let me repeat that. The GoBots exist in the MCU--and not just as toys.
What You've Been Cleaning Wrong And How To Do It Properly According To The Internet
"The golden rule is don't mix cleaning products!"
Wakanda Forever Is Already Opening Doors For Mabel Cadena
After a decade of acting in Mexican film and television, Mabel Cadena is proud to call Mexico City home. She’s built a life there that includes two Ariel Award nominations (Mexico’s Oscars equivalent), a new puppy named Cometa, and the support of family, including her mother and grandmother, who, yes, serve as sitters for said dog when she’s away filming. “I really love this city, and I have a really amazing career here,” Cadena tells Bustle.
