KTLO
NAEC reports of scheduled outage
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative reports of an upcoming outage this Tuesday and Thursday morning at 6:45 for some Mountain Home area members. The outages will affect the Pebble Creek, Hicks and Military road areas as well as south along Arkansas 201. Each outage is expected to last no more than 15 minutes and affect approximately 620 members. The outages are necessary so that transmission line maintenance can be performed safely.
KTLO
Norman Lester Brandon Sr., 89, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Norman Lester Brandon Sr. of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Norman Brandon Sr. died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
No injuries reported after unpermitted fire set to houses, cabins
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to an unpermitted fire set by the owners of the property east of Mountain Home. No injuries were reported from the blaze. According to Northeast Lakeside Fire Chief Henry Porter, the owners were dozing some houses and cabins on their property. They reportedly decided to burn the structures, which is not permitted in Arkansas. No citations were issued from the fire.
KTLO
Viola Parker, 77, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 77-year-old Viola Parker of Calico Rock are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Viola Parker died Friday in Mountain Home.
Kait 8
‘Structural issues’ force bridge closure
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported on Nov. 22 they had closed the Highway 56 bridge between Ash Flat and Franklin in Izard County. “This bridge is being closed due to...
KTLO
Arnold E. Pribyl, 84, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Arnold E. Pribyl of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Arnold Pribyl died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Jean Ann Pribyl, 75, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Jean Ann Pribyl of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Jean Pribyl died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Boone County man charged with selling stolen livestock
A Boone County man has been arrested for selling stolen livestock. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man from Lead Hill had reported his black bucking stock bull missing from his property earlier this spring. The bull was identifiable by having the number 90 branded into its side along with a corresponding ear tag.
KTTS
Man Dies In Antique Car Crash In Howell County
(KTTS News) — The driver of a Model T has died after a crash near West Plains. The Highway Patrol says Mark Gianunzio, 61, from Dora was driving his 1926 Ford Model T on Highway CC when he hit a pickup that turned in front of him. He died...
Kait 8
New addition to Batesville trail as it nears completion
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Batesville continues to make progress on its greenway trail, completing its newest addition. The trail is a half-mile stretch that includes a modern wooden bridge, aiming to give families a type of oasis in town. Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Owens said the...
KTLO
Area man killed when another vehicle pulls into path
An Ozark County man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Howell County. Sixty-one-year-old Mark Gianunzio of Dora was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gianunzio was traveling on Missouri Route CC. He was nearly six miles west of West Plains when a pickup truck driven by 31-year-old Goga Apriamashivili of Brooklyn, New York, reportedly failed to yield and pulled into his path, causing the collision. Apriamashivili was not injured.
KTLO
Izard County man charged with multiple counts of theft
A habitual offender in Izard County has been charged with multiple counts of theft after reports of trespassing. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office was notified a stolen motorcycle had been discovered in a wooden area by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) in Calico Rock. The AGFC said they were working a trespassing/night-hunting tip and discovered a motorcycle which had been stolen out of Rogers.
KTLO
Man dead following 1-vehicle accident in Calico Rock
A Calico Rock man is dead following a one-vehicle accident. Seventy-two-year-old Mihailo Albertson was originally transported Nov. 11 to Izard County Medical Center from the scene in Calico Rock. At the last update, his body was being held at the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office in Little Rock. According to...
KTLO
Michael ‘Tim’ Jones, 76, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 76-year-old Michael “Tim” Jones of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Tim Jones died Thursday at his residence.
KTLO
Business owner arrested for violating hot check law
A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
KTLO
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Mike was born on August 25, 1957, in San Francisco, California, to Bob and Vera Martindale Jones. He graduated from Menelo/Atherton High School in California. Mike served in the United States Army. He owned and operated MC Painting and Decorating for over 30 years. He was well-liked and trusted for his quality of work by many local contractors and individuals. Mike was best known for fishing, hunting, and camping,when he could. He enjoyed NASCAR.
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
KTLO
Deaths of MH couple investigated as murder-suicide
A welfare check on a Mountain Home couple has turned to an apparent murder-suicide investigation. The bodies of 84-year-old Arnold Pribyl and 75-year-old Jean Pribyl were located Friday with gunshot wounds to their chests. According to the report from the Mountain Home Police Department, Chief Eddie Griffin and three officers...
KTLO
Maryanne Mason, 85, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Maryanne Mason of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Maryanne Mason died Wednesday at her residence.
whiterivernow.com
Two arrested on drug charges after weekend stop in Stone County
Two people recently stopped on traffic violations ended up in the Stone County Jail after authorities say they discovered an assortment of illegal drugs and related items in their vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies stopped a Kia Optima Saturday night on Highway 5 after they observed it speeding and driving on the...
