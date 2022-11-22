ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline County, MD

Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.

It happened at about 7:42 a.m., on Dover Bridge Road in Preston.

A male victim had second-degree and third-degree burns to his hands and feet, reported the Maryland State Fire Marshal. He was flown by Medevac helicopter to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

The fire caused about $270,000 in damage to the house. About 30 firefighters spent three hours working to control the fire, which was discovered by a passerby.

The cause remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Fire Marshal investigates fire "intentionally" started at vacant building in Elkton

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that someone intentionally started in front of the door of a vacant building on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.First responders learned that there was a fire at 255. S. Bridge Street in Elkton, Maryland, a few minutes after 7 p.m., authorities said.A passerby initially discovered the fire, fire officials said.Someone—or perhaps more than one person—"intentionally ignited a pillow and placed it next to the front door," according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.An Elkton police officer arrived at the vacant building before firefighters did and used a portable fire extinguisher to extinguish the flames, fire officials said. The estimated damage from the fire is roughly $50, authorities said.Anyone with information about the fire should call the fire marshal's Northeast Regional Office tip line at 410-386-3050, fire officials said.
ELKTON, MD
WGMD Radio

1 Cited, 1 Injured in Thanksgiving Morning Crash

A crash early Thanksgiving morning sent one man to the hospital. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 1:30am, a pickup was southbound on Conaway Road west of Millsboro. The driver, a 23 year old man from Georgetown failed to stop for the stop sign at Millsboro Highway and struck an excavator that was parked in the grass on the south side of Millsboro Highway near Mission Road. Neither the driver nor his 24 year old passenger, from Lincoln, were properly restrained. The passenger was taken to an are hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured, but was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and no seat belt.
MILLSBORO, DE
CBS Baltimore

Man killed, two injured in I-95 hit-and-run in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured after a car struck them on I-95 in Harford County before fleeing the crash site, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to southbound I-95 near Aberdeen for a crash involving pedestrians around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say that 19-year-old Guiermo Che of Philadelphia was pronounced dead at the crash site.The two other victims were hospitalized in unknown condition, according to authorities. Investigators believe the three people were on the shoulder of the road putting gas into a vehicle when a white sedan, believed to be a 2013-2017...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash with rescue reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Thursday afternoon crash in Middle River. The crash was reported at just after 12 p.m. in the area of Martin Boulevard at Riverton Road. Firefighters are attempting to free at least one person who is trapped in their vehicle,...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place shortly after midnight Wednesday morning that left one man dead and a 34-year-old man injured. Shortly after 12:30 am, police arrived at 2500 McElderry Street in Southeast, Baltimore, after a call of a reported shooting came in. When they arrived, police discovered a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip. The victim was lying on the ground. Medics brought the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male was found inside of a residence on the 500 Block of Rose Street The post Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 86-year-old John Vittek of Selbyville, Delaware. John was last seen in the Selbyville area on 11/24/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
SELBYVILLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

One dead in Dover Thanksgiving shooting

One man is dead, one person arrested, and two suspects on the loose in connection to an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 24, 2022, on Forest Creek Drive in Dover. Police responded to a residence around 3:45 a.m. and found 29-year old Walter Pereira with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
DOVER, DE
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
DOVER, DE
WUSA9

4 people shot in Hillcrest Heights, police say

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police say three teenagers and an adult were injured in a shooting in Hillcrest Heights the night before Thanksgiving. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Iverson Street just before 6:30 p.m. Police believe the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire at a group of people in the shopping center parking lot.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
NBC Washington

Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland

A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

