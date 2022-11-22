ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dimock Township, PA

SFGate

Virginia family child care providers learn business skills

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — When many child care facilities were closing their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, DeShonda Jennings opened her family home child care DJ Shining Stars Daycare. “I knew that all of these families needed help and that kids needed care,” said Jennings, who left a comfortable...
RICHMOND, VA
SFGate

TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood. Warning for the following river in Texas... Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola...Minor flooding is. forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution...
SHREVEPORT, LA
SFGate

3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blame

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday but detectives don’t think they were killed by the flames, authorities said. Investigators do not know how or when the people were killed — or why, according to Riverside Police...
RIVERSIDE, CA
SFGate

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-251215- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Patchy. fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light wind. Chance of. rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the...
PORTLAND, OR

