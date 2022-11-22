France were first at the last World Cup and they are first again. As they avoided the curse of the champions, becoming the first holders of the tournament to reach the knockout stages since Brazil in 2006, Didier Deschamps’ side became the first team to book their spot in the last 16. Italy, Spain and Germany had all mounted lamentable defences of their titles, but France advance with a game to spare.They may yet become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962. Certainly they possess a talent with the ability to be a multiple champion,...

22 MINUTES AGO